The summer season is drawing to a close, which is sad for those in the colder climates, but a great sign for those living in Dubai – it means winter is fast approaching. But if you’ve just enjoyed a wonderful summer holiday abroad and are feeling the holiday blues upon your return to Dubai – we feel you.

There is something spectacular about escaping the hustle and bustle of Dubai. Whether you’re switching it out for another busy city like London, or for a beachy destination like Bodrum, we all feel those summer holiday blues.

Here are 10 ways to beat the summer holiday blues in Dubai.

Remember to stay grounded

Holidays are for destressing, relaxing and letting go. It’s important to keep that energy going, even after your return to the hustle and bustle of life in Dubai.

This can be done in many ways, including practising mindfulness, remembering to keep reading that book, listening to music, creating a routine, going for a walk, or working on journaling.

Whatever makes you feel at ease while you’re on holiday, bring some of that same energy and routine back into your daily life.

Be gentle with yourself

There’s laundry to do, there’s the stress of getting back to work, are there groceries in the fridge, and the list of things to do to get back into your routine after a holiday is very long.

So remember to just take it one step at a time and be gentle with yourself. If you didn’t get everything completed, that’s okay – there’s always tomorrow.

Brave the beach

It might still be a bit hot, but going to the beach after a long day at work can do wonders for your mind (if you’re a beach-going fiend like I am.) The beach is an incredible place to reflect and reconnect with yourself or loved ones.

Catch up with friends

If you’ve just arrived in Dubai this step might be a bit tricky to do in person (click here for the best ways to make friends in Dubai.) But catching up with friends is a great way to boost that rose-tinted summer haze. Head to your favourite spot with your gang and let loose a little.

Make the most of the city before it gets busy

Summer isn’t quite over yet, which means we still have time to feel like a tourist in our own city. That means visiting the epic tourist attractions that are normally packed full of tourists during the busy season. Head to the aquarium if you’ve never done it before; take the world’s fastest elevator up to the top of the Burj Khalifa; visit Ski Dubai if you’re looking to cool down – the options are endless.

Head to the cinema

The movies are always a fun way to disconnect even if it’s only for a short while. There are currently some spectacular films on the circuit, but this season we are also looking forward to some serious blockbuster action.

Try out a new restaurant

Dubai is always evolving and the foodie scene is constantly growing. With the season just around the corner, there are so many incredible new restaurants that are opening very soon and plenty that are already open. If you’re looking for a brand-new restaurant to check out, click here.

Create a schedule and try to stick to it

It doesn’t have to be rigid – but starting fresh after a holiday is the perfect time to create a new schedule for yourself. Plan to be asleep by a certain hour, and wake up refreshed. If you struggle to organise yourself before work, set up a to-do list and complete your tasks after work. Set up a plan that works for you, if you can stick to it, you’ll feel much more relieved and less overwhelmed.

Get active

Exercise is a fantastic release of serotonin and dopamine, and will help you feel at ease. If it’s new to you, dedicate 10 minutes to working out even if it’s light every evening, set your intentions right and consider your return from holidays as the opportunity for a fresh start. If being active is in your vocabulary, try out a new class.

Once the weather has cooled down, make your way to Hatta and explore the wonderful world of hiking, outdoor activities and a double whammy being one with nature and exercising.

Don’t be afraid to go out

It might seem counter-productive to be spending a night out. But sometimes letting loose and having a good time is also a great way to remember the holiday you just had. Dubai thankfully is also the place of excess when it comes to things to do after dark. If you’re after a nightclub, we have you covered – otherwise, Dubai is full of wonderful places to party and let go. Our favourites? SKY2.0 (opening again soon) or any event hosted by House of Yanos – we’ll see you there?

