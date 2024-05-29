All the new movies to catch in the cinema this week
Of a lot of movies…
We’ve got some big new movies this week. Love us some at-home streaming platform action. But the true joy of the cinema experience is all the popcorn you spill down the sides of your seat and the many bathroom trips you make from all the soda you’re drinking. Can’t beat that. For your film fix, here are all the new movies you can catch in cinemas this week.
Damaged
Releasing: May 30
Starring: Vincent Cassel, Samuel L. Jackson, Gianni Capaldi
Sleeping Dogs
Releasing: May 30
Starring: Tommy Flanagan, Russell Crowe, Marton Csokas, Thomas M. Wright
Former homicide detective Roy Freeman undergoes a cutting-edge Alzheimer’s treatment when he is asked to re-examine a brutal case from his past – the grisly murder of a renowned college professor.
Asphalt City
Releasing: May 30
Starring: Tye Sheridan, Sean Penn, Michael Pitt
Darkness of Man
Releasing: May 30
Starring: Jean-Claude Van Damme, Shannen Doherty, Nick Diaz, Kristanna Loken
Possessions
Releasing: May 30
Starring: Clive Standon, Mason Wells
Chief of Station
Releasing: May 30
Starring: Aaron Eckhart, Olga Kurylenko, Alex Pettyfer, Chris Petrovski
