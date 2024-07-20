Bringing in July with a bang…

Because summer and the slow season means nothing in the capital. No matter the time of the year, Abu Dhabi is always buzzing with things to do, places to see, food to eat, people to meet and memories to be made. This month, we are back with another incredible list of 20 things to do in Abu Dhabi this July.

It’s all in a date at Liwa Date Festival

Liwa Date Festival is your exclusive, one-stop shop for all things dates. The 20th edition of one of the capital’s biggest calendar staples will take place in Al Dhafrah – sample the best varieties, participate in competitions and shop for local crafts.

Liwa Date Festival, Liwa City, Al Dhafrah, Abu Dhabi, July 15 to 28, liwadatesfestival.ae

Watch some hoops and hoopers at the USA Basketball Showcase

The USA Basketball Showcase is back this summer. The USA Basketball Men’s National Team is set to play the best from Australia on July 15 and 16, and from Serbia on July 17 in Abu Dhabi. All the action takes place at the Etihad Arena.

USA Basketball Showcase Abu Dhabi, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, July 15 to 17, from Dhs95, ticketmaster.ae

Dial in to all the EURO 2024 action at McCafferty’s

Yas Bay’s brightest, most bustling venue will be hosting all the EURO 2024 fun this season. Plenty of screens, a room-y bar, all the bites and sips you’ll ever need and plenty of fans like yourself to keep the energy simmering – it’s all there.

McCafferty’s, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, 9am to 2am daily, Tel: (0)58 598 3623, @mccaffertysyas

Splash out this summer at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi (@mo_emiratespalace)



Nothing like a sizzling pool pass deal during summer. Head to the Mandarin Oriental, for an exclusive day pass with access to the pool and private beach facilities. Dhs300 on weekdays and Dhs350 on weekends – with Dhs100 redeemable on food and beverages.

Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi, day pass, starts at Dhs300, Tel: (0) 2 690 9000, @mo_emiratespalace

Taste The Race at Garage

Rev up the excitement for the upcoming Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. ‘Taste The Race’ takes you through an adventure inspired by the world’s most iconic racetracks, at Garage. From Suzuka to Yas Marina and the Circuit of the Americas to Marina Bay and beyond, it’s all here.

Garage, W Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Sun to Fri, 12.30pm to 10.30pm, Dhs99 for three-courses, Dhs125 for four courses, Tel: (0) 2 656 0000, @garageabudhabi

Catch an art exhibition at Artbooth

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Artbooth (@artboothgallery)

What Have You Done by Kusay Bader is open at Artbooth Gallery, Centro Capital Centre by Rotana. This solo exhibition is an exploration of humanity’s intricate relationship with the natural world and runs till July 14. Get your dose of experimental art.

Artbooth Gallery, Centro Capital Centre by Rotana, ADNEC area, Abu Dhabi, June 6 to 14, @artboothuae

Explore a stunning boutique hotel in Sri Lanka

This summer, travel is in and so are boutique hotels. Kurulu Bay sits on a private jungle estate on the southern shores of Sri Lanka’s Ahangama and is a space for modest luxury and conscientious hospitality. It’s a barefoot escape – one we all need.

@kurulubay

Carb coma it out at Giornotte

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal (@ritzcarltonabudhabi)

If you love pizza and pasta like we do, you can tuck into unlimited Italian favorites every Thursday from 6pm to 11pm at Giornotte, The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, at Dhs200 per person. Choose from a selection of unlimited house grapes and hops sets.

Giornotte, The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal, Abu Dhabi, Thurs, 6pm to 11pm, Dhs200, @ritzcarltonabudhabi

Celebrate July 4 at Hidden Bar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aviation American Gin (@aviationgin)



Experience Aviation Gin by none other than Ryan Reynolds at Hidden Bar this July 4. Classic American cocktails such as the Gimlet, Vesper Martini, the Gibson and the world-renowned Aviation Cocktail will be reinterpreted for the occasion. From July 4 to 6.

Hidden Bar, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Jul 4 to 6, Thurs, 6pm to 3am, Fri and Sat, 6pm – to 4am, Tel: (0) 2 813 5550, @rosewoodabudhabi

Celebrate Bastille Day at Fouquet’s Abu Dhabi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fouquet’s Abu Dhabi (@fouquets.abudhabi)



Celebrations are in order – it’s Bastille Day and guests are invited to have a gala time at a five-course brunch featuring luxurious French delicacies like gravlax salmon with caviar, duck foie gras and more.

Fouquet’s Abu Dhabi, Louvre Abu Dhabi, Sun, Jul 14, 12pm to 5pm, Dhs365 per person, Tel: (0) 2 205 4200, @fouquets.abudhabi

Chill out at Snow Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi-based adventure seekers need not fly all the way to the Alps or, dare we say it, drive to Dubai to spend a day in the snow because we’ve now got our own blanket of white stuff right in the heart of the city. Visitors can ride the crystal carousel, or hop aboard the polar express train that travels past snowbanks and enchanted forests.

Snow Abu Dhabi, Reem Mall, Al Reem Island, Sun to Thur 10am to 10pm, Fri and Sat 10am to midnight, prices from Dhs215. Tel: (600) 599905. @snowauh

Try a limited-edition ice cream at Derwandi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by D E R W A N D I (@derwandi.uae)



Available from July 1 to 7, Derwandi will be offering a limited-edition dessert complimentary for all guests with every dine-in order in celebration of their third year of opening. This is a one-of-a-kind ice cream – a vermicelli cone with kashta filling and is also perfect to cool off for the summer.

Derwandi, Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi, Jul 1 to 7, 8am to 12.30am, Tel: (0) 58 853 9633, derwandi.uae

Go lunching at Market at EDITION

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Abu Dhabi EDITION (@abudhabiedition)



Market at EDITION has a newly launched lunch menu, available daily from 12.30pm to 5pm from Monday to Friday, and from 1pm to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday. Sample delicious dishes like pomelo and tofu salad, miso salmon and braised beef cheek.

The Abu Dhabi EDITION, Mon to Fri, 12.30pm to 5pm, Sat and Sun, 1pm to 5pm, Tel: (0) 2 208 0000, @abudhabiedition

Have a happy hour at W Lounge

The W Lounge on Yas Island knows how to ring the weekend in in style, and they have an exciting happy hour promo going from Sunday to Friday, with drinks at Dhs25 from 8pm to 11pm. That’s a good three hours to get the festivities going.

W Lounge, W Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Sun to Thurs 6pm to 12:30am, Fri and Sat 6pm to 1:30am, Tel: (02) 656 0000, @WAbuDhabi

Sample a 4th of July menu at Butcher and Still

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi (@fsabudhabi)



Celebrate this special day with an exclusive menu from Butcher and Still, featuring classic American dishes that highlight authentic American flavours such as crab louie, josper barbecue veal ribs, brisket sliders and more.

Butcher and Still, Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi, 4pm to 12am, Tel: (0) 2 333 2444, @butcherandstill

Have a ladies’ night with a twist at Pura Eco Retreat

In the scenic surrounds of Jubail Island, Pura Eco Retreat is no longer just a natural beauty spot for a weekend of glamping. On Wednesdays, The Hidden Island ladies’ night takes place at Sand Lounge, where ladies can enjoy the alfresco setting and sip on three hours of unlimited drinks for Dhs99. There’s a live DJ dictating the tempo, 50 per cent off the food menu, and even prizes to be won.

Sand Lounge, Pura Eco Retreat, Jubail Island, 8pm to 11pm, Wednesdays, Dhs99. Tel: (0)50 383 7878, staypura.com

Load up on pizza with Emmy Squared

New York-based pizzeria Emmy Squared is now open and serving up epic slices of US-style ‘Za at Abu Dhabi’s Yas Bay. This purveyor of fine carbs, deals in Detroit-style pizza — a destinct, square-shaped pizza with “a crispy bottom, fluffy focaccia-like dough, caramelised cheesy “frico” crust, and signature sauce stripes.” When we visited, we were huge fans of the innovative topping range and the deep buttery flavours of the Detroit base.

Yas Bay, Yas Island, daily midday to midnight. Tel: (02) 235 8763, @EmmySquaredPizzaUAE

Explore some culture at Bait Mohammed bin Khalifa

Once the home of the late Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, father-in-law to Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Founding Father of the UAE — Bait Mohammed bin Khalifa has been renovated and transformed into a cultural community centre in Al Ain. Its new role, as well as preserving an important artefact of heritage, is to provide a space for community arts, crafts and creativity. Al Ain Theatre has established a permanent hub at Bait Mohammed bin Khalifa, offering authentic artistic and cultural events such as festivals, courses and workshops.

Al Ain, daily 10am to 8pm (Fri 2pm to 10pm), free, Tel: (03) 118335, baitmohammedbinkhalifa.ae

Have a dim sum spread at Hakkasan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hakkasan Abu Dhabi (@hakkasanabudhabi)

Head over to Hakkasan every Saturday from 12pm to 3pm to have a delicious spread of delights such as soft-shell crab taro croquettes, truffle chicken xiao long bao, fresh chilean seabass dumplings and more.

Hakkasan Abu Dhabi, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Sat, 12pm to 3pm, Dhs98 for three baskets, Dhs138 for 5 baskets, Tel: (0) 2 690 7739, @hakkasanabudhabi

Do a bit of homegrown shopping at Léa the Label

Founded by Lebanese designer Léa Daaboul, this contemporary, sustainable swimwear brand has a deep-rooted connection to the wonders of the ocean. The premium swimwear pieces are made with luxurious eco-friendly Italian fabrics that are UV-protected and resistant to sun-tan oils and chlorine.

@lea_thelabel

Images: Supplied/Socials