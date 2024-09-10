Looking for things to do this weekend? Look no further…

The search for the best things to do in Dubai at the weekend isn’t exactly the easiest endeavour. Why? Because there are so many options – like jewellery workshops, new restaurants openings, fun outdoor activities, beach clubs, and more.

Without further ado, here is our shortlist of 10 epic things to do in Dubai this weekend:

Friday, September 6

Get ready for a par-tee

Opening this Friday is US-born Five Iron, a golf and entertainment bar. Located at The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, this super-sized entertainment venue comes complete with 17 top-tier simulators, where each bay will include Five Iron’s multi-angle camera system for swing analysis. Six of the bays will be equipped with TruGolf Multisport technology which will create a variety of sporting experiences. Five Iron Golf will also feature four bars, an outdoor bunker-themed bar, a nine-hole mini golf course and a VIP members-only lounge. Guests can also get involved indoors with a an indoor putting green, work pods, table games and gym.

Five Iron, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi, Al Sufouh, opening September. @fiveirongolf.uae

Check out a new Indian restaurant

Hailing from London’s swanky Mayfair neighbourhood, upscale Indian restaurant Jamavar will open this September. Design-wise, expect a show-stopping, detail-led dining hall, bar and pretty outdoor terrace that ooze glamour and sophistication. On the menu, pan-Indian flavours will fuse traditional techniques with local ingredients, with dishes drawing inspiration from the Royal kitchens across Indian’s north, coast and southern states. At the helm will be culinary director Surender Mohan.

Jamavar, Dubai Opera District, Downtown Dubai. @jamavardubai

Indulge in a fashion-inspired afternoon tea

Over Dubai Fashion Week, Aspen is hosting a fashion-inspired afternoon tea created by Pastry Chef Chatura and his team. On the tiers, you will find delicately crafted pastries and savoury delights inspired by the latest fashion trends. Pair each bite with a tea blend carefully selected by the tea sommelier from the London Tea Exchange.

Kempinski Hotel, Mall of the Emirates, Dhs200 per set for one, Dhs375 per set for two, daily until Sept 15 from 1pm to 7pm, kempinski.com

Saturday, September 7

Head out for breakfast

Award-winning, homegrown Balkan bistro, 21grams serves an outstanding all-day breakfast menu bringing together the amalgamation of flavours that reside in the Balkan Peninsula. A standout breakfast dish is the Komplet eggs (Dhs62): a baked egg in homemade bread with cheese, sour cream & beef jus. Add beef sausages for Dhs25 or add seared foie gras, Dhs65, for that serious indulgence. There’s also princess crepe (Dhs60) with clotted cream, homemade dried fruit compote and almonds, or opt for the Balkan breakfast for two priced at Dhs210 and includes four eggs your way, burek cheese, beef sausages or bacon, house mezze selection, homemade somun bread, tea, coffee, and fresh juices.

21grams, Meyan Mall and Alserkal Avenue, Dubai. Breakfast served until 12pm. Tel:(0)50 841 5021. @21grams.dubai

Say hello to beach club season

Dreamy Burj Al Arab facing beach club and restaurant Summersalt has officially reopened for the new season. A generously-sized beach club with a boho-luxe feel, there’s a collection of loungers dotted across the beachfront, perfect for enjoying a day of tanning, with slick service ensuring guests’ every whim is catered to as they dine and graze at their lounger. For a more formal dining experience by the beach, book into the restaurant, where you can tuck into Summersalt’s delicious menu of classic Nikkei flavours which fuses Peruvian and Japanese dishes but with a beachy twist. Pool passes are either Dhs800 with Dhs400 redeemable, or Dhs500 for entry-only.

Summersalt, Jumeirah Al Naseem, Jumeirah, beach 9am to 7pm daily, restaurant 12.30pm to 12am daily, Tel: (800) 323 232, @summersaltbeachclub

Make your own charm bracelet

Looking for a fun activity to do with your bestie? Opening this Saturday, The Charm Bar is a gorgeous new workshop space that allows you to completely customise your very own waterproof necklace or bracelet. Choose from over 500 charms, add them to your chain, and enjoy a completely unique piece.

The Charm Bar, inside Urban Nest, Al Quoz, opening September 7. @thecharmbarofficial

Take the little ones

Hamleys, the world’s oldest and largest toy retailer, recently opened a brand-new experience inside Dubai Hills Mall: Hamleys Play. More than just a toy store, Hamleys Play is a magical wonderland of interactive and imaginative play for children of all ages. The space is packed with different play zones such as soft play, hands-on workshops, character meet-and-greets, live performances and shows, a sweet shop, and event space to host birthday parties.

Hamleys Play, Dubai Hills Mall, Dubai. @hamleysplay_uae

Sunday, September 8

Let the kids run wild

For the little adventurers and animal lovers, this shaded outdoor barn is the perfect way to spend a morning. Children aged one to 12 years old can explore nature, get their hands muddy, learn about small animals like rabbits and tortoises, climb trees, and have fun in the splash pad. There’s also a cafe for the grown-ups while the kids run wild. You can book a two hour time slot online, Dhs80 for one child and two adults.

X Park Jr, 35A Mizmelah Street, Next to Kite Beach, Umm Suqueim, Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel:(0)54 582 5561, xdubai.com

Visit a food hall

Bringing some of the city’s best homegrown foodie concepts to Motor City, Neighbourhood Food Hall is home to 11 restaurants under one roof, including favourites like High Joint, Maru Udon, Tacos los Hermanos, Ceylon Kitchen, and for a sweet treat, Crumb & Co. Ideal for families, Neighbourhood Food Hall is more than just a place to dine—it’s a hub for connection, community events, supper clubs, and masterclasses, uniting people from all walks of life through a shared love for food. Plus, with the app, you can conveniently order from multiple outlets in one go.

@neighbourhoodfoodhalls

End the weekend in style

This one’s for the music lovers… From the creative geniuses behind Surf Club, say hello to VNYL, a new Hi-Fi listening bar and curated record store opening on Bluewaters Island this weekend. With retro-inspired décor, a curated vinyl library, and a state-of-the-art sound system, it’s the perfect spot to unwind, immerse yourself in acoustic beats, and enjoy an Asian-inspired izakaya menu. As the night unfolds, discover a hidden cocktail bar with a live DJ, dazzling disco balls, and 3D visual screens for an unforgettable experience.

VNYL Hi-Fi, Bluewaters Island. @vnyl.dxb

Images: Social/Provided