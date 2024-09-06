As we close out September…

The days get shorter and the nights get longer and things get more and more fun in the capital. This week, as always, we have an eclectic mix of activities that will keep your weekdays busy but still fun, which is the best way to do it in Abu Dhabi. Take your pick.

Here are 6 incredible things to do in Abu Dhabi this week.

Monday, September 23

Check out an Emirati comics exhibition

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manarat Al Saadiyat (@manaratalsaadiyat)



Head over to the Manarat Al Saadiyat Terrace to check out a new and innovative Emirati comics exhibition, on display until Saturday, October 12. The Emirati Comics Exhibition showcases the exceptional talent of 21 Emirati artists who are shaping the future of storytelling through comics and illustration.

Emirati Comics Exhibition, Manarat Al Saadiyat, until Oct 12, @manaratalsaadiyat

Tuesday, September 24

Take a Tai Chi Class

Relax and unwind with this Introduction to Tai Chi class at Body Tree Studio from 7pm to 8pm at Dhs108. What better way to recharge midweek than take a class this traditional martial art that originated in China, offering a gateway inner peace and well-being.

Bodytree Studio, Hazza ‘ Bin Zayed The First Street, Al Manhal, Tuesday, September 24, 7pm to 8pm, Tel: (0) 2 443 4448, @bodytreestudio

Sample the first Georgian restaurant in Abu Dhabi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Abu Dhabi (@whatsonabudhabi)

Shvili, the UAE’s own popular Georgian restaurant now houses an exciting new outlet at The Galleria Al Maryah Island. With existing locations in Dubai Hills and Nakheel Mall, the new outlet in Abu Dhabi is eco-friendly and offers a wholesome dining experience with native Georgian specials such as the Khachapuri and melt-in-the-mouth chicken Satsivi in a creamy walnut sauce. We’re very excited about this one, and recommend you try it this weekend.

Shvili, Level 3, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi. @shvili_dxb

Wednesday, September 25

Have a sweet daycation

Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island has a sweet all-inclusive daycation offer priced at Dhs895 per person. The day pass is available daily from 9am to 6pm and promises a day filled with relaxation and culinary delights. You get pool and beach access, breakfast, lunch and all the complimentary facilities.

Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, daily, 9am to 6pm, Dhs895, Tel: (0) 2 492 2222, @rixospremiumsaadiyat

Thursday, September 26

Take a road trip

Al Ain Oasis had the honour of becoming the UAE’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site back in 2011. Spread over 3,000 acres, the oasis is one of the world’s oldest permanently inhabited settlements, dating back more than 4,000 years. You can wander through its tranquil pathways, with more than 147,000 date palm trees providing a lovely green canopy.

Try an all-day happy hour

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radissn Blu Al Ain (@radissonblualain)

Paco’s at the Radisson Blu Al Ain invites you to enjoy an all-day happy hour experience, which will have you enjoying a wide range of beverages, priced at as low as Dhs25. A great spot to unwind with friends or colleagues and savour your favourite beverages, you definitely want to give this one a try.

Paco’s, Radisson Blu Hotel and Resort Al Ain, Abu Dhabi, until 11pm daily, from Dhs25. Tel: (0)50 6636 498. @radissonblualain

Images: Supplied/Getty/Unsplash