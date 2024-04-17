From music festivals and exhibitions to foodie events and masterclasses…

The search for the best things to do in Dubai at the weekend isn’t exactly the easiest endeavour. Why? Because there are so many options – like a food festival on the beach, a family-friendly music festival, art exhibitions, new brunches, foodie pop-ups, and more.

Without further ado, here is our shortlist of 14 incredible things to do in Dubai this weekend:

Friday, April 19

Don’t miss the return of this beachside food festival

If you’re a foodie, what better way to start your weekend than by at Dubai’s iconic Etisalat Beach Canteen, returning this Friday as part of Dubai Food Festival. Visitors can expect over 50 food trucks across different areas such as Street Food Walk, Beach BBQ, and Tasty Quarter, as well as workshops, wellness and exercise classes, endless entertainment for all ages, cooking demonstrations from top chefs, and more. Entry to the beach festival is free but some workshops may charge. From cake decorating to tie-dye workshops, you can book your classes online in advance.

Jumeirah Beach, behind Sunset Mall, Jumeirah 3, Dubai. April 19 to May 5. 4pm to midnight. Free entry. @beachcanteenofficial

Head to a Copacabana-themed rooftop party

Wear your brightest beach chic ensemble, Amazónico is bringing the tropical coast of Brazil to the heart of DIFC at the famed Copacabana-inspired terrace, Paraíso Rooftop Club. In true Rio de Janeiro style, the space will be transformed into a beach with golden sands, swaying palm and coconut trees, and other décor reminiscent of Copacabana beach. The epic celebration will takeover the open-air club for two nights only this Friday and Saturday priced at Dhs250 per person. Guests can expect sunset drinks, tasty tropical bites, and live performances from the likes of DJ Safar and DJ Peppe.

Amazónico, DIFC, Dubai. April 19 and 20. Dhs250 per person. Tel:(0)4 571 3999 . @amazonicodubai

Stay in and make ramen

There aren’t many dishes as comforting as a bowl of ramen. And, after recent weather events, the idea of staying in (pjs and a face mask on) over going out doesn’t seem like such a bad idea. We can’t be the only ones who only just found out that cult-followed Japanese restaurant Kinoya sells a DIY ramen kit. Have we been living under a rock? Available on Deliveroo, choose from miso ramen (Dhs67), shio ramen (Dhs67), or tantamen (Dhs62) and warm your cockles up with a soul-satisfying homemade bowl of the city’s most loved ramen. It could also make a ramen-tic date night idea.

@kinoya.ae

Saturday, April 20

Visit a family-friendly music festival

A family-friendly festival taking place over two days, Pub in the Park is a festival for families, foodies and live music lovers. Day one will see performances from throwback acts including Heather Small – famous for the hit track, Proud; and rapper Professor Green. Then on Sunday, closing out the show will be pop-rockers Scouting for Girls; Dancing In The Moonlight hitmakers, Toploader; plus ABBA and Queen tribute acts. Expect tipples from ten bars, and a choice of dining from some 20 food stations put on by JA The Resort. For little ones, there will be a dedicated kids’ area with crafts, games, Bouncy Castles, and more. Tickets start from Dhs200, with under fives free.

Pub in the Park, Dubai Media City Ampitheatre, 2pm to 11pm, Saturday April 20 and Sunday April 21, from Dhs200. dubai.platinumlist.net

Brunch with the girls

If you’re struggling to choose which of the 17 incredible restaurants to visit at Atlantis The Royal, look no further because Peruvian hotspot La Mar by Gastón Acurio has just launched its first brunch. Taking place every Saturday from 12.30pm to 4pm, guests can indulge in a delicious sharing-style set menu featuring diverse Peruvian flavours served with a unique selection of cocktails and mocktails. Take a table on the terrace and enjoy unlimited Piscos while reveling in the vibrant and energetic sounds of live Peruvian entertainment and soaking up the views.

La Mar, Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, 12.30pm to 4pm, Saturday, Dhs385 soft, Dhs445 house, Dhs495 sparkling, Dhs195 children aged five to 12. Tel: (0)4 426 2626. @lamardubai

Cee you at Sky

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SKY2.0 (@sky2.0dubai)

British rapper Central Cee is performing at Sky2.0 Dubai on Saturday and there are still a few tables left to book. Renowned for his catchy lyrics and tracks including Commitment Issues, Doja and Sprinter featuring Dave, he first rose to fame thanks to his breakout tracks Day In The Life and Loading.

Central Cee at Sky2.0, Dubai Design District, 10pm, Saturday April 20, from Dhs500 for walk-in inclusive of three drinks. @sky2.0dubai

Dance the night away

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LULU & THE BEANSTALK (@lulus.bean)

Dancing shoes at the ready… DIFC’s library-meets-bar Lulu and the Beanstalk is known for its epic weekly lineup of events, from games nights to brunches, business lunches to late-night parties. And this Saturday, it’s the epic spring dance party. DJs such as Mykki Blanco, Bei Ru, Cascou, and Bougroug will provide the perfect soundtrack to accompany your weekend antics. The menu brags an array of mouth-watering bites (must try: steak tartare and octopus salad) with delicious signature cocktails created by an expert mixologist. You can get general floor tickets online for free, or you can buy them at the door for Dhs100, which includes a free drink.

Lulu and the Beanstalk, ICD Brookfield, DIFC, Dubai. Tel:(0)4 268 8664. @lulus.bean

Check out a cool foodie pop-up

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ugly Noodles By Ugly Bros (@realuglynoodles)

This Saturday, a hot foodie cook out will takeover Ramy Automotive in Al Quoz featuring cult-favourite Real Ugly Noodles, Asian craft burger joint Ugly Burger, Vietnamese sandwich spot Banh Mi Mafia, and, for dessert, yummy vegan soft serve bar Miam. Fill your boots and enjoy an afternoon of feel-good food and music. Make sure to order the star dish – scallion oil noodles served with char siu chicken made with Palestinian olive oil by Jenin.

Ramy Automotive, 29 16B Street – Al Quoz 3, April 20, 3pm to 10pm. @ramyautomotive

Try cake decorating

Calling all aspiring bakers and cake enthusiasts. Ready to take your skills to the next level? The Cake Boutique at Waldorf Astoria DIFC is hosting an intimate cake decorating masterclass from 11am to 3pm. Led by British chef Beth Lauren, participants will get to decorate a delicious tiered raspberry sponge cake topped with stunning edible accessories. The workshop is priced at Dhs800 and open to 10 participants only.

The Library, Waldorf Astoria DIFC, Saturday, April 20, 11am to 3pm. Dhs800 per person. For bookings, contact dxbwa.mkt@waldorfastoria.com

Sunday, April 21

Splash around at this inflatable water park

Situated on the sandy shores of Dubai’s Kite Beach, Aqua Parks Leisure provides fun for the whole family. Whether you’re three or thirty, this epic inflatable water park promises endless hours of fun and thrills for all ages featuring the city’s first fresh water swimming pool. Think: water slides, monkey bars, frog jumps, and much more. Prices start from Dhs70 per hour and the park is open from 8.30am until sunset daily.

Aqua Parks Leisure, Kite Beach, Dubai. Daily 8.30am to sunset. Dhs70 per hour. @aquaparksleisure

Enjoy a wholesome breakfast

This beautiful restaurant located in Jumeirah has just launched an imaginative new breakfast menu inspired by the region and focusing on quality ingredients. The neighbourhood spot, located just next to Waitrose, features rustic structure, natural stone finishings and understated decor. Grab a table in the garden to enjoy the weather before summer kicks in and choose from fiery Turkish eggs; indulgent French Toast served with apple compote, pistachio and vanilla ice cream; avocado on toast with burrata and heirloom tomatoes; frittata packed with mushrooms, olives, sun dried tomatoes and padron peppers; and more.

Terra Eatery, Al Tanya Street, next to Waitrose, Jumeirah, Dubai. Daily 8am to 12pm. Tel:(0)4 388 8582. @terra.eatery

See some art

From Thursday to Sunday this week, art enthusiasts are in for a treat with The Warehouse’s latest exhibition in collaboration with the esteemed Tobuovimaan Initiative. Curated by the talented Sankhasubhra Dey Biswas, this showcase marks its 31st art and photography display, promising a mesmerising exploration of vibrant red hues and the majestic horse. Featuring over 60 stunning works from artists spanning 19 countries, each piece intricately intertwines the symbolic significance of red with the timeless allure of the horse, embodying traits of passion, joy, and strength. Admission is free and open to the public.

The Warehouse, Goshi Warehouse 57, Al Quoz 3, Dubai. Thursday, April 18 to Sunday, April 21. @the.warehouse.ae

Try something new

Discover the art of Japanese beverages at Uchi, DIFC’s cosy home-grown Japanese eatery. Embark on a journey of taste with their upcoming series of beverage masterclasses, featuring sessions on Japanese tea, sake tasting, and a whisky experience. This Sunday, April 21st, indulge in an elegant afternoon curated by Viktorya from Ikigai, as you explore a selection of exquisite Japanese teas paired expertly with delectable light bites. Priced at Dhs180, the masterclass runs from 2pm to 4pm – the perfect finale to your weekend.

Uchi, Gate Village, DIFC, 12pm to 1am Sun to Weds, 12pm to 2am Thurs to Sat. Tel: (0)4 298 5044. uchihospitality.com

Experience this unique four-hands dinner

This Friday, two incredible Dubai-based chefs, will collaborate for a rare four-hands dinner as part of Dubai Food Festival. For one night only, chef Nathan and chef Emanuele will showcase a six-course dinner from 7.30pm onwards. With backgrounds shaped by Michelin-starred kitchens and mentorship from luminaries like Alain Ducasse, guests can expect a sensational blend of French, Italian, and Greek flavours. The four-hands dining experience is priced at Dhs400 per person inclusive of a welcome drink.

Chef Nathan X Chef Emanuele, Arabian Ranches 2, Dubai. Sunday, April 21, 7.30pm. Dhs400 per person. splidu.com

Images: Provided/Social