If you’re a fiend of not-so-reality reality TV, then you’re going to eat this one right up. The second installment of The Real Housewives of Dubai is back, and we have all the details on what fans can expect for this new season. The smash hit show, streaming on Bravo TV, will be dropping new episodes very soon, and the most exciting bit – a new housewife is joining the glamorous gang.

Everything we know about Taleen Marie, the newest housewife

The second season of the series will be airing starting June 2, 2024, so block your calendars and get ready for all the drama. The newest member of the tribe is Taleen Marie, mother-of-two and entrepreneur, replacing Nina Ali, who announced her departure from the show after the end of the first season

Taleen has dabbled in music and singing in the past, opening for none-other-than Christina Aguilera during her Dubai International Tour. She’s also sung exclusively at The White House and for Pope John Paul II (niche). Besides her musical escapades, Taleen is a serial entrepreneur, and has founded multiple businesses, including beauty brand Ctzn Cosmetics and Tal Fitness, a digital fitness platform.

So, where might she fit into the Dubai scene, you might wonder.

Taleen’s husband, Rafael Khanoyan, who she wed in 2014, is the CEO of Al Ryum Group of Companies, which was responsible for the designing and building of parks in Abu Dhabi during the 1990s. Since then, they’ve been involved with the landscaping of many iconic buildings, structures, and areas across the UAE including Louvre Abu Dhabi, Emirates Palace Hotel, and Meydan Hotel and Racetrack.

The Housewives of Dubai Past

The first season of the show, developed as the 11th installment of The Real Housewives franchise, aired from June 7 to September 7, 2022. The original cast consisted of Nina Ali, Sara Al Madani, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Lesa Milan and Caroline Stanbury. The new season has retained all of their original cast, except for Nina.

We’re ready and waiting for June 2. Are you?

