Read all about it…

July may have been a quieter month in terms of things happening, but it had its share of striking news stories. Here’s our pick of big news stories in July 2024 – in numbers.

14

The number of athletes that are representing the UAE at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Read all about it here to find out in which disciplines, and more.

1,500

The number of rooms that Las Vegas group, Wynn’s, upcoming Ras Al Khaimah resort will include. Check out the commercial gaming rules here.

600,000

What it could cost you, in Dirhams, as a minimum – to fly to space with EOS-X SPACE. But you could go as early as next year – read more here.

4.3 million

The number of worshippers and visitors that visited Abu Dhabi’s own Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque – and that’s only in the first half of 2024. They’ve also launched night tours, on which you can get all the details here.

Images: What’s On archive, Unsplash