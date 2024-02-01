Complete with renowned international restaurants, a glittering bar, and stunning sky pool…

The world’s longest cantilever, a 226-metre-long, 100-metre-high sky bridge wedged between two skyscrapers, is set to become Dubai’s newest destination du jour for gourmands. Forks at the ready, here’s your guide to dining around The Link.

La Dame De Pic

The descendent of a long line of Michelin-calibre chefs, French-born Anne-Sophie Pic grew up surrounded by foodie wizardry. As such, she’s created a culinary style driven by emotion, using her own memories and associations of scents and flavours to constantly innovate. The result is an empire of Star-showered, restaurants around the globe. Among the most prominent is La Dame De Pic, located in London, Megeve, Paris, Singapore – and now Dubai. Its cuisine is best described as modern French, but that doesn’t truly do the creativity poured into each plate at this gastronomic experience justice. It’s a true experiential flavour flight, in a setting of feminine soft pastel hues.

DuangDy

A top attraction on the culinary trail in Bangkok, Bo.lan’s success could be due to several things. The restaurant’s eco-touch without compromising on the quality of its Thai flavours. The string of TV show appearances, including Netflix’s Chef’s Table. But it’s more likely to be attributed to the dynamic husband and wife duo behind the restaurant, Dylan Jones and Bo Songvisava. After more than a decade of Bo.lan, they closed the restaurant in its original form in 2021, returning shortly afterwards with the same charming and inviting feel and traditional approach to Thai food, but this time with a zero-waste bar, grocery store and chef’s table. For DuangDy, expect the same charisma from the team, and sustainably driven Thai flavours in the menu.

Sagetsu

Australian-based chef Tetsuya Wakuda fuses his classical French training with his Japanese roots to create a signature culinary style of old-meets-new. That’s exactly what diners can expect at his first Middle Eastern restaurant, Sagetsu. Seasonal ingredients will play a starring role in the menu, which promises to innovate and inspire through perfectly plated Japanese dishes. The creativity spills off the plate into the décor, with marble and wood woven into an aesthetic that’s soft and sophisticated.

Arrazuna

Bringing something a little different to The Link is Arrazuna, a new concept from one of Istanbul’s most famous foodie faces, Mehmet Gürs. The Finnish chef has injected his signature flair into a high-end food hall and market. Across eight open kitchens and a gourmet retail area, Gurs’ new Dubai restaurant will serve up the vibrant cuisines from across the Levant and the Arabian Peninsula, with an elevated edge.

Qabu

In pursuit of more haute culinary scenes, chef Paco Morales left southern Andalucía aged just 17, but returned to his hometown of Cordoba in 2016 to open his now 2 Michelin Star restaurant, Noor. Tracing the region’s fascinating history, it’s an ode to the Moorish rule – and the ingredients available at that time – that stretched from the 8th Century to the end of the 15th Century. A similar celebration of Cordoba’s culinary history, reinterpreted with a modern feel, will be presented at Qabu, the chef’s debut Dubai restaurant. In a setting of grown-up pastels and rich textures reminiscent of southern Spain, it’s a unique love letter to Andalusia.

Sphere

Where does one head once dining is done and your dancing feet are looking to carry on the party? The final piece in The Link’s puzzle is Sphere. A sophisticated and sultry cocktail bar with lofty ceilings, dark and decadent hues, and panoramic views, this is The Link’s gilded drinking destination. At this home of all things master mixology, creative cocktails, an extensive menu of fine wines, and top-tier spirits awaits. It’s all paired with a scintillating entertainment array to match, including a roster of live musicians and jaw-dropping dance and acrobatic shows.

Tapasake

The crowning feature of this dazzling culinary showcase is Tapasake, a sun-drenched alfresco destination that runs across the top of The Link. A dual experience of luxurious and refined poolside relaxation and inventive Nikkei dining, its star feature is the UAE’s longest infinity pool. Guests can snap up plush loungers or cabanas for days spent drinking in the plucked-from-a-postcard city vistas, delight in refreshing serves at the swim up bar, and graze on a dedicated menu of poolside Nikkei eats. The restaurant, a space that fuses from indoor to outdoors, offers a more formal dining experience by night, pairing Japanese and Peruvian flavours with beats from the resident DJ.

Plus, one to try at The Garden at One&Only Za’abeel’s…

StreetXO

Chef Dabiz Muñoz, known for his avant-garde and experimental approach to cuisine, has been recognised as the Best Chef in the World for three consecutive years by Best Chef Awards. At The Link, the daring culinary master presents StreetXO. From the same team as Madrid’s 3 Michelin Star DiverXO, StreetXO will serve up “very powerful cuisine full of flavour,” the chef told What’s On. In an informal and relaxed setting, it puts a haute edge on globally-inspired street food. To match the experimental menu, avant garde promise to create a space that will feel dramatic and high-impact. Perch up at the bar for cool tunes and master mixology, share plates and sips in the lounge, or drink in the views on the chic terrace.”I like to say at StreetXO, more is more,” explains chef Dabiz.

Images: Supplied