We’ve got some big new movies this week. Love us some at-home streaming platform action. But the true joy of the cinema experience is all the popcorn you spill down the sides of your seat and the many bathroom trips you make from all the soda you’re drinking. Can’t beat that. For your film fix, here are all the new movies you can catch in cinemas this week.

Damaged

Releasing: May 30

Starring: Vincent Cassel, Samuel L. Jackson, Gianni Capaldi

Dan Lawson, a Chicago detective, travels to Scotland to link up with Scottish Det. Boyd, following the resurgence of a serial killer who’s crimes match an unsolved case that he looked into 5 years previous in Chicago.

Sleeping Dogs

Releasing: May 30

Starring: Tommy Flanagan, Russell Crowe, Marton Csokas, Thomas M. Wright

Former homicide detective Roy Freeman undergoes a cutting-edge Alzheimer’s treatment when he is asked to re-examine a brutal case from his past – the grisly murder of a renowned college professor.

Asphalt City

Releasing: May 30

Starring: Tye Sheridan, Sean Penn, Michael Pitt

Ollie Cross is a young paramedic assigned to the NYC night shift with an uncompromising and seasoned partner Gene Rutkovsky. Each 911 call is often dangerous and uncertain, putting their lives on the line every day to help others.

Darkness of Man

Releasing: May 30

Starring: Jean-Claude Van Damme, Shannen Doherty, Nick Diaz, Kristanna Loken

Russell Hatch, an Interpol operative who takes on the role of father figure to Jayden, the son of an informant killed in a routine raid gone wrong. Years later, Hatch finds himself protecting Jayden and his grandfather from a group of merciless gangs in an all-out turf war, stopping at nothing to protect Jayden and fight anyone getting in his way.

Possessions

Releasing: May 30

Starring: Clive Standon, Mason Wells

Following the tragic loss of his wife while running a storage unit facility he purchased sight unseen, he seeks a fresh start. But this new chapter of his life takes a sinister turn as secrets buried behind the metal doors become a parent’s worst nightmare, taking the family down a dark psychological descent where something unsettling awaits.

Chief of Station

Releasing: May 30

Starring: Aaron Eckhart, Olga Kurylenko, Alex Pettyfer, Chris Petrovski

After learning that the death of his wife was not an accident, a former CIA Station Chief is forced back into the espionage underworld, teaming up with his protege and a rogue agent to unravel a dark conspiracy that challenges everything he thought he knew.

