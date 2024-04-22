Add these plans to your diary…

We're hoping the weather is better this week so we can pack in these cool things to do in Dubai. From a business lunch with a side of golf to a unique dining experience, a wine and cheese masterclass and more…

Here are 8 wonderful things to do in Dubai this week

Monday, April 22

Enjoy a business lunch at Topgolf Dubai

Step out of the office and onto the green bays for an hour of gameplay and lunch at Topgolf. The tw0-course business lunch includes a choice of either an entree, a main and a dessert. Options include creamy mac & cheese bites, spicy volcano prawns, a classic burger, wild mushroom linguine, and more. It will cost you just Dhs150 per person. If you’re visiting for the first time, it’s an additional Dhs20 for the lifetime membership.

Topgolf, Emirates Golf Club, Emirates Hills 2, Dubai, business lunch avail Mon to Fri until 5pm, Tel: (0)4 371 9999. topgolfdubai.ae

Meet with friends and cheers to Monday

Beat the Monday blues away at Speakeasy Sports Bar and Restaurant, Delta Hotels by Marriott Jumeirah Beach. Meet up with friends, and opt for the Cheers to Monday deal which will see you enjoying three drinks from a curated menu for just Dhs99. If you want to back your night up with food, there’s a 50 per cent discount.

Speakeasy Sports Bar and Restaurant, Delta Hotels by Marriott Jumeirah Beach, every Mon from 4pm to 10pm, Tel: (0)50 189 6214, speakeasydubai.com

Tuesday, April 23

Savour a three-course meal at Anantara The Palm

Feeling down that you missed Anantara Restaurant Week? Cheer up, because the popular hotel has decided to extend the offer until April, 28 due to popular demand. The deal takes place across four restaurants in the hotel: Revo Cafe, Bushman’s, The Beach House and Mekong. Each restaurant will put its best dish forward, showcasing its unique flair and signature delicacies. Get all the details here.

Anantara The Palm Resort, Palm Jumeirah (Crescent), Dubai, until April 28, Dhs185 for a three-course meal, @anantaradubai

Watch a movie in style at Mall of the Emirates

Love a luxury cinema experience? You’ll want to book tickets to see a movie at the all-new THEATRE by VOX Cinemas at the Mall of the Emirates. Your experience starts before the film even begins in the private lounge where you can enjoy movie-related digital artwork, and chill with mates over billiards. In the theatre, enjoy reclining heated seats with plush blankets and pillows. As for the food, it’s not the usual popcorn or nachos, but a gourmet menu put together by in-house chefs. THEATRE will feature 4K Laser Projector and Dolby Atmos Sound providing stunning visuals and crystal-clear audio for a truly immersive experience. Do note, that the new upgraded movie experience is only available at VOX Cinemas at Mall of the Emirates.

THEATRE, Vox Cinemas, Mall of the Emirates, Sheikh Zayed Road, voxcinemas.com

Wednesday, April 24

Dine on the longest dining table in the city

Award-winning Italian haunt, Pierchici perched atop Jumeirah Al Qasr‘s private pier, will once again be home to the longest dining table in the city this week on April 24. The special Four Hand Long Dinner is hosted by Pierchic’s Chef Beatrice Segoni and Chef Saverio Sbaragli from Al Muntaha, Burj Al Arab Jumeirah. There are only 150 seats available so make your bookings here asap. The unique dining experience will cost you Dhs750 per person. Before the dinner, you will enjoy a champagne reception by Perrier Jouet at 6.30pm as you watch Dubai’s breathtaking sunset. You can read more here and even see the menu.

Pierchic (on the pier), Jumeirah Al Qasr, Dubai, April 24, 6.30pm, Dhs750 per person. Tel: (800) 323 232, @pierchicdubai

Flex your knowledge at quiz night

Every Wednesday is Hump Day quiz night at the Cheeky Camel. Round up a gang and put your wits to the test to cop some pretty impressive prizes. First place wins a Dhs500 voucher for the spot, second place wins a Friday brunch for two and third place wins a steak night for two. Check out more quiz nights across Dubai here.

The Cheeky Camel, voco Bonnington, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Wed at 7.30pm. Tel: (0) 4 356 0574. @thecheekycameldxb

Thursday, April 25

Pull up a seat at Kaspia

Caviar Kaspia has launched a new captivating evening where cultural celebration meets culinary delight. Zastolie, which is derived from the Russian word for a traditional feast or gathering will bring you and your loved ones together for a night packed with great food and drinks. Your night will include a line-up of captivating performances including the melodies of soulful singer Maria, and a DJ will end your night on a high complete with party vibes and dancing.

Caviar Kaspia Dubai, Gate Village 2, DIFC, Thurs from 8pm. Tel: (0)4 243 5633. @caviarkaspiadxb

Learn the art of wine and cheese

Wine and cheese is a match made in heaven. At Jones the Grocer, you can explore the art of cheese and wine pairing, presented by our friends (and experts) at The Tasting Class. For Dhs350 per person, you will enjoy an evening of sips and nibbles while learning about their unique characteristics and other factors influencing their pairing. All in all, you will sip six wine varieties from around the globe and five types of artisan cheeses. Spaces are limited, so book your spots here.

Jones the Grocer, Emirates Golf Club, Al Thanyah 3, Dubai, April 25 from 7.30pm, Dhs350 per person, Tel: (0)4 417 9999. jonesthegrocer.com

