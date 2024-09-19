The cultural capital of the UAE…

If you’re looking to explore the rest of the UAE, we highly recommend checking out Sharjah. Whether you’re driving through or staying indefinitely there are plenty of fun things to do in Sharjah from a copious amount of cultural and heritage sites to beautiful art museums, cute cafes and restaurants and more, you’re sure to find something fun to do.

Here are 9 of the most best things to do in Sharjah.

It’s a glorious feeling at the Rain Room Sharjah

In recent months we’ve seen quite a bit of rain, but the rest of the year is normally rather dry. If you’re missing the drops of water trickling all around you – Rain Room Sharjah is the perfect spot to head to – without the worry of getting wet. Fueled by Sharjah Art Foundation, Rain Room Sharjah is a permanent installation that will allow you to walk through the rain without getting soaked. Take the whole family and walk away with some cool photos to share.

Rain Room, Al Sharq, Al Mujarrah, open Sat to Thu from 9am to 9pm, Fri 4pm to 10pm, Dhs25 per ticket. Tel: (0)6 561 0095 rainroom.sharjahart.org

Get in touch with nature

Ever wanted to get up close and personal with butterflies? You can at Al Noor Island which is home to over 70,000 trees, plants (of the indigenous and endangered variety) as well as the incredible butterfly house. Guests are invited to wander and wonder at the stunning nature around them. Whether you’re after a guided tour or simply looking to explore the venue on your own, you’re sure to be thrilled.

Al Noor Island, Sun to Thu 9am to 11pm, Fri to Sat 9am to 12am, alnoorisland.ae

Falafil Al Comodor

For those looking for a tried and tested hidden gem, this one is for you. This no-fuss falafel shop is the perfect place for those looking for delicious bites that really won’t break the bank but will deliver on all the flavour. It is by no means fancy, but we can say their falafels tasted authentic and delicious. They also do shawarma and falafel sandwiches.

Falafil Al Comodor, various locations in Sharjah.

Sharjah Safari Park

Exploring the savannahs just got a whole lot easier. Deemed the world’s largest safari park outside of Africa, Sharjah Safari Park is home to around 50,000 animals including birds, gazelles, giraffes, African wild turtles, crocodiles, lions, African rock pythons, elephants, flamingos and more. The park has a large natural lake, African trees plus restaurants, cafes, a conference hall, a safari visitors camp and more.

Sharjah Safari Park, daily 8.30am to 6.30pm, tickets start from Dhs40. Tel: (0)6 803 7777 sharjahsafari.org

Head to the desert for a pop-up cafe

Some of our favourite desert cafes are located in Sharjah, including the highly popular The Uncommon. While weather permits, they are the perfect excuse to take a road trip to the middle of nowhere and enjoy a coffee and pastry or two. For a full guide to desert pop-up cafes click here.

various cafes around Sharjah

House of Wisdom

Covering an area of ​more than 12,000 square feet and according to Emirates News Agency (WAM), House of Wisdom is home to over 300,000 books in digital format, languages and more.

House of Wisdom, Al Juraina 1, Sharjah, open daily 10am to 8pm. Tel:(0)6 594 0000. @sharjahhow

Sink your toes into the sand

Di you know that Sharjah is home to a picturesque 7km coastline, including Kalba beach? Located just off Khor Kalba’s Mangrove Conservation Reserve, this area is the home to rare animals and the only place in the UAE where Arabian-collared kingfishers breed. Soak up the pristine waters, whilst trying to spot some endangered wildlife such as the Hawksbill turtles. Go chat and make friends with local fishermen who use these shores for their daily catches. Pack a beachside spread before you arrive to enjoy the most of your experience.

Kalba Beach, Sharjah, next to Khor Kalba Mangrove Conservation Reserve, open daily

Catch a Wave while you enjoy a coffee

We’re all for cafes that are beautifully decorated and this cafe is no different. Wave is a stunning cafe that overlooks the ocean. With a flowing roof to mimic the motion of the ocean, head down for a quick cup of brew-tiful coffee or stay and enjoy yummy dishes such as a vol au vent or truffle rigatoni.

Wave, Dibba Al Hisn, open daily from 8am to midnight. Tel: (0)54 487 9991 @wave.ad

Check out a museum or two

Sharjah being the cultural capital of the UAE means that there are plenty of museums to check out. If you’re a bit of a petrolhead – we would recommend you check out the Classic Car Museum. With vehicles from the 20th century, you can see a Model T Ford or even a Mercedes Pullman Limousine. Otherwise, the Sharjah Calligraphy Museum is a timeless celebration of Islamic art with centuries worth of Arabic heritage.

visitsharjah.com

Gaze into the universe

The stars have aligned in Sharjah to offer a fascinating focus on the local and distant ends of our cosmic manor. Serving up educational exhibits, a collection of meteorites, laser shows, and dome-projected theatrics covering topics such as black holes and the birth of planet earth – there’s more than enough awe to inspire any knee-high deGrasse Tysons.

University City, Mon to Thu 9am to 3pm. saasst.a

Explore Kalba fort

This spell-binding architectural relic may date back to an impressively distant 1745, but it houses a range of artefacts, uncovered by archeological excavations in the surrounding area, that are significantly more ancient. Visitors can peruse the millennia-old ceramics inside the four unequal walls. Just next door you’ll find Bait Sheikh Saeed Bin Hamad al Qassimi, which boasts exhibits from the Kalba royal family. The bait reflects authentic Emirati architectural style and was the residence of Sheikh Saeed and his family. There’s a lot of history under that roof.

Sat to Thurs 8am to 8pm, Fri 4pm to 8pm, Dhs10 per adult and Dhs5 per child ages two to 12.

Explore the viral hanging gardens

The Hanging Gardens is home to more than 100,000 trees in a garden spanning 1.6 million square feet. You can expect plenty of green spaces, flowers on the terraces, and even a cool waterfall. If you want to spend time admiring the views, pull up a table at the restaurant. Built using traditional wooden architecture, the restaurant features a classic semi-circular architectural design and provides views of the gardens and waterfall.

Check out a gorgeous lake

Al Hefaiyah Lake is one of Sharjah’s urban infrastructure development projects and will aim to serve as a strategic water reservoir for the city. The area spans over 130,000 square meters and will feature a lake where visitors can partake in several activities including going on boat rides perfect for those lake tours.

