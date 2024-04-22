It’s part of a series of initiatives approved by the Crown Prince…

HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai has directed the Dubai Land Department (DLD) and the Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA) to offer alternative housing, food, and enhanced security free of charge to residents affected by the weather. The Dubai Crown Prince made the announcement over the weekend, as part of a detailed government response to mitigate the impact of the severe weather in Dubai.

Residential management companies and real estate developers have been instructed to offer free temporary housing, distribution of food within the communities, and assistance with returning to residential properties. Furthermore, interior cleaning services, monitoring and documenting damages caused by the rains during the insurance coverage period; and assistance in assessing potential risks to properties must also be provided by real estate developers.

Sheikh Hamdan added that he would personally monitor the progress of the response measures, while reassuring that on-ground teams will provide support to all citizens and residents.

A new committee, comprising senior officials from Dubai’s community development authority, RTA, DEWA, and DET, has also been formed to support those affected.

Sheikh Hamdan shared a heartfelt thank you message over the weekend to his social channels to “all who have contributed to our city.”

In a video shared with his 16 million Instagram followers, Sheikh Hamdan gave a special mention to all those who have worked to support the community and help the city recover after Dubai was lashed by its worst rain on record.

The aftermath of the rain has seen communities and roads flooded, hundreds of flights grounded, and remote working and learning put in place across the city.