From Ras Al Khaimah’s lush mangroves to a luxe address in Business Bay, there’s a collection of stunning new addresses in the emirates you won’t want to miss…

Dreaming of a mini-break? Whether you’re looking for a sophisticated city stay or a weekend away surrounded by natural beauty, the UAE’s string of new hotels have it all.

Here are 7 incredible new hotels you need to check out for your next staycation.

Dubai: FIVE LUXE

The newest addition to the luxury hotel scene in Dubai is FIVE LUXE, which occupies a prime residential plot on the JBR beachfront, nestled between the Ritz-Carlton Dubai and Rixos Premium JBR. As well as all the best bits of the Palm Jumeirah property – the iconic social pool, a firm focus on culinary excellence and a sparkling beach club – there are some exclusive additions specifically for the new luxury address. FIVE LUXE features 222 luxury rooms and suites, with some seriously plush suites for guests to splash out on. In true FIVE style, you can expect a best-in-class culinary offering, with an array of restaurants and nightlife venues all designed to wow guests. In the first phase of opening, there are a several drinking and dining destinations to glam up for, including Barcelona-born Paradiso, previously ranked the world’s best bar; an elevated version of their multi-award winning Goose Island Tap House; a high-energy, homegrown Japanese restaurant, Ronin; and an Ibizan-inspired iteration of the social pool, Playa Pacha.

Rates from Dhs851. fiveluxe.fivehotelsandresorts.com

Dubai: The Lana

For its 10th property worldwide, Dorchester Collection debuts the long-awaited The Lana in Business Bay this month. The striking 30-storey tower houses 225 ultra-luxury guest rooms – 126 of them suites – which ooze contemporary-chic with triple height ceilings, plush furnishings in gold, beige and olive and deep-soaking bathtubs. The Lana will be a foodie playground with eight dining concepts to tuck into. These include Michelin-lauded chef Martín Berasategui’s debut Middle Eastern restaurant, Jara, which promises a bold menu of the finest Basque recipes; and acclaimed French chef Jean Imbert’s dazzling Mediterranean restaurant, Riviera. Hotel guests will also be able to take a short and scenic boat ride from the Business Bay Marina to One at Palm Jumeirah, also operated by Dorchester Collection, where they can access the soon-to-open LAVITA beach club.

Rates from Dhs3,900. dorchestercollection.com

Dubai: One&Only One Za’abeel

Dubbed the world’s first urban resort, One&Only One Za’abeel is housed in the two-tower One Za’abeel development on the edge of DIFC. The luxurious address is the brand’s third hotel in Dubai, and features a collection of 229 rooms and suites, which offer guests best-in-class contemporary comfort. Elsewhere, foodies are catered to with a collection of almost a dozen restaurants, split across the hotel tower and The Link – a cantilever of Michelin-pedigree restaurants that includes Anne-Sophie Pic’s debut, La Dame De Pic; Paco Morales’ Qabu restaurant; and the breathtaking pool experience, Tapasake. Set to add to the facilities soon will be the first Longevity Hub by Clinique La Prairie in the UAE, a high-spec extension of the Swiss-born wellness brand.

Rates from Dhs2,900. oneandonlyresorts.com

Dubai: SIRO One Za’abeel

Prepare to bring your A-game to SIRO One Za’abeel, housed inside the One Za’abeel development along with One&Only One Za’abeel. What sets this hotel apart is its futuristic, bespoke approach to fitness and recovery. Everything at SIRO has been curated by experts in their field, and all of the facilities and offerings have been designed around five pillars: fitness, nutrition, sleep, recovery and mindfulness. The star of the show at SIRO is the state-of-the-art fitness facilities, which go far beyond the standard hotel gym with 2,000 square metres spread across two floors dedicated to fitness. It’s all been curated with consultation from SIRO brand ambassadors including boxing ace Ramla Ali and the AC Milan football team, so you know both the facilities and workouts offer a new level of intensity to unlock a new level of ability.

Rates from Dhs900. sirohotels.com

Abu Dhabi: Anantara Santorini Abu Dhabi Retreat

Nestled on the unassuming waterfront between Dubai and Abu Dhabi, a former royal home has been transformed into a paradisiacal Grecian-inspired retreat in Ghantoot. This gorgeous beachfront property is a boutique resort of just 22 keys. Retreat from the towering skylines of the city to a low-lying resort that features secluded suites with an oceanic aesthetic and sun-drenched terraces, its own stretch of sand, an outdoor pool and around-the-clock butler service. Get pampered at the Anantara Spa, catch a film at the private cinema, or dine on the shorefront with picture-perfect sea views. Bliss.

Rates from Dhs2,610. anantara.com

Abu Dhabi: Hudayriat Villas

Although not a new hotel, the luxe villas just added to the glamping offering at Abu Dhabi’s action-packed Hudayriat Island deserve a mention for adding something new and unique to the city. With 14 fabulous overwater villas and 17 ocean-view ones amplifying your island bliss as you take in breathtaking views of the Arabian Sea, you’re well and truly transported to waterfront wonderland on Hudayriyat Island. Once you’re inside, exceptional amenities and brand new offerings set the standard, with unprecedented options available at your fingertips when you check in to this sea-facing haven. When you’re done drinking in those pristine views of mesmerising waters and golden sands on this island paradise, you can enjoy a delicious selection of eats at La Cocina, their signature Latin-Spanish restaurant.

Rates from Dhs2,600. babalnojoum.com

Ras Al Khaimah: Anantara Mina Al Arab

Bringing a slice of the Maldives to the UAE is Anantara Mina Al Arab. The 174-key resort features a range of room, suite and villa categories, including a selection of Maldives-style overwater villas. These abodes are designed out on stilts over the water, and come complete with a thatched roof, rustic aesthetic and even a private pool. For dining, Anantara The Palm’s duo of signature restaurants, Mekong and Beach House, both form part of the restaurant line-up. Guests can dine around the vibrant flavours of Southeast Asia at Mekong, and enjoy grilled fish and seafood by the beach at Beach House. There’s also an all-day dining restaurant, pool bar and an elegant lobby lounge. If relaxing is at the top of your agenda, you’ll be able to unwind in the stunning luxury Anantara Spa, complete with seven treatment rooms and a hammam room that looks fit for royalty. There’s also an outdoor swimming pool with sunken bar, watersports and padel tennis courts, perfect for an active stay.

Rates from Dhs995. anantara.com

And two more to check out soon…

Fujairah: Naäma Beach Villas & Spa

Unrolling against the backdrop of the Hajar mountains and west coast of the Indian Ocean on Fujairah’s East coast, Naäma Beach Villas & Spa is a stunning new staycation spot opening this month. Just up the road from Dubai’s beloved Sandy Beach Resort, it comes with picture-perfect views of Snoopy Island, ensuring this will no doubt become a treasured spot for snorkelling and diving enthusiasts. Guests will be able to check in to one of 44 contemporary looking villas, which start in size from a spacious 325 square metres. Ideal for romantic retreats for two as well as big group getaways, the villas are finished in calming shades of caramel and cream, and will range in size from single to multi-bedroom, and all come with private pools. To cater to guests’ every whim, dedicated butler service will ensure every stay is five star.

Rates TBC. naamavillas.com

Sofitel Al Hamra Beach Resort

Nestled within Al Hamra Village, Sofitel Al Hamra Beach Resort will welcome guests from April, and promises to be a haven of family-friendly fun in the adventure emirate. A five star escape bringing the brand’s signature French flair to Ras Al Khaimah, the resort offering will include four swimming pools set along the private beach, half a dozen restaurants, and prime access to the nearby 180-hole golf course. The family-centric offering also means children of all ages can enjoy plenty of activities at the Kids and Teens Club, and will be able to check-in to a collection of contemporary family villas. For couples looking for a more romantic escape, there will also be a collection of suites with private pools.

Rates from Dhs1,215. all.accor.com