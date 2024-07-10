From fun waterparks to luxurious pool days, here’s your ultimate guide to keeping cool this weekend…

The search for the best things to do in Dubai at the weekend isn’t exactly the easiest endeavour. Why? Because there are so many options – like Bastille Day celebrations, summer foodie deals, luxe daycations, football fun, and more.

Without further ado, here is our shortlist of 10 incredible things to do in Dubai this weekend:

Friday, July 12

Take a dip in the dark

This gorgeous Tulum-boho-inspired location is offering night swims, with a beautifully adorned pool deck and sweeping stunning views of the Dubai Marina skyline. Experience this magic at night accompanied by bites, beats and free entry. Every Thursday to Saturday throughout summer.

Ginger Moon, W Dubai – Mina Seyahi, Thurs to Sat, 8pm to late, free entry, Tel: (0) 4 350 9998, @gingermoondxb

Dine at Burj Al Arab for less than Dhs200

Who would have thought you’d be able to wine and dine at the luxury-laden Burj Al Arab without breaking the bank? But we’re here to tell you that this is indeed, a possibility. SAL, Burj Al Arab’s chic beachside restaurant and beach club with pool access and views of the gorgeous Arabian Gulf is the place to be for award-winning Mediterranean grub. The lunch set menu at SAL, available Monday to Friday, from 12.30pm to 4.45pm will transport you to a magical land of Mediterranean flavours across three divine courses. The best part? You can sample this special menu for as little as Dhs195 per head.

SAL, Burj Al Arab, Mon to Fri, from 12.30pm to 4.45pm. Tel: (800) 323 232, @sal_burjalarab

Saturday, July 13

Start the weekend right

This July, flip your mornings sunny side up with MINA Brasserie’s new bottomless breakfasts. Served daily from 7am to 11am, enjoy a mix of continental delights, fresh juices, and hot drinks for Dhs180. Indulge in tasty options like truffle eggs, açai bowls, Belgian waffles, and more. Plus, for an extra Dhs100, you can enjoy unlimited prosecco and mimosas.

Mina Brasserie, Building 9, Gate Village, Dubai. Daily, 7am to 1am. Tel:(0)4 506 0100. @minabrasseriedubai / fourseasons.com

Make the most of this epic summer deal at the world’s largest waterpark

Book a day pass ticket to Aquaventure at Atlantis, The Palm this summer and you will receive the second day at the waterpark for free. When you book your ticket the offer will instantly be available, no special cheat codes needed. The offer is also available on Aquaventure Day Passes as well as Aquaventure and Aquarium Day passes – which means you could check out the waterpark on day one and then hit the aquarium on day two. The world’s largest waterpark is home to over 105 slides, attractions and experiences, which means two days is the ideal amount of time to check out the waterpark.

Aquaventure, Atlantis The Palm, offer valid until August 31, Dhs245 for waterpark access, Dhs285 for waterpark and aquarium access, second day free. aquaventureworld.com

Experience Dubai’s new two-Michelin-starred restaurant

If you’re a true foodie, then few experiences compare to newly-opened Row on 45, which was recently honoured by the Michelin Guide 2024 and given an impressive two stars. An ambitious gastronomic experience spread across 17 courses, in a modular, multi-setting, sensorial safari, it’s Jason Atherton’s Dubai foray into tasting menu experiences. The courses at Row on 45 are split into three acts, a trio of phases each staged in their own complementary venue-within-a-venue, designed to simulate the experience of a dinner party in an old friend’s home. The opening scene plays out in the Champagne lounge, the next room is trimmed with an open kitchen, and a platoon of kitchen personnel going through military-level drills, and it all ends at The Grand Finale, where guests retire to the gloriously aristocratic eccentricity of the ‘Chef’s Library’.

Row on 45, Grosvenor House, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Tower Two, Dubai Marina, open Wed to Sat 7pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 402 2222. rowon45dubai.com

Book a luxe daycation

Looking for a luxurious pool day with stunning views? Book in for a daycation at High Society, the rooftop pool at The Lana. Until August 31, you can enjoy a fully redeemable pool day for Dhs750, all of which you get back to spend on acclaimed chef Jean Imbert’s fabulous Mediterranean menu. With the UAE’s largest champagne selection, stunning views over Burj Khalifa, and an energetic vibe, this is an unmissable experience. You’ll need to book and pay in advance, as there’s limited availability. Children over 12 are welcome for Dhs500, fully redeemable.

High Society by Jean Imbert, The Lana by Dorchester Collection Business Bay, daily 10am to 6.30pm, Dhs750 fully redeemable. dorchestercollection.com

Sunday, July 14

Celebrate Bastille Day

Celebrate Bastille Day in true French style this weekend with Bar Du Port’s Brunch de Folie, this Sunday from 2pm to 6pm. Dive into Chef Hadi Saroufim’s mouthwatering menu featuring French favourites like foie gras mousse, quiche lorraine, chicken escalope, and beef ribeye, followed by delightful desserts like macarons and crepes with chocolate sauce, accompanied by lively French tunes by DJ Bonanza. Packages are priced at Dhs270 (soft), Dhs340 (house wine), Dhs470 (house drinks), and Dhs670 (premium).

Bar Du Port, Dubai Harbour, Dubai Marina. Tel: (0)50 969 9820. @barduportdubai

Get your roast dinner fix

There’s nothing quite like a good old Sunday lunch washed down with a glass of red. Every Sunday from 12pm to 8pm, enjoy a delicious and homey Sunday roast at The Maine. For Dhs220, you can savour a two-course meal, or opt for the three-course meal for Dhs250. Both options feature tender slow-cooked roast beef with all the trimmings, including Yorkshire pudding, roast potatoes, peas, broccolini, and baby carrots.

Maine Land Brasserie, ME Dubai, The Opus, Business Bay, Sundays from 12pm to 8pm. Tel: (04) 577 6680. themaine.ae/landbrasserie

Order in

This Sunday, treat yourself to a special mac n’ cheese experience at Smack’o with 50 per cent off for Mac n’ Cheese day. Try the Lobster Smack’o with succulent lobster, buttery sauce, and a hint of spice, or the Pulled Beef Smack’o with tender, slow-cooked beef. Feeling creative? Build Your Own Smack’o with a variety of bases, proteins, sauces, and toppings. For a lighter option, the S’maccheroni macaroni salad with fresh burrata and sun-dried tomatoes is a refreshing choice.

Smack’o, Exclusively on Talabat. @smackodxb

Don’t miss the UEFA Euro 2024 final

This Sunday, Spain and England will meet in what promises to be an epic UEFA Euro 2024 final. Barasti is always a popular spot in Dubai for residents and visitors when it’s game time and this football tournament has been no exception. Expect the same electrifying atmosphere with pyrotechnics and live entertainment. For bites and sips, there are Barasti brew pints for Dhs40, a drinks package for two hours for Dhs199, and 50 per cent off selected bites on match days. If you wear your team’s football shirt on match day, you automatically get a half pint free. Post the match, there will be a live band and a DJ set. See more football fan zones here.

Barasti Beach Bar, Le Méridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Waterpark, Dubai, Tel: (0)56 992 2847/(0)56 992 2983, @barastibeach

