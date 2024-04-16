From Hollywood royalty to football legends…

Dubai is no stranger to celebrities and famous faces coming down for a visit, and with the season fully underway, they’re flocking to sunny UAE now more than ever. We’ve had a bit of a break this past week but our eye for all the stars has still been out. If you have spotted any celebrities in the UAE, send us a DM on Instagram to let us know.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

One of Hollywood’s most loved couples was spotted at the Dubai Airport but not for the reasons you’d hope. The pair, along with their kids, was stuck at the airport for a few hours due to a delay in their connection. The family was returning from a trip to Thailand and reportedly spent the night at the airport.

@chrissyteigen

Georgina Rodríguez and Cristiano Ronaldo

Another power couple was in town this past week – football legend Ronaldo and Spanish-Argentine influencer Georgina Rodríguez spent some time in the capital with their whole family, in town for the Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal match in Abu Dhabi for the Saudi Super Cup.

@georginagio

Katherine Ryan

The comedienne made an appearance on the Dubai Opera stage this past week to host a set full of side-splitting laughter and cheeky humour as part of the Dubai Comedy Festival. Her bold and unapologetic material brought the house down.

@kathbum

Zlatan Ibrahimović

The football legend and sporting star was in Dubai recently for a number of engagements, showing up to the Dubai World Cup and doing some amazing stunts with XDubai involving a propeller plane. Quite on brand for him, if we do say so ourselves.

@imzlatanibrahimovic

Neymar Jr

Another football star was spotted in the capital for the Saudi Super Cup. Neymar Jr took to the golf course to show off his swing skills in Abu Dhabi. The athlete was in town with Al-Hilal for the Saudi Super Cup, making an appearance as an ambassador.

@neymarjr

