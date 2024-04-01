This one is sure to be a hit with the parents…

Just in time for Dubai summer, there’s an epic new way to keep the children busy (and parents happy) indoors. Say hello to Ribambelle: the ultimate indoor playground paradise set to open on Bluewaters Island later this month. More than just a soft play area, the fully licensed venue gives parents the unique chance to enjoy a cocktail while their little ones play nearby.

Across 1,000 square-metres, the stylish jungle-inspired wonderland boasts plenty to keep the children entertained including slides, ball pits, play zones, as well as interactive games and entertainment for the whole family. The venue will also run regular events, from cooking workshops to arts and crafts, which can be booked online in advance.

While the children blow off some steam, the open layout means parents can keep an eye on the children at all times while enjoying the sophisticated-yet-playful dining and bar area. The restaurant serves up delicious European cuisine with an Asian twist paired with an artisanal cocktail menu. It’s safe to say, you nor the little ones will want to leave.

Yulia Fedorishina, founder and owner of Ribambelle, added, “We are absolutely thrilled to unveil this exhilarating new concept in the heart of Dubai. Ribambelle embodies all things fun and vibrant, and we couldn’t envision a more perfect setting for our enchanting wonderland”.

Celebrating a birthday anytime soon? Ribambelle has a dedicated party planning team, workshops, entertainers, and bespoke 3D cakes ensuring every celebration – whether at Ribambelle or at home – is a dream come true.

While we don’t have an exact opening date just yet, Ribambelle will open seven days a week from 10am to 10pm.

ribambelle.dubai RIBAMBELLE, The Wharf, Bluewaters Island, Dubai. Opening April 2024. 10am to 10pm. ribambelle.ae