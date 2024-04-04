An unforgettable entertainment extravaganza awaits…

Roll up, roll up Abu Dhabi — the acrobatic, aquatic, circus spectacular, Fontana is returning to the capital in April 2024.

Following a hugely successful run in Dubai in 2023, Fontana — the Middle East’s first travelling water circus ventured to the capital where it proved to be a huge hit. So much so, that the show is returning this April to Yas Island.

The exquisitely choreographed experience was produced by Cirque du Liban, is brought to you by HAT Entertainment, and combines a thrilling blend of mind-bending illusion, astounding acrobatics, and feats courting visceral visual awe.

Expect to see a world-class musical dancing fountain, awe-inspiring dancers, gravity-defying aerialists, and incredible circus thrills that will enthral the entire family.

The show opens on April 7 over the long Eid weekend, and if you haven’t seen it before, it should shoot to the top of your things to do list.

The show will run until June 20, 2024. Tickets can be purchased here with prices starting from Dhs100.

The viewing venue will include a grandstand, offering tiered seating to ensure nobody misses out on the jaw-dropping action.

Speaking on the show, Thierry, Managing Partner at Cirque Du Liban stated, “Fontana is more than a show; it’s a celebration of art and innovation, and we are excited to share this extraordinary experience with the audiences of Yas Island.”

Over in Dubai…

For residents and visitors in Dubai, another jaw-dropping show awaits at Dubai Festival City Mall under a brand-new big top illuminated in green – Pluma.

Produced by the same entertainment production house, Cirque Du Liban Dubai’s show tells us about a girl called Pluma who has big dreams of flying. She finds herself whisked away into another realm where magic is the air one breathes. Here, she meets other beings who offer her age-old secrets of flight. As time goes on, she sprouts her wings, both metaphorically and literally, discovering her potential and nurturing a newfound faith in her abilities.

Tickets are priced at Dhs95 and can be purchased here.

Fontana Circus Tent, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi, April 7 to June 20, prices from Dhs100 per person, @fontanashow

Images: Provided