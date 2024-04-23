The ultimate guide to the best Sunday brunches in Dubai

It’s time for brunch…

In the mood to try out some fun brunches in Dubai on Sunday? We’ve listed some of the best ones to try out in the city.

Here are the best Sunday brunches in Dubai.

21grams

How do you like the eggs in the morning? We like ours sunny-side-up with homemade bread, sour cream, beef jus, and chorizo sausage. Get yours, alongside a delicious Balkan dip, and other 21grams specialities at their beautiful brunch available daily from 11am to 4pm. Coffee, tea, non-alcoholic wine and soft drinks included.

Meyan Mall, daily 11am to 4pm, Dhs210 per person (minimum two people). Tel: (0)50 841 5021. @21grams.dubai

Akira Back

Elevate your Sunday with a superb brunch at a well-loved restaurant. Akira Back offers Japanese cuisine with unmatched views of the Dubai Marina and the Arabian Gulf. A Michelin Guide restaurant guarantees great food. This sharing-style brunch comes with unlimited drinks and some incredible dishes that include bao buns, ceviche, and black cod. There are also vegan options.

Akira Back, W Dubai, Palm Jumeirah, Sun 1pm to 4pm, Dhs299 soft, Dhs399 house, Dhs599 premium, kids aged 6-12 50 percent off, kids under 6 eat free. @akirabackdubai

Al Nafoorah

Take a trip to the heart of Lebanon every Sunday with the brand-new Cedar Brunch by Al Nafoorah. Located in the palatial Jumeirah Al Qasr, invites guests to savour a truly nostalgic brunch experience headlined by Head Chef Ali Fouad’s all-time favourite mezze, as well as mixed grill and kunafa among other delicacies. Lebanese music and drinks, including jugs of Arak, round out the special brunch offering.

Jumeirah Al Qasr, Sun, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs350 soft, Dhs450 house, Dhs550 sparkling, Dhs175 children five to 12 years. Tel: (800) 323 232. @alnafoorahdubai

Alici

Bringing a taste of the Amalfi Coast to Bluewaters is an acclaimed Italian restaurant, Alici. You can enjoy this pretty restaurant’s Southern Italian feast every Saturday and Sunday, with packages from 1pm to 4pm available. On the menu, expect a selection of tasty crudo, antipasti, mains and desserts, all washed down with free-flowing drinks and beautiful sea views.

Alici, Bluewaters, off Dubai Marina, Sat and Sun, 3 hours between 1pm and 4pm, Dhs395 soft drinks, Dhs495 house drinks, Dhs595 premium Italian sparkling. Tel: (0)4 275 2577. @alicidubai

Aloft Al Mina Hotel

The High Note Sunday brunch takes place on the hotel’s rooftop and includes a three-course menu brunch of Indian dishes, and access to the infinity pool all day.

Aloft Al Mina Hotel, Sun, 2pm to 6pm, Dhs149 soft, Dhs199 house, Dhs249 sparkling. Tel: (0)58 591 8153. @aloftalminadubai

Armani/ Mediterraneo

From Greek tavernas to Spanish tapas bars, enjoy a flavour flight across the Med at this Sunday brunch. Expect a buffet filled with risottos and pastas, and a separate section where you’ll find the popular seafood and oyster bar. With a dedicated kid’s table, that even the adults will enjoy, it is a family-friendly affair.

Armani Hotel, Burj Khalifa, Sun, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs399 soft, Dhs499 house. Tel: (0)4 888 3666. @armanihoteldxb

Belgian Beer Café

Running for an impressive 11 hours every Sunday, Belgian Beer Cafe offers a selection of pub grub sharing plates, games, and free-flowing Belgian draught beer for just Dhs199.

Grand Millennium Barsha Heights, Sun, noon to 11pm (three-hour slots), Dhs199. Tel: (0)4 423 4100. @belgiancafebarshaheights

Bla Bla

A far cry from your standard Sunday lunch, Bla Bla does Sunday Brunch by the pool, where you can enjoy a selection of dishes and unlimited house drinks, all while taking a refreshing dip in Bla Bla’s central beachside pool. Beats comes courtesy of a DJ and percussionist who keeps the party going all afternoon.

The Beach, JBR, Sun noon to 3pm, Dhs250 soft drinks, Dhs350 house drinks. Tel: (0)4 584 4111. @blabladubai

Black Flamingo

Miami themed Black Flamingo celebrates Caribbean culture, food, and music. Give it a try at the new Sunday Flocktail Brunch serving up a myriad of delicious bites from 3pm to 7pm. Expect a party in full swing well past that time, with an after-party keeping the good vibes going until 9pm.

Radisson Beach Resort, The Palm, Sun, 3pm to 7pm, Dhs199 soft, Dhs299 house, Dhs399 premium. Tel: (0)58 592 2492. @blackflamingodxb

Bubbalicious (The Roast)

Hosted in the grand surroundings of Mina’s Kitchen, The Roast by Bubbalicious offers several carvery options, seafood, shepherd’s pie, charcuterie, a fish ‘n’ chips stand, British Balti stations, and a range of drinks carts serving up gin cocktails, bubbly, and espresso martinis.

The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi, Beach Resort & Marina, Sun, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs295 soft, Dhs350 house, Dhs450 sparkling, Dhs200 children six to 12 years. Under-sixes free. Tel: (0)4 511 7373. westinminaseyahi.com

Buffalo Wings & Rings

This three-hour brunch runs every Friday and Saturday and is a budget-friendly way to catch one of the early weekend matches on one of the many big screens. The menu is classic bar bites, including sharing starters of nachos, popcorn chicken, quesadillas and onion rings among others, while bottomless buckets of chicken wings and dessert follow. Brunch is offered at both locations in JLT and DIFC. The brunch is also available on Sunday.

Buffalo Wings & Rings, two locations in DIFC and JLT, Sat and Sun 3pm to 6pm and 8pm to 11pm, Dhs119 soft drinks, Dhs199 house drinks. @buffalodubai

Bussola

Enjoy a delightful foray of the chef’s specials with Italian house drinks, overlooking the Westin’s idyllic beach at this long-standing Italian. In alfresco season, few places are better than the split-level terrace, where tables enjoy lovely views of the beach.

The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Sun, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs345. Tel: (0)4 511 7373. @bussoladubai

Carnival by Tresind

Colour, creativity and carnival-vibes combine at this exciting Indian restaurant in DIFC. Forget what you think you know about Indian food and enjoy a unique journey where tandoori burrata, prawn momos, tikka masala and a variety of cocktails are served in a most theatrical way.

The Buildings by Damam, DIFC, Sun, noon to 4pm, Dhs289 soft, Dhs349 house, Dhs399 sparkling. Tel: (0)52 242 4262. @carnivalbytresind

The Dubliner’s

Sunday roasts at The Dubliners are just like Nana used to make them. The Irish pub offers old-school, welcoming charm with traditional and hearty dishes. The beef is pink and juicy, the Yorkies are lofty and the gravy is good enough to bathe in. Portion sizes are as generous as the craic.

The Dubliner’s, Le Meridien Hotel and Conference Centre, Airport Road, Garhoud, Sun 12pm to 6pm (three-hour slots), Dhs105 soft drinks, Dhs199 soft and three draught beers. Tel: (0)4 702 2508. @dublinersdubai

El Sur

Long-standing Spanish haunt El Sur hosts its Sunday siesta brunch featuring a delicious selection of tapas, followed by paella to share with friends & family over a glass of Spanish red.

The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Sun 1pm to 4pm, Dhs225 soft drinks, Dhs275 house drinks, Dhs295 Cava. Tel: (0)4 511 7373. @elsurdubai

Eugene Eugene

The Greenhouse brunch at Eugène Eugène is a Sunday afternoon escape that brings together live musicians, a hybrid brunch of buffet starters and an a la carte main course, and a three-hour package of drinks. On the menu, there’s a selection of starters and desserts which you can sample from the buffet, and a choice of main course which includes roasted beef, pomme purée, coquille saint jacques, crozet a La truffe, roasted chicken, baked salmon and roasted pumpkin.

Eugène Eugène, Kempinski, Mall of the Emirates, Sun, 12pm to 4pm, Dhs310 soft, Dhs410 house, Dhs610 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 379 8963. @eugeneeugenedubai

Kitchen Connection

From the team behind the popular Agrabah Brunch at Jumeirah Mina A’Salam comes a new family-friendly Sunday brunch at Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Under The Sea Brunch. Family Brunch Dubai’s newest offering promises live entertainment, meet and greets with mermaids, and a fairytale-themed array of food and drink served up at the hotel’s all-day dining restaurant, Kitchen Connection. There’s plenty to keep the little ones busy, with sand art, arts and crafts, sing-alongs and more.

Kitchen Connection, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, 12.30pm to 4.30pm, Sunday, Dhs325 soft, Dhs410 house, Dhs510 bubbly, Dhs165 children aged 4 to 11, under 3s free. Tel: (0)50 836 1513. familybrunchdubai.com

Koko Bay

Bali-inspired Koko Bay has a lovely Sunday brunch that offers four-hour package of unlimited drinks, a tasty menu of flavours from the Far East, and a sun bed or private cabana to soak up the sun. A sharing menu is served up alongside a live DJ set, live music artists and lots of sunshine.

Palm West Beach, Sun, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs300 soft, Dhs450 house, Dhs550 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 572 3444. @kokobayuae

La Cantine du Faubourg

For many, brunches are all about family, friends and fantastic food. With that in mind, La Cantine du Faubourg hosts its Brunch 105 every Saturday and Sunday, with something for every member of the tribe. Food includes a la carte offerings of breakfast staples such as pastries and eggs, a selection of signature mains and decadent desserts. Live entertainment comes in the form of a DJ and children are more than welcome.

La Cantine du Faubourg, Emirates Towers Hotel, DIFC, Sat and Sun noon to 5pm, Dhs360 soft drinks, Dhs485 house drinks, Dhs725 bubbly. Tel: (0)4 352 7105. @lacantinedubai

La Niña

It’s a family-oriented affair on Sundays at this ICD Brookfield spot in DIFC. The team calls it ‘flavours of modern Iberian Latino,’ which in reality translates to dishes such as prawn tacos, garlic prawns, and marinated olives to be eaten over a three-hour sitting.

ICD Brookfield Place, Sun, noon to 4pm, Dhs395 soft, Dhs525 house, Dhs725 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 395 1300. @laninadubai

La Piscina

At Palazzo Versace Dubai’s palm tree-lined swimming pool, the Sun Splash Brunch is a lively soiree to round out the weekend with, running from 1pm to 4pm. The three-hour package invites you to keep cool by the pool while you tuck into a buffet of international eats and sip on free-flowing drinks. There’s a live DJ and entertainment from dancers to keep the vibes on point all afternoon.

La Piscina, Palazzo Versace Dubai, Al Jaddaf, 1pm to 4pm, Sunday, Dhs300. Tel: (0)4 556 8805. palazzoversace.ae

LDC Kitchen + Coffee

Dubai’s friendly breakfast spot has launched an ‘All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast Brunch’ offer every Saturday and Sunday. Expect a range of LDC’s signature breakfast dishes, including eggs any style served with artisan sourdough toast, French toast, buttermilk pancakes, salmon benni and lots more.

Various locations including ONE JLT, DIFC Gate Buidling 4 and Central Business Towers, Sat and Sun, 8am to 4pm, Dhs69 per person. @ldckitchen

Luigia

This brilliant – and supremely underrated – pizzeria offers brunch all weekend and features a select menu of timeless Italian favourites created with seasonal ingredients, sourced directly from Italy. It’s a big hit with families thanks to the dedicated children’s area.

Rixos Premium JBR, Sat and Sun 1pm to 4pm, Dhs220 house drinks. Under-sevens free pasta or pizza. Tel: (0)4 349 6950. @luigiadubai

Mayabay

Nestled in the corner of Jumeirah Al Naseem’s turtle lagoon, MayaBay offers an eclectic Asian-inspired brunch with multiple choices of starters, main courses and desserts along with free-flowing dim sum, sushi and sashimi.

Jumeirah Al Naseem, Sun, noon to 3.30pm, Dhs395 soft, Dhs550 sparkling, Dhs750 champagne. Tel: (0)4 275 2500. @mayabaydubai

Mimi Kakushi

Sushi, sashimi, gyozas and geishas await at this slick Japanese spot in Jumeira Beach on Saturdays and Sundays. Brunch runs for four hours, while the package can be enjoyed for three hours throughout. A choice of mains includes black cod, sea bass and Angus ribeye. There is an excellent list of drinks from the continent, too. It can also be upgraded to a premium package for those looking to splash out for a special occasion.

Mimi Kakushi, Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeira Beach, Jumeirah, Sat and Sun three hours between 12pm and 4pm, Dhs435 soft drinks, Dhs635 house drinks, Dhs811 bubbly. Tel: (0)4 379 4811. @mimikakushi

Mimi’s Pool Club

Epic Sunday Ladies Day Pool Party at MiMi’s Pool Club at FIVE Jumeirah Village is the ladies’ day that offers fun vibes, free-flowing drinks and top tunes. From 12pm onwards, there’s four hours of fun to be had including resident DJ, live drummer, picturesque pool, bottomless beverages, and global street food stations to please every palette. The price for the ladies’ day including all of the above is Dhs149 for ladies and Dhs249 for gents.

Mimi’s Pool Club, FIVE Jumeirah Village, Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai. Sundays 12pm to 4pm, from Dhs149. Tel:(0)55 700 0515. @mimispoolclubdubai

The Nine

Easily one of the best Sunday roasts in the city, head to The Nine in Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk and enjoy the taste of tradition with a fantastic menu of British food favourites, from roast beef (Dhs145), pork (Dhs130), lamb (Dhs130) and chicken (Dhs110) all served with seasonal vegetables, Yorkshire pudding, cauliflower cheese croquettes and crispy roast potatoes. Pair this with the free-flowing drink package (Dhs179 for two hours).

Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, Sun 12.30pm to 4pm, food from Dhs110, drinks package Dhs179. Tel: (0)4 281 4111. @theninedubai

Social Company

Pet-friendly neighbourhood hangout Social Company at Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens hosts a breakfast brunch called Sunday Social. The relaxed all-day breakfast style dining experience pairs a hearty brunch menu with unlimited mimosas, bellinis, and Bloody Mary’s.

Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Sun 11am to 4pm (any two-hour period), Dhs145. Tel: (0)4 519 1111. @zabeelhousethegreens

Surf Club

Surf Club invites guests to soak up the sun at its beach brunch every Sunday, with the ‘toes in the sand’ experience running from 1pm to 5pm offering guests a delicious menu, breathtaking views and atmospheric vibes, thanks to a weekly roster of international DJs. Guests can enjoy dishes such as a mixed sushi platter, tomato carpaccio and a truffle flatbread to share, followed by a choice of main from dishes such as grilled fish, beef tenderloin, and corn fed chicken and finally, sharing desserts are served, with options like sticky toffee pudding and pineapple carpaccio.

Surf Club, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Sundays, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs395 soft, Dhs495 house, Dhs595 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 589 5444. @surfclubdubai

Suq

Four Seasons’ elegant all-day dining restaurant, Suq, has extended its Saturday brunch to now include Sundays, with a palatial spread of international dishes. The centrepiece is the locally sourced and organic area, where you’ll find UAE-produced tomatoes and mozzerella. Elsewhere, guests can feast on fresh salads, pizzas, pastas, plates of sushi, and flavourful seafood. Guests won’t want to miss the curated array of desserts by pastry star chef Nicholas Lambert.

Suq’s Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, Jumeirah 2, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs455 soft, Dhs615 sparkling, Dhs775 Champagne, Dhs225 children aged six to 11. Tel: (0)4 270 7770. fourseasons.com

The Thai Kitchen

Transport to Thailand’s vibrant islands and the iconic Golden Triangle with The Thai Kitchen’s Sawasdee Sunday Brunch. The family-style brunch incorporates the best of Thai cuisine’s signature flavours to perfectly end the weekend while they take in the views of the stunning venue, overlooking the greenery of Park Hyatt Dubai.

Park Hyatt Dubai, Sun, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs220 soft, Dhs375 house. Tel: (0)4 602 1814. @thethaikitchendxb

Topgolf

Finish the weekend strong and swing into Sunday with the Sunday Funday Brunch at Topgolf Dubai. An interactive Sunday brunch, you’ll enjoy two hours of classic Topgolf gameplay, a three-course set shareable menu of comfort dishes and unlimited beverages. There’s soft, house and junior packages available, although you’ll need at least four people per booking. It takes place at the earlier time of 11am, with two-hour or three-hour packages available until 2pm.

Topgolf Dubai, Emirates Golf Club, 11am to 2pm, two-hour packages, Sun, Dhs200 soft for two hours, Dhs300 soft for three hours, Dhs350 house for two hours, Dhs525 house for three hours. Tel: (0)4 371 9999, @topgolfdubai

White Beach

Bare and chic is the name of the new Sunday beach brunch at White Beach. There’s two options – one for restaurant dining and one that includes a sunbed with pool and beach access. For both, you can expect to dine on a sharing-style menu of Mediterranean flavours that prove the most popular on the restaurant’s a la carte menu, and sip on three hours of free-flowing drinks from 1pm to 4pm. But if you sit in the restaurant, you’ll pay Dhs365 with soft drinks, 495 with house drinks and Dhs595 with Champagne (with no pool and beach access). For the beach brunch package, it’s Dhs645 with house drinks.

White Beach, Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, 1pm to 4pm, Sunday, Dhs645. Tel: (0)4 426 0700. @whitebeach

The World Eatery

Round out the weekend with a fun-filled family fiesta brunch at Sofitel Dubai The Palm. All-day dining restaurant The World Eatery transforms into an emporium of international dishes and endless activities. With a dedicated play area, little ones can enjoy hours of fun with balloon modelling, magic shows and arts and crafts, while adults feast on a brunch buffet of sushi, pizza, burgers, tacos, noodles and more comfort foods from around the world.

The World Eatery, Sofitel Dubai The Palm, 1pm to 4pm, Sun, Dhs325 soft drinks, Dhs425 house drinks, Dhs105 children aged 6 to 12. Tel: (0)4 455 6677, @sofiteldubaipalm

Yalumba

A family-friendly Sunday brunch serving up a range of international dishes alongside plenty of kid’s entertainment, including pizza making classes, magic shows, movies and more.

Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre, Sun, 1pm to 4.30pm, Dhs225 soft, Dhs295 house, Dhs365 sparkling, Dhs79 children over 12. Tel: (0)4 702 2455. @yalumbadubai

Zero Gravity

Top up your tan at the pool and beach before diving into five hours of unlimited food and beverages from noon to 5pm at Zero Gravity’s Supernatural Brunch. The international buffet includes live cooking stations and pop-up bars overflowing with choice as a commercial house soundtrack takes you through to sunset.

Zero Gravity, Skydive Dubai, Sun 1pm to 5pm Dhs299 for ladies, Dhs349 for gents. Tel: (0)4 399 0009. @zerogravitydubai

Images: Supplied