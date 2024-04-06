New month baby…

April has dawned – and our countdown to the glorious long weekend has begun. Of course, while the days off are expected to be pure fun, the week leading up to it doesn’t have to be boring either. It never is in Abu Dhabi. Let’s welcome April with a bang.

Here are 6 wonderful things to do in Abu Dhabi this week.

Monday, April 1

Check out a brand new celebrity restaurant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Abu Dhabi (@whatsonabudhabi)



Charming Italian concept TOTO, backed by sporting giants Rafael Nadal and Cristiano Ronaldo, has just set up shop on Mamsha Al Saadiyat, and is set to open its doors to you from April 1 onwards. With a flourishing location in Madrid and another due to open soon in Downtown Dubai, this Cinema Paradiso-inspired restaurant serves up traditional Italian flavours across a scintillating menu. Find out more here.

TOTO, Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 643 0228. @toto.abudhabi

Catch the last of Layali Ramadan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abu Dhabi Retail (@abudhabiretail)



This celebration of culture and shopping in Abu Dhabi takes place from March 8 to April 14, and you get to immerse yourself in an experience that has you voyaging through the city’s vibrant retail scene. Get set to be thrilled by a showcase of top local and regional talent, as you celebrate the holy month with your near and dear ones. Read more here.

@abudhabiretail

Tuesday, April 2

Have one last Iftar before Ramadan ends

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louvre Abu Dhabi (@louvreabudhabi)



Louvre Abu Dhabi is the place to be to see Ramadan off in style – there are two opportunities to break fast under the Louvre Abu Dhabi’s charismatic dome, throughout the Holy Month. There’s a three-course Emirati-French at Fouquet’s (Dhs390) and a specially curated Ramadan a la carte menu available at Art Lounge.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, throughout Ramadan, sunset, Tel: (600) 565566, @louvreabudhabi

Wednesday, April 3

Take a road trip before it gets too hot

Jebel Hafeet stands proudly over Al Ain as one of the UAE’s only natural and most beautiful attractions. The second-tallest peak in the country features a twisting road and an exciting climb up to the top. On top of a mountain that high, the views are sure to be breathtaking, and Jebel Hafeet’s scenic, panoramic views are all that and much more. There’s also loads of history in the region, with a set of beehive tombs dating back to the Bronze Age at the foot of the mountain.

@visitabudhabi

Have a cheesy French business lunch

A French brasserie named after one of the most iconic French cheeses – what more could you want? Well, throw in free-flowing beer or wine and a three-course set menu featuring all your quintessential dishes such as onion soup, coq au vin, and profiteroles. There are three options in each course to choose from and guests also have the choice of water with lunch for Dhs99, one hour of free-flow wine or beer for Dhs119, or two hours of free-flow wine or beer for Dhs169.

Raclette, Lilac 5 Bldg, Jacques Chirac St, Al Sa’Diyat Cultural Cultural District, Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Mon to Fri, 12pm to 5pm, from Dhs99 three courses and water, Dhs119 three courses and one-hour free flow drinks, Dhs169 three courses and two hours free flow drinks. Tel:(0)2 546 2277 @racletteuae

Thursday, March 4

Get your game on with some bowling

This bijou four-lane, family friendly, fully-licensed strike shack can be found at Abu Dhabi Country Club, and it’s karaoke bar adjacent — so even if you fail to drop pins, you can still drop the mic on a virtuoso vocal performance. That’s how we roll.

Abu Dhabi Country Club, Al Mushrif, midday to 10pm, Dhs21 per player per game – or lane rental from Dhs105 per hour. Tel: (02) 657 7777, @adccuae

Images: Supplied/Getty