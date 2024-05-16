One for the little ones…

One of the biggest and best-known toy and family entertainment brands in the world, Mattel, has just opened a fun, exciting, and very colourful new space at The Galleria Al Maryah Island, called Mission: Play! by Mattel™. So whether your kids love big, bad monster trucks, timeless, inspiring pieces from Barbie, or want to experience some of the fun you had as a child in bumping cars and age-old rides, it’s all here.

Mission: Play! by Mattel covers over 4,000 square metres at The Galleria Al Maryah Island’s extension area, and is the perfect spot for your young ‘uns to unleash their creativity, while enjoying some good old family fun in a space that incorporates both physical and digital elements. So whether it is small rides, auto-themed attractions, empowering themes or fun, interactive challenges, they won’t be disappointed.

With bright, vivacious hues and themes across Hot Wheels, Barbie and MEGA attractions designed to stimulate growth and unlock your child’s creativity, step into an all-new space here that is sure to appeal to the whole family.

It also includes a dedicated event space, branded birthday and celebration rooms, a spacious cafeteria and a retail store, so you can take home a piece of it all with you.

Don’t miss it…

Like all of the above wasn’t reason enough to visit, you can also enjoy a super 50 per cent off at Mission: Play! by Mattel during the opening weekend, until Sunday, May 19.

The fun has just begun…

Mission: Play! by Mattel, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Sun to Thurs 10am to 10pm, Fri and Sat 10am to midnight. Tel: (0)2 493 7400. @missionplaybymatteluae