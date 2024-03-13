Including three hours of free-flowing wine and prosecco for just Dhs395…

On the shorefront of Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Nuska Beach has become a chic destination for alfresco daytime dining, with its popular rosé lunch deal becoming one of the best ways to enjoy an afternoon while drinking in Burj Al Arab views. But if you can’t make it for the daily lunch deal, you’ll be pleased to hear they’re now adding a new night time deal, called Flavours of Nuska.

Essentially an evening brunch package, this beautifully boho Mediterranean-inspired spot invites guests to enjoy a new three-hour package of signature dishes, free-flowing drinks and live entertainment every night of the week for just Dhs395.

Taking place from just after sunset at 6.30pm, guests dining at this beachfront restaurant can listen to the sound of the gently lapping ways, and soak up the picturesque Burj views while relaxing on the expansive wooden terrace under the twinkling night sky.

While the lunchtime deal comes with unlimited glasses of rose, for ‘Flavours of Nuska’ guests can sip their way through a choice of red wine, white wine, or prosecco.

On the culinary front, the Mediterranean and Middle Eastern menu begins with starters of tuna carpaccio, crispy eggplant and black truffle Wagyu tartare. From there, its an a la carte choice of main, with options like the Nuska steak, breaded seabass with creamy mash or lamb loin. For dessert, options include a warm chocolate mousse, pistachio delight and Iranian homemade pistachio praline macaron.

It’s all served up to the soulful sounds of a live DJ, completing the beautiful beachfront ambience. Whether you’re impressing guests or looking for a wallet-friendly romantic evening out, this is one to bookmark.

Nuska Beach, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, 6.30pm to 9.30pm, daily, Dhs395. Tel: (800) 323 232. @nuskadubai