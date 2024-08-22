Fun times are on the way…

One of Abu Dhabi’s most exciting event venues has to be Etihad Park on Yas Island. Not to be confused with the Etihad Arena, the outdoor venue is going to put on some stirring shows in the cooler months this year. Here are 4 exciting events coming to Etihad Park.

Take That Live

The iconic boyband, comprising musicians Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen will return to the capital for their second performance of 2024, on Friday, October 25. Having sold over 45 million records globally, the band will bring some of their biggest hits to Etihad Park, following their performance at SailGP on Mina Zayed back in January.

Take That Live, Etihad Park, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Friday October 25, tickets from Dhs299. ticketmaster.ae

Wireless Festival Middle East

Wireless Festival Middle East will have Abu Dhabi on its feet later this year, with the electrifying spectacle ready to wow fans on November 23 at Etihad Park. This year’s edition will include performances from SZA, 21 Savage, Yeat and more. Grab your tickets now.

Wireless 2024, Etihad Park, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, November 23, from Dhs295. wirelessfestival.me

Yasalam After-Race Concerts

Abu Dhabi’s incredible Formula One weekend extravaganza equals Yasalam After-Race Concerts. This December, English rockers Muse where the first big-ticket artist confirmed to perform, before pop powerhouses Maroon 5 were announced for Friday December 6, 2024. Rap superstar Eminem will bring the house down on Saturday, December 7 after F1 qualifying.

Yasalam After-Race Concerts, Etihad Park, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, December 5 to 8. yasmarinacircuit.com

Diljit Dosanjh

One of India’s biggest stars will bring the beats to Etihad Park this November, and the first Indian artist to appear on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon’ and to perform at Coachella will wow his legion of fans in the UAE. He will perform at Etihad Park on November 9.

Diljit Dosanjh Live, Etihad Park, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, presale August 27 at noon, general sales August 28 at noon. Pre-register at platinumlist.net

