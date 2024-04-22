An important traffic update…

Sharjah Police is cancelling all traffic violations that occurred in the Emirate during the period of unstable weather this past week, according to a report on Gulf News.

Major General Saif Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, announced the exemption today morning in light of the exceptional circumstances the Emirate and the country has had to face these past few days, with rainfall unlike anything the UAE has seen in the past 75 years.

Other measures put in place by the Sharjah Police for Sharjah motorists affected by the rain include easy online insurance claims if your vehicle has suffered damages.

You can request for a police certificate for insurance claims and can even apply on the police app. Sharjah Police announced that the certificate would be issued free of cost for those affected in the Emirate.

Rainfall like never before

The unprecedented torrential downpours last Tuesday caused widespread flooding, traffic disruptions and damage to infrastructure, property and roads across Sharjah and Dubai. Many commuters on the roads were forced to leave their cars stuck on waterlogged roads behind.

The record breaking rainfall surpassed anything documented since the start of data collection in 1949. It is the most rainfall ever recorded in 24 hours, as per NCM. The rainfall was accounted for between 9pm on Monday April 15 and 9pm on Tuesday April 16. Further rainfall was recorded after 9pm on Tuesday night.

In the aftermath of the storm, several key areas of the city, including Al Majaz, Abu Shaghara and Qasimia are facing waterlogging, flooding and loss of light and water in the buildings. In situations like this, disregarding the traffic violations only makes sense.

Images: Supplied