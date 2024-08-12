All the new movies to catch in the cinema this week
Of the joy of variety…
We’ve got some big new movies this week. Love us some at-home streaming platform action. But the true joy of the cinema experience is all the popcorn you spill down the sides of your seat and the many bathroom trips you make from all the soda you’re drinking. Can’t beat that. For your film fix, here are all the new movies you can catch in cinemas this week.
Imaginary
View this post on Instagram
Releasing: August 15
Cast: DeWanda Wise, Tom Payne, Betty Buckley
Book here.
Alien Romulus
Releasing: August 15
Cast: Cailee Spaeny, Isabela Merced, Archie Renaux
Book here.
The Fabulous Four
View this post on Instagram
Releasing: August 15
Cast: Bruce Greenwood, Susan Sarandon, Megan Mullally
This is an uproarious comedy about a group of life-long friends who travel to Key West, Florida, to be bridesmaids in the surprise wedding of their best college girlfriend Marilyn. Over the course of one outrageous trip, sisterhoods are rekindled, the past resurfaces, and there are enough sparks, raunch, and romance to change all their lives in unexpected ways.
Book here.
