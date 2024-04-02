It’s staycation season…

Finally. We know you probably share some of that sentiment with us, but the Eid-al-Fitr long weekend couldn’t come soon enough. We all deserve that break. The longest public holiday of the year is less than a month away, which means it’s time to start planning those staycations. Here we have the only list of staycation deals in Dubai you’ll ever need.

Here are 21 Eid-al-Fitr staycation deals in Dubai and beyond.

Burj Al Arab

The Ultimate Staycation Breakfast and Bed Offer at Burj Al Arab Jumeirah is just what you need for that lavish, luxurious staycation. Get 20 per cent savings on the Jumeirah Flexible Rate, accompanied by a feats for daily breakfast and in-room Hermes luxury amenities. Families with little ones will be pleased to know that they get complimentary stays for two children under 11, and world-class butler service, access to the private beach and unlimited family access to Wild Wadi Waterpark™. You can also enjoy exclusive access to wellness facilities at the Talise Spa, Summersalt Beach Club and special savings for Jumeirah One members.

Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, Dubai, 20 per cent off on the Jumeirah Flexible Rate, Tel: (0) 4 364 7194, baareservations@jumeirah.com

One&Only Royal Mirage

Staycations at One&Only Royal Mirage start from Dhs1,800+++. Here you can enjoy a pristine private beach, curated experiences, savings on wellness, thrilling water sports activities and daily access to Aquaventure Waterpark, a variety of restaurants to choose from and more. The offer is applicable from April 9 to 14.

One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Apr 9 to 14, starts from Dhs1,800, Tel: (0) 4 315 2250, reservations@oneandonlyroyalmirage.ae

The Lana, Dorchester Collection

The Stay and Indulge package at the brand new The Lana, Dorchester Collection, invites GCC residents and travellers alike to to celebrate Eid in style. Guests staying at The Lana can enjoy the best available rate when booking one of the sophisticated Sunrise and Marina Rooms, each complete with a private balcony, or for a step up, one of the Suites with stunning views of the city. Those staying in the Suites will also be able to receive a complimentary transfer aboard the hotel’s custom Rolls-Royces. Dhs400 of F&B credit is also included towards premium dishes.

The Lana, Dorchester Collection, Marasi Drive, Business Bay, valid until the end of the year, dorchestercollection.com

NH Collection Dubai The Palm

NH Collection Dubai The Palm’s Eid-al-Fitr Flash sale offer is one you don’t wan to miss. From March 29 to April 4, you can get up to 40 per cent off on the rooms and suites. Guests booking during this period can enjoy their stay until December this year. Choose from a plethora of opulent dining options for every taste, with an exclusive 20 per cent discount on the dishes and beverages. A Dhs100 voucher for Soul Senses Spa is also included with your stay. Last but not least, enjoy complimentary beach access to the beach club.

NH Collection Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, until Apr 4, 40 per cent off, Tel: (0) 56 687 6319, https://world.nh-hotels.com/en/nh-collection-dubai-the-palm

Kempinski Hotel and Residences Palm Jumeirah

Kempinski at the Palm Jumeirah is inviting guests to spend their Eid-al-Fitr is serenity with a luxurious staycation and beachside barbecue. The special retreat package offers a generous discount, with a stay of a minimum of four nights receiving a 15 per cent discount on the fully flexible rate, while an extension of the stay to eight nights or more with an even greater 20 per cent discount. Daily buffet breakfast at Brunello restaurant, complimentary access to Titan Tikes Kids Club, the state-of-the-art fitness centre, Kempinski bikes for exploring the scenic Palm Jumeirah and a complimentary 30-minute massage is included in the package.

Kempinski Hotel and Residences, Palm Jumeirah, Apr 9 to 16, starts at 15 per cent discount, Tel: (0) 4 444 2000, kempinski.com

Jumeirah Beach Hotel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jumeirah Beach Hotel (@jumeirahbh)



Not far from the Burj Al Arab, Jumeirah Beach Hotel is fantastic for family staycations, with stunning beach views and luxurious facilities. For their Eid staycation offer, get 30 per cent off on the stay and a bunch of benefits, including complimentary dining for children aged 11 and below, access to pools and Wild Wadi Waterpark™, KiDS Club activities, and wellness facilities. You can choose from a variety of stays, from the Club Room to Suite options and the Beit Al Bahar Royal Villas. Jumeirah One members get exclusive rewards.

Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Umm Suqeim, Dubai, 30 per cent off on stays, Tel: (0) 4 364 7523, JBHInfo@jumeirah.com

Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai

This is the perfect family-friendly staycation. If you have little ones you’d like to entertain, head over to Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai for your long weekend. Here, you will find an incredible, all-inclusive package from Dhs2,000, which include a lazy river, a dedicated children’s waterpark, the region’s first kids candy spa with treatments actually made of chocolate, a camp safari, Zing – The Candy Shop, waterslides, all-inclusive so you don’t need to worry about anything around the resort, kid-friendly breakfast options, child care services for the parents to enjoy and more. You can choose from nine diverse culinary options, a beachfront cinema, three kids’ clubs, a state-of-the-art fitness centre, and the serene spa facility, which offer Thai-inspired treatments for couples to spend your time.

Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai, Dubai Islands, throughout Eid-al-Fitr, starts at Dhs2,000, centarahotelsresorts.com

Jumeirah Emirates Towers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jumeirah Emirates Towers (@jumeirahemiratestowers)



For a city staycation, look no further than Jumeirah Emirates Towers, located in the heart of Dubai most bustling and vibrant district. This Eid, the hotel is offering up to 20 per cent savings on stays, dining, and spa treatments – alongside complimentary stays and dining for children below 12. Guests can dine at over ten incredible restaurants and bars – including Mi Amie, The Nice Guy and La Cantine du Faubourg. The hotel also offers direct access to the Emirates Towers metro station, and throws in guaranteed tickets to Museum of the Future in the mix.

Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Emirates Towers, Dubai, 20 per cent off on stays, dining and spa, Tel: (0) 4 330 000, JETinfo@jumeirah.com

Address Sky View

Address Sky View is offering an exclusive summer flash sale with a 50 per cent discount on your stay. The discount is valid on bookings from April 1 and 10. Take in stunning views, luxurious accommodations, exquisite dining experiences and tailored service for the most premium experience.

Address Sky View, Emaar Square, Downtown Dubai, Apr 1 to 10, 50 per cent off on stays, Tel: (0) 4 873 8888, stay@addresshotels.com

FIVE Palm Jumeirah

FIVE Palm Jumeirah’s Eid Escape offers a Pay 3 Stay 4 or Pay 6 Stay 8 deal. This celebrity hotpsot and Instagram-famous hotel has a 150-meter private Beach by FIVE, 470 luxurious rooms, suites and villas, the Social Pool, high-end dining options, luxury offerings at ReFIVE Spa with indulgent body treatments, revitalizing facials and Hammam and the perfect day to night transition with a packed calendar of weekly happenings. From ladies’ nights to live parties and naughty brunches and beach bashes – it’s the most fun place to be.

FIVE Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Pay 3 Stay 4 or Pay 6 Stay 8 deal, Tel: (0) 4 455 9988, palmjumeirah.fivehotelsandresorts.com

Al Habtoor Polo Resort

Al Habtoor Polo Resort is one for choices. Guests can choose between two different staycation packages, with deluxe rooms ,executives suites, breakfast and afternoon teas. The packages are priced at Dhs1,840 per couple for a 2-night stay in a Deluxe Room and Dhs2,640 per couple for a 2-night stay in an Executive Suite. Al Habtoor Polo Resort is the perfect blend of serenity, luxury and vibrancy. Live the high life with a selection of dining options, expansive polo fields, captivating ambience and premium amenities.

Al Habtoor Polo Resort, Emirates Road, Dubai, Apr 9 to 14, starts at Dhs1,840, Tel: (0) 4 435 4444, roomreservation@habtoorpoloresort.com

The H Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The H Dubai (@thehdubai)



Another wonderful urban getaway, The H Dubai is offering a 20 per cent discount on the best available room rates, along with a cash voucher to spend on F&B and spa treatments. If you’ve got little ones, bring your whole family with you, as up to 2 of your kids below 12 years old can stay and dine for free as a treat from The H Dubai.

The H Dubai, Trade Centre, Dubai, throughout Eid-al-Fitr, 20 per cent off on rooms rates, hhoteldubai

Vida Hotels and Resorts

For a luxurious yet easy getaway, Vida Hotels and Resorts are the places to be. This Eid-al-Fitr, guests can book their stay up to April 7 and can advantage of 20 per cent off on stays with exquisite Iftar. Sample fusion of traditional flavors and innovative culinary creations at the Iftar. You can unwind by the pool, indulge in some delicious food, or relax in the comfort of your luxurious room. The participating properties include Vida Creek Beach, Vida Creek Harbour, Vida Dubai Marina & Yacht Club, Vida Emirates Hills and Vida Beach Resort Umm Al Quwain, if you’re really looking to escape the city.

Vida Hotels and Resorts, across various locations, until Apr 7, 20 per cent off on stays, vidahotels.com

W Dubai – Mina Seyahi

If you’re looking for an adult only staycation this is the one for you. W Dubai – Mina Seyahi is offering the UAE resident staycation deal, with benefits that include breakfast in all day dining restaurant, 25 per cent discount on all restaurant and bars (excluding attiko), late check out at 2pm and entry to Mare by Bussola. Each room has views over the gulf and and a private balcony, an infinity pool, the BAR-B Spa and a plethora of varied dining options, one for every mood, whether you’re looking for a sit-down dinner, a relaxed pool day or outdoor socialising. Guest needs to present a valid UAE residency EID to avail the offer. Use cluster code Z L J to book.

W Dubai – Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, until Sep 30, valid for UAE residents only, marriott.com

Banyan Tree Dubai

Banyan Tree Dubai is the new kid on the block, having recently opened on Bluewaters Island. This long weekend is the best chance to explore it – book a stay and get up to 20 per cent off best available rates, dining, and spa experiences. There are a number of benefits to this, including daily breakfast, flexible cancellation, early check-in, and late check-out. Make your reservations before April 15 and avail this incredible staycation deal. The offer is valid for UAE and GCC residents.

Banyan Tree Dubai, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, Apr 1 to 15, 20 per cent off on stays for UAE and GCC residents, Tel: (0) 4 556 6666, banyantree.com

Address Beach Resort

Just in time for Eid-al-Fitr. Address Beach Resort has announced its flash sale. Starting on April 1, this 3-day sale will offer GCC residents up to 45 per cent discount off room rates. It’s the perfect opportunity to book your getaways in advance for the best price possible. The iconic beachfront destination has much to offer, with an impressive 77 floors, uninterpreted views of the glittering skyline, the majestic Ain Dubai, and the Arabian Gulf. The rooms and suites are also uber luxurious, boasting expansive windows and a whole host of premium amenities, along with in-house recreational facilities. There are also 10 restaurants and bars to choose from, a spa and a kid’s club.

Address Beach Resort, Dubai Marina, book from Apr 1 to 3, stay from Apr 1 to Sep 15, up to 45 per cent off on room rates for GCC residents, Tel: (0) 4 879 8899, stayatbeachresort@addresshotels.com

Novotel Dubai Al Barsha

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Novotel Dubai Al Barsha (@novoteldubai)



Novotel Dubai Al Barsha’s Eid staycation package offers a stay for two in its Executive Suite and a complimentary breakfast buffet for all stays booked between April 5 and 30 starting at Dhs499. The Executive Suite has a spacious interior and a separate living room equipped with a flat-screen TV, coffee maker, and all the amenities one might need. From 6am to 10.30am, tuck into the all-inclusive breakfast buffet at 365, the all-day dining venue. Accor ALL members can enjoy double the reward points for their stay with a 20 per cent off at Novotel Dubai Al Barsha’s F&B outlets

Novotel Dubai Al Barsha, Al Barsha, Dubai, booked between Apr 5 to 30, starts from Dhs499, Tel: (0) 4 304 9000, H6535re@accor.com

Studio One Hotel

At Studio One Hotel, book a stay for five nights or more and receive a 25 per cent discount on the best available room rates. This ultimate urban escape offers a unique experience with cinematic themes running throughout this property. The stay will also include early check-in and late check-out (depending room occupancy), free Wi-Fi, underground parking, pool access and 24-hour gym access. Book by March 31 to avail the offer.

Studio One Hotel, Studio City, Dubai, book by March 31, get 25 per cent off, Tel: (800 788346), cu@studioonehotel.com

voco™ Monaco Dubai

This adult’s only getaway is all about the the party island vibe. This Eid, book a stay for two from Dhs653, including complimentary boat transfers from April 9 to 13. Here, you can get away from the noise of the city for a tropical escape, kick back and relax with the sound of international DJs, guest artists, musicians and performers throughout the long weekend. Guests can enjoy Daily Brunch which features live entertainment including acrobats, stilt walkers and percussionists, as well as Marimba players and lively international DJs. There is also the ‘Drums of Monaco’, a drum circle masterclass which everyone can take part in Choose from the various culinary options and join the sunrise or sunset yoga sessions located on the beach. There are also the boutiques at the resort where you can have some retail therapy.

voco™ Monaco Dubai, World Islands Dubai, Apr 9 to 13, starts at Dhs653, thoe-hotels.com

Legoland Dubai Resort

It doesn’t get better than this for a family staycation. Legoland Hotel Dubai’s Ramadan playcation offer extends to the end of the year and includes breakfast and theme park and/or water park tickets included in the room price. The star of the offer is a whopping 40 per cent discount on room rates, in addition to all these benefits. Book until April 8 to stay until December 20, 2024.

Legoland Resort Dubai, book until Apr 8, stay until Dec 20, 40 per cent off on room rates, legoland.com

Ras Al Khaimah

Hampton by Hilton Marjan Island

Far enough to be an escape, but close enough to be near home, Hampton by Hilton Marjan Island is the perfect destination for a family-friendly staycation this Eid. Room rates start at Dhs800 per night and include benefits like the privacy of the exclusive beach, an infinity pool, modern and spacious rooms, complimentary Wi-Fi, a free hot breakfast await, a range of activities tailored for kids of all ages like a giant bouncy castle or playing on the wet football pitch to enjoying beach volleyball. There are also many dining options to choose from and a line-up of celebrations to take place on the beach starting at 8pm. Fire shows, belly dancing, Tanoura dance performances, live music, and magic shows for the younger guests. Enjoy an exclusive 20 per cent discount at CLAW BBQ and Karma Kafé by Buddha-Bar.

Hampton by Hilton Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah, rates start at Dhs800, Tel: (0) 7 209 0000, 1.hamptonmarjan@hilton.com

Images: Supplied