We’ve got some big new movies this week. Love us some at-home streaming platform action. But the true joy of the cinema experience is all the popcorn you spill down the sides of your seat and the many bathroom trips you make from all the soda you’re drinking. Can’t beat that. For your film fix, here are all the new movies you can catch in cinemas this week.

Imaginary

Releasing: August 15

Cast: DeWanda Wise, Tom Payne, Betty Buckley

When Jessica returns to her childhood home with her family, she finds her old stuffed bear, Chauncey, and sees that her youngest stepdaughter Alice has grown attached to it. Very soon, Jessica starts realizing that Chauncey is much more than the stuffed bear she believed him to be for all those years.

Alien Romulus

Releasing: August 15

Cast: Cailee Spaeny, Isabela Merced, Archie Renaux

While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe.

The Fabulous Four

Releasing: August 15

Cast: Bruce Greenwood, Susan Sarandon, Megan Mullally

This is an uproarious comedy about a group of life-long friends who travel to Key West, Florida, to be bridesmaids in the surprise wedding of their best college girlfriend Marilyn. Over the course of one outrageous trip, sisterhoods are rekindled, the past resurfaces, and there are enough sparks, raunch, and romance to change all their lives in unexpected ways.

