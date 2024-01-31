Get ready to fly in style…

Starting February 1, Emirates airlines has announced that they will be launching a brand new loungewear set exclusively for business class passengers.

What’s in a set

The matching set will feature an adjustable top, relaxed fit pants, a pair of slippers and an eye mask. The loungewear will come in two sizes and in a relaxing shade of light blue.

Although there are only two sizes, the botanic fibres and a jersey knit style material, the loungwear will be comfortable but also stretchy which is ideal for long haul flights, the set will be given to passengers on flights over nine hours.

Short haul flights with a duration of two and a half hours, travelers will receive complimentary slippers and eye mask sets. The comfy outfit plans to allow travellers to go from the plane to the arrivals hall in comfortable style.

Fly better, fly Emirates

The update in loungewear for business class passengers is one of the many improvements that the airline has made to elevate the signature Emirates experience.

It’s no wonder that the airline was voted best airline in the world 2023. announced at the Ultimate Luxury Travel Related Awards that took place at the Nikki Beach Club in Dubai.

Emirates also recently won the 2024 APEX World Class Airline Award for outstanding customer service.

The airline has also added a long list of flights that now offer premium economy to the configurations.

Back in 2022, Emirates introduced Premium Economy, an offering somewhere between Economy and Business, offering extra comfort and Business Class style meals, without costing quite as much as a business class flight.

The airline now flys premium economy to a total of 15 destinations, click here for the full list.

You can of course also enjoy complimentary Wi-Fi if you’re a skywards member which was introduced in 2023.

Emirates.com

Images: Supplied