The Coterie has been a smash-hit success since opening at Ibn Battuta, serving up one of the city’s most popular Sunday roasts, as well as fun-filled quiz nights and a lively atmosphere for all the live sport. And off the back of that, The Coterie has announced it’s opened a second venue in Dubai – this time in Meydan.

The Coterie Kitchen is set to be a more relaxed and casual offering from The Coterie Group, and serves as an unlicensed, all-day dining venue for the local community in District One, Mohammed Bin Rashid City. So, while there might not be the same happy hours, drinks deals, and pub quizzes found at the original, the quintessential British pub grub remains the same.

And, until August 31, there’s 20 per cent off the all-day menu.

Open daily from 8am, there’s both indoor and outdoor seating at the Meydan venue, perfect for the cooler months. And whether you’re heading here for a breakfast catch-up, or meeting mates for lunch or dinner, the all-day menu has options to take you right the way through.

If you’re looking for new restaurants to check out, then Dubai is set to welcome 50 of them before the year is out. In DIFC, huge new openings include London hotspots Sexy Fish, Duck and Waffle, and Bar Des Pres. The former site of La Mer South, J1 Beach, will welcome 13 beachfront restaurants and clubs. And in the Marina side of town, entertainment destinations including Five Iron at The Westin and Swingers on Bluewaters are both coming soon.

The Coterie Kitchen, Road 36, District One, Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City, daily 8am to 11pm. Tel: (0)50 291 1345. @the.coterie.group