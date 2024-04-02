We might not see the real tiger…

But that isn’t a damper because the West End-run award-winning play version of the global phenomenon is coming to Abu Dhabi this November. Running at the Etihad Arena from November 15 to 17, Life of Pi, the winner of three Tony Awards and five Olivier Awards including Best New Play, will enthrall audiences for one weekend only.

Tickets are available to purchase on the Etihad Arena and PlatinumList websites, with prices starting at Dhs200. A total of five shows will be held across three days so make sure to grab your passes for at least one of them.

The varying categories have different prices, going all the way up till Dhs950 for the most premium bracket. There’s also a a 4-ticket offer giving 10 per cent off when purchasing four tickets in Platinum and Diamond, so if you’ve got a big group with you who are eager to watch, it’s great to save some bucks.

We’ve all heard that name

Life of Pi came into existence as a book, written by Canadian author Yann Martel and first published in 2001. It went on to achieve great success in print, winning the prestigious Man Booker Prize and becoming an international bestseller in more than 50 countries.

It became a pop-culture phenomenon when a namesake movie was made in 2012, directed by Hollywood legend Ang Lee. The story of Pi Patel and his fight for survival on a boat adrift in the middle of nowhere with some unlikely companions – that tiger we all love and a hyena – was a blockbuster hit; almost everyone had seen it.

Now, the theatrical version is taking the world by storm as well. It’s a heart-in-your-mouth tale of perseverance, unexpected companionship and and an underbelly of philosophy that makes you question the nature of reality – how does a human survive 227 days on a shipwreck with a hungry tiger about two feet away with nowhere to go?

Life of Pi, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Nov 15 t0 17, tickets start at Dhs200, @etihadarena.ae

Images: Supplied