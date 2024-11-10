Get in the festive spirit with these fabulous tree lighting ceremonies in Abu Dhabi…

If you’re on the Christmas countdown, there’s lots of festive things to do in Abu Dhabi. From afternoon tea and shows, to lavish festive spreads for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, the UAE Capital has got silly season sorted. And to kick things off, few experiences are more magical than a Christmas tree lighting event.

Here are 10 brilliant Christmas tree lighting events in Abu Dhabi.

December 3: Saadiyat Beach & Golf Club

Winter gets into full swing with an enchanting tree lighting ceremony on the Dolphin Lawn from 6pm on Tuesday December 3. Guests can look forward to live entertainment, carol singers, and lots for the little ones, including a bouncy castle, face painting and a visit from Santa Claus.

Dolphin Lawn, Saadiyat Beach and Golf Club, 6pm, Tuesday December 3. Tel: (0)56 660 8780. @saadiyatbeachgolfclub

December 5: The WB Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton

Let the festive season begin with a Christmas Tree lighting event surrounded by all your favourite WB characters. There will be festive carols from a choir and complimentary festive treats served in the lobby.

The WB Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton, Yas Island, 5.30pm to 6.30pm, Thursday December 5, free. Tel: (0)2 815 0000. @thewbabudhabi

December 6: Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental

On Friday December 6, the Palace Grand Dome will be filled with song, candlelight and festive spirit as part of one of Abu Dhabi’s most opulent Christmas Tree Lighting ceremonies. Guests are invited to gather at 6pm to enjoy the breathtaking ceremony whilst indulging in an array of festive treats and live entertainment.

Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, 6pm, Friday December 6, free. @mo_emiratespalace

December 6: Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi

The Grand Hyatt will commence its silly season frivolities with a beautiful tree lighting ceremony in the lobby on Friday December 6. Taking place from 6pm, expect classic Christmas tunes from a choir, festive canapes, and a visit from Santa Claus as the grand tree is illuminated with twinkling lights.

Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Residences Emirates Pearl, 6pm, Friday December 6, free. @grandhyattabudhabi

December 6: The St Regis Abu Dhabi

Friday December 6 marks the start of festive fun at Abu Dhabi’s grand dame, The St Regis Abu Dhabi. Families are invited to an enchanting afternoon of jolly festivities at The Terrace on the Corniche, where a gingerbread making workshop, priced at Dhs250 per child, will take place from 3.30pm to 5.30pm led by the hotel’s talented head pastry chef, Hajar Fassal. Then from 5.30pm, one and all are welcome to enjoy the Christmas tree lighting ceremony in the hotel’s majestic lobby, with an appearance from Santa Claus capping off a fabulously festive day.

The St Regis Abu Dhabi, 5.30pm to 7.30pm, Friday December 6. Tel: (0)2 694 4553. theterraceonthecorniche.com/

December 8: Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island

A Sparkling Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place from 6pm at this palatial property on the shorefront of Saadiyat Island. Enjoy festive treats, warming beverages, and the sweet sounds of a Christmas choir in the resort’s stunning lobby. Guests can soak up the holiday cheer while kids indulge in creamy hot chocolate and festive goodies.

Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island, 6pm, Sunday December 8, free. @rixospremiumsaadiyat

December 10: Shangri-La Abu Dhabi

Guests are invited to join the celebrations Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree at Shangri-La Abu Dhabi Qaryat Al Beri on Tuesday December 10. The traditional tree lighting ceremony will be paired with Christmas carols in the hotel’s grand lobby lounge, plus seasonal refreshments and a visit from Santa will have guests feeling merry and bright.

Shangri-La Abu Dhabi Qaryat Al Beri, 7.30pm, Tuesday December 10. @shangrilaabudhabi

December 13: Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island

Marking the start of the festive season with its annual tree lighting ceremony will be Osmo Lounge & Bar at Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island on Friday December 13. Sing-along to holiday classics sung by the choir, enjoy a meet and greet with Santa Claus, and sip on complimentary seasonal beverages like hot chocolate and mulled wine.

Osmo Lounge & Bar, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, 6pm, Friday December 13, free. Tel: (0)2 208 6900. @hiltonabudhabiyasisland

December 13: Yas Plaza Hotels

The annual tree lighting extravaganza at Yas Plaza Hotels will take place on Friday December 13. The free-to-attend event begins from 6pm, where guests can enjoy traditional Christmas carols, treats like eggnog and Glühwein, and a special appearance by Santa for photos and gift-giving.

Yas Plaza Hotels, 6pm, Friday December 13, free. yasplazahotels.com

December 15: Yas Links

Make it a Sunday funday at Yas Links on Sunday December 15 with the ‘Lighting up the Links’ Christmas tree lighting ceremony. Taking place on the manicured lawns from 7pm, look forward to a backyard BBQ, live music, and activities for the little ones.

The Lawns at Yas Links, Abu Dhabi, 7pm to 10pm, Sunday December 15, Dhs169 soft, Dhs299 house, Dhs120 children aged five to 12. Tel: (0)2 404 3077. @yaslinksad