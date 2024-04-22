From reality TV stars to boyband crooners…

Dubai is no stranger to celebrities and famous faces coming down for a visit, and with the season fully underway, they’re flocking to sunny UAE now more than ever. This week we have a lot of British television in the city, with stars from all your favourite shows. If you have spotted any celebrities in the UAE, send us a DM on Instagram to let us know.

Oliva Bowen

The British television star, reality personality and former Love Island contestant has been vacationing in Dubai this past week, sharing sweet snaps of her family holiday at Atlantis, The Palm on her social media.

Aston Merrygold

The British crooner, songwriter, dancer, actor and television presenter was spotted holidaying in the city this past week. Merrygold is best known for his time with boyband JLS, and has been staying at Rixos The Palm Dubai, vacationing with his wife and three kids, and sharing all the wholesome updates on his social media.

Mo Gilligan

The star British comedian and television presenter was in town as part of the Dubai Comedy Festival, making a hilarious appearance as a stop in his ‘In The Moment’ world tour. He brought the house down with side splitting observational comedy.

Dan Osbourne

The Only Way is Essex star and British television personality spent a week in Dubai with his wife and three kids. He shared an update on his social media about his time in the city, remarking how the family experienced the heavy rain from last week.

