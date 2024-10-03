Nigeria to the world…

Emirates flights have now resumed to Lagos, Nigeria as of October 1, 2024. The flights will be operated using the Boeing 777 and the flights will be daily.

Passengers will be able to take off daily from Dubai at 9.45am, and the return flight from Lagos is at 5.30pm. The flight lasts approximately seven hours. You can already book your tickets for the flight on Tuesday, October 1 and return tickets are priced from Dhs2,940.

Jet setting

The services will resume a part of Emirates’ commitment to offering flights to over 140 destinations. The airline operates to 19 gateways in Africa with over 150 flights per week from Dubai with further reach to an additional 130 regional points in Africa through codeshare.

Nigeria is a major economic hub in Africa and with the resumption of daily passenger flights, the airline’s cargo arm. Emirates SkyCargo will also be bolter the trade offering with more than 300 tonnes of cargo capacity in and out of Lagos every week.

Incredible achievements

This month the airline announced its best-ever performance for the 2023-2024 financial year, closing the accounting cycle with an Dh18.7 billion profit. Which is a 71 per cent increase from the still impressive, Dh10.9 billion recorded for 2022-2023. As such, the eligible airline staff members can look forward to a massive bonus, equivalent to 20 weeks of basic salary.

Emirates also earlier this year released some astounding figures about the consumption of food on board their flights – Emirates caters for 490 flights per day, where 149 meals are served every minute. After some minor calculations, that works out to a total of 215,000 meals every day – served across the globe while midair.

In February the airline also announced an overhaul of its business-class pyjamas. The matching set features an adjustable top, relaxed-fit pants, a pair of slippers and an eye mask. The loungewear comes in two sizes and in a relaxing shade of light blue.

Emirates.com

Images: Supplied