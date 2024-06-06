Lemons, olives and a lot of sun…

When we say food dictates our mood. We’re being dead serious. Summer in the UAE is copious amounts of fun, sun, sweat and a hint of suffering, but there are plenty of ways to enjoy it. And what better way to make every problem in the world better than with food? These summer menus in Dubai will get you all excited about the season all over again, and all you need is one of these for an excuse to dine out.

Here are 6 summer menus to try in Dubai.

Demon Duck

Demon Duck’s summer menu is three courses of pure goodness. At Dhs299 per person, you can indulge in dishes like seabass crudo, 48-hour short ribs, matcha fondant and more, available from June 3 to August 29. The menu comes with one house beverage included, plus, complimentary pool and beach access when visiting this summer.

Demon Duck, Banyan Tree Dubai, Bluewaters Island, until Aug 29, Dhs299 per head, Tel: (0) 4 556 6466, @demonduckdubai

Alizée

This French Riviera-inspired Alizée is bringing a slice of French summer to Dubai with their new, exclusive summer set menu, starting June 3. This beachside dining destination will transport you straight to the South of France. The carefully curated three-course set menu is priced at Dhs299 per person, paired with a selected house beverage. Indulge in the light and fresh dishes such as the niçoise salad, the angus beef with black truffle dressing the lamb chops, the rigatoni pasta with parmesan and basil pesto, the brioche tropézienne and more.

Alizée, Banyan Tree Dubai, Bluewaters Island, from Jun 3, 7am to 11am, 12pm to 11pm, Dhs299 per head, Tel: (0) 4 556 6466, @alizeedubai

Couqley

Everyone’s favourite neighbourhood French is bringing it for the summer and we are ready for it. The award-winning restaurant has introduced an all-new festival, summer affair, and is inviting you to relish this classic French dish reimagined. The Steak Tartare on Ice Festival takes this timeless creation from the 1900s, and captures the essence of French tradition with a twist inspired by Dubai’s diversity. There’s five variations -French steak tartare, the beef tartare Méditerranée, the chipotle Latino beef tartare, the wagyu shiitake miso truffle, and the summer fresh garden tartare. Serving until August 31, at Dhs79 for one portion.

Couqley, across various locations, until Aug 31, starts at Dhs79, @couqleyuae

Khyber

For a twist on summer menus, the Khyber Summer Flavours Menu, is all about highlighting the best of Indian cuisine, with a rice and vibrant palate of flavours for these vibrant months ahead. Starting at Dhs149 per person, the special menu features an impressive selection of dishes and multiple courses that will paint a picture of olden day Mumbai. Dishes include batthi da jhinga, aloo methi de tikka, chapli kebab, murgh handi lazeez and more. Daily, 5pm to 11pm with three and four course options. This is the time for an Indian summer.

Khyber, Dukes the Palm, a Royal Hideaway Hotel, daily, 5pm to 11pm, Dhs149 for weekday three-course, Dhs199 per person for weekend four-course, Tel: (0) 4 455 1101, @khyberdubai

Netsu

Launching in the month of June, Netsu’s ‘Hands-On’ Menu is the Michelin-star awarded restaurant’s offering for the summer season – a menu which highlights traditional Japanese practice of eating with hands and giving guests a glimpse of their culture through this sensory experience. Sample dishes like warayaki japanese 0ysters, moreish fried chicken bao buns, wagyu truffle sandos, spicy tuna temaki handrolls, and more. This menu is for a limited time only, so try it before it disappears. The menu is available from June 7 onwards.

Netsu, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Jumeirah Beach Road, Jun 7, Tel: (0) 4 777 2232, @netsudubai

City Social

A post shared by City Social (@citysocial_dubai)



City Social at Grosvenor House is offering a lovely French-inspired summer menu that captures the essence of the French countryside. This summer set menu curated by chef Jason Atherton inspired his culinary travels around the South of France and feature all the colours, flavours and aromatics of the region. The three-course set menu is priced at Dhs250, which you can enjoy alongside stunning views of the city.

City Social, Grosvenor House, Dubai Marina, Jun 1 to Aug 31, 6pm to 12.30pm, Dhs250, @citysocial_dubai

Tocha

A post shared by Tocha Dubai (@tochadubai)



This serene Japanese lounge has a menu of curated seasonal summer specials, made to reflect the very best of authentic Japanese cuisine infused with contemporary European culinary influences. Here’s the deal – choose from three carefully crafted Teishoku sets, a traditional meal format in Japan inspired by the ideals of harmony and balance in gastronomy. You can sample dishes like chicken tonkotsu miso broth, spicy crispy tofu, wagyu beef, and honey miso salmon. Add to it a curated tea selection and iced beverages.

Tocha, Banyan Tree Dubai, Bluewaters Island, Tel: (0) 4 556 6466, @tochadubai

Pret A Manger

For something a little more casual, try Pret’s all-new summer menu, available across all Pret stores throughout Dubai and online through Deliveroo, Talabat, Careem, Noon Food, EatEasy, and Smiles. The menu is available throughout summer, so there’s plenty of time for you to go through it all. The menu features a new lineup of refreshing iced teas and fresh sandwiches, wraps, and bowls including the mozzarella and quinoa bowl, chicken and salsa verde bowl, chicken and salsa verde sandwich, falafel and red tapenade sandwich, egg and avocado rye roll. There’s also peach and hibiscus iced tea, cherry blossom iced tea, and raspberry and mint iced tea.

Pret A Manger, across various locations, throughout summer, @pretuae

Reform Social and Grill

This summer, Reform Social and Grill is inviting you to taste a bit of that UK summer, but without the rain, of course. The Reform tent will be transformed into a giant beach hut every Saturday for the ‘Beside the Seaside’ brunch. Guests will go on a journey from Brighton to Blackpool, accompanied by classic British seaside food, kid’s activities and live music. It’s all going to be very typical and nostalgic with stripy huts and holiday vibes, along with the curated three-course a la carte brunch menu and beverage offers.The sharing-style brunch menu with dessert buffet is priced at Dhs225 for adults, including soft drinks, along with alcoholic beverages at additional charge.

Reform Social and Grill, The Lakes fun Club, Sat, Dhs225, Tel: (0) 4 454 2638, @reformsocial

Terra Eatery

A post shared by terra تيرا (@terra.eatery)



Summer plates at Terra Eatery are about healthy, fresh and delightful Mediterranean Sea-inspired fare. The summer menu flavours are full of hearty, refreshing flavours with the finest ingredients, such as fresh prawns from Oman and farm-to-table vegetables from Sharjah. Sample dishes like prawn ceviche, lemon chicken, a selection of fresh salads and more.

Terra Eatery,Umm Al Sheif road, Al Thanya, Dubai, daily, 8am to 12am, Tel: (0) 4 388 8582, @terra.eatery

Bageri Form

A post shared by BAGERI FORM (@bageriform)



This Scandi-inspired bakery in Dubai Design District has an all new summer menu featuring pastries, tartines, cakes and more for this midsummer medley. Some of the seasonal creations on the menu include summer berries and crushed meringue danish, fresh figs and salted honey custard danish and grilled peach and burrata tartine. There are also some refreshing drinks to choose from to cool off this summer, with the tropical mango pitaya and chocolate wafer latte.

Bageri Form, Dubai Design District, Mon to Fri, 7.30am to 10pm, Sat and Sun, 8.30am to 10pm, Tel: (0) 4 570 8777, @bageriform

Kishmish

A post shared by Kishmish (@kishmishdubai)



Kishmish’s summer menu is great for beating the heat, as any good summer menu should be, because besides some delicious Afghan delicacies, the menu has a range of refreshing drinks that will quench your thirst. Sample the chai rose, chia lemon and chia saffron, all staples as chai and basil seed cordials are popular in the region. Other favourites include sekanjebin, mint and vinegar infused syrup served over ice with chopped cucumber, hibiscus, and sharbat e alo balo. On the food front, we have dopiyaza rolls, kandahar salad and mango sheer yakh.

Kishmish, across various locations, @kishmishdubai

