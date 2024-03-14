Don’t miss this fun community-based event…

Over Ramadan, your nighttime routine changes a bit and you may find yourself outdoors enjoying either a suhoor or one of the many activities in the city. One of the spots you need to visit under the light of the moon is Alserkal Avenue.

From March 23 to 31, you are invited to Stay A Little Longer and explore the cultural hotspot where you will find the lanes packed with history and experiences of communities past and present in the UAE.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alserkal Avenue (@alserkalavenue)

Over the nine days, the cultural neighbourhood will showcase late-night screenings, poetry performances, art walks (under different languages), a curated community library, food experiences (including a suhoor) and more.

Here are some top things to check out at Alserkal Avenue over Ramadan

Catch a film

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

When: March 24

Where: The Yard

Watch a movie under the stars with the community at The Yard. Machan follows the tale of 23 men who will do what it takes to escape the slums of Colombo, Sri Lanka – even if it means signing up for the handball international tournament… a game that Sri Lanka doesn’t even know exists. Read more here.

Shop (or rather…swap) at Faire Trade

When: March 23 to 31

Where: The Yard

What a fun way to get something new. You drop off a new or preloved item, and swap it for an item that spikes your interest left by someone else in the community. It can be anything, from books to clothes, an old lamp, anything! This practice is not only sustainable but also encourages community-spirited interactions and collective sharing. Read more on the ‘rules’ here.

Learn something new

When: Various dates

Where: Various locations in Alserkal Avenue

From learning to create a fermented drink to learning the art of poetry, there are plenty of ways you can walk home with a new skill over Ramadan. There are options for adults and children. Do note, workshops may come with a charge, so do reserve your seats. All workshops can be found here.

For everything you can get up to at this fun event, visit this link here.

Quoz Arts Fest, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai, March 23 to 31, Tel: (0)4 333 3464, alserkal.online

Images: Alserkal Avenue