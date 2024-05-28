From pilates sessions to high-intensity workouts, take advantage of these free fitness classes in Dubai next week…

Looking to get in shape before summer? Join in ICD Brookfield Place’s exciting wellness week, taking place from Monday, June 3 to Saturday, June 8. Much more than just an office block, the 53-storey lifestyle hub, located in DIFC, will be hosting free-to-attend fitness sessions across its premier gyms as well as pop-ups, challenges, discounts, consultations, and more.

Homegrown pilates studio, Reform Athletica, is hosting free daily classes at 12.30pm where you can choose from their signature microform, sculpt, or strength sessions. Participants can also get 15 per cent off on smoothies for a post-workout refreshment and will be entered into a draw to win a hamper worth over Dhs500.

Prepare to get your sweat on at renowned fitness studio 1Rebel, where the team will be offering 10 free spots in all classes throughout the day (excluding the 7.15am and 8.15 Reshape classes). The gym will also be hosting plank and burpee challenges for the chance to win a 10-class package for the best male and female participants, along with a 1Rebel t-shirt.

Then for some post-workout relaxation, head to Embody Fitness for 50 per cent off its recovery suite experience complete with an infrared sauna, ice bath, and a complimentary sports performance testing.

On Saturday, June 8, the final day of the jam-packed wellness week, visit the Summer Garden for even more challenges, community workouts, prizes, pop-ups, healthy bites, recovery massages, and more.

So, if you’re looking to work up a sweat in Dubai next week, be sure to sign up for one of the free fitness classes by contacting the gyms directly.

Wellness Week, ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC. Monday, June 3 to Saturday, June 8. @icdbrookfieldplace

Images: Provided