Tennis fans, the pros on the court won’t be the only source of entertainment you’ll enjoy during the World Tennis League (WTL). We’ve just got word that reggae dancehall legend, Sean Paul will be rocking Etihad Arena on Saturday, December 21, 2024. The Grammy Award winner will join the stage with R’n’B superstar Akon for a night of great music.

And Akon and Sean Paul aren’t the only star performers during the third season of WTL. Music lovers will also dance and sing along to rock icon Bryan Adams who is scheduled to perform on Thursday, December 19, 2024, and Anastacia performing on December 20, 2024.

No matter what concert you attend, you’re in for some high-energy performances.

Sean Paul has a signature style, and no matter how hard you try, you won’t be able to hold back in belting out the words to hits like Temperature, Get Busy, We Be Burnin’, and more. Sean Paul previously ‘raised the temperature’ in the UAE at the Coca-Cola Arena in 2023.

Akon as well, is no stranger to Abu Dhabi, or in fact, the World Tennis League. He also performed last December during the second edition of the tennis league, so if you missed his performance, this is your chance. He is an influential figure in the music world and is known for his unique blend of R&B, hip-hop and pop music. This is evident from his numerous chart toppers for hits like Smack That, Right Now (Na Na Na), Lonely and I Wanna Love You.

And of course, we cannot forget… the one… the only, Bryan Adams who will be bringing his timeless list of hits including Summer of 69, Run to You, and Heat of the Night to the capital.

Here’s a quick summary of the stars performing with the ticketing links:

Bryan Adams: Thursday, December 19, 2024 – tickets here.

Anastacia: Friday, December 20, 2024 – tickets here – tickets here.

Akon and Sean Paul: Saturday, December 21, 2024 – tickets here.