Adding a high-fashion touch to the luxurious Lana hotel…

Get ready for some luxurious pampering with a high-fashion touch as Dubai is getting the Middle East’s first Dior Spa. A glitzy, glamorous city like Dubai is the perfect pairing for a sumptuous Dior Spa, which officially opened last week inside The Lana by Dorchester Collection.

3 of 12

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

Located on the hotel’s 29th floor, you’ll find a light and airy wellness space, flooded with natural light and benefitting from stunning city views thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows. Pampering treatments that combine signature rituals with cutting edge technology like the cell-regenerating Dior Skin Light LED therapy mask, hydra-facial and Dior Micro-abrasion.

Treatments will be offered in five treatment rooms and one couples’ suite, as well as a dedicated beauty room and a futon for Japanese-inspired treatments. Elevating the experience further, Iyashi Dôme technology introduces customisable sauna sessions, designed for both relaxation and slimming.

A trio of signature treatments will be exclusive to The Lana, including Escale at The Lana, Dior Stone Therapy and D-Sculpt. A multi-step ritual that pays homage to the spa’s lofty setting, Escale is a mix of stretching and massage to release tension and achieve total relaxation. The Dior Stone Therapy treatment is a semi-precious stone massage followed by facial micro-abrasion and Dior Skin Light LED mask therapy. And finally D-Sculpt is a body massage with firming and slimming properties that offers anti-cellulite effects.

Alongside the spa and wellness treatments, Dior Spa The Lana is home to a beautiful boutique where guests can shop Dior’s beauty and skincare lines, including Dior Prestige, Rouge Premier and La Collection Privée Christian Dior.

About The Lana

The hotly-anticipated new opening (from the group that operates The Dorchester in London, The Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, Plaza Athénée in Paris, and the exclusive residences One at Palm Jumeirah in Dubai) began welcoming guests in February this year.

Perhaps the appeal of the hotel lies in its location, nestled among the gleaming skyscrapers of Business Bay while reflecting in the tranquil waters of the Dubai Canal. The 225 ultra-luxurious guest rooms (69 of which are suites) ooze contemporary sophistication, with triple-height ceilings overlooking Burj Khalifa, and luxe interiors designed famed Parisian duo, Gilles & Boissier. The hotel boasts a collection of internationally-acclaimed restaurants restaurants that includes Michelin-lauded chef Martín Berasategui’s debut Middle Eastern restaurant, Jara; and acclaimed French chef Jean Imbert’s dazzling Mediterranean restaurant, Riviera. Hotel guests will also be able to take a short and scenic boat ride from the Business Bay Marina to One at Palm Jumeirah, also operated by Dorchester Collection, where they can access the soon-to-open LAVITA beach club.

dorchestercollection.com/dubai/the-lana