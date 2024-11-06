Halfway through November in Abu Dhabi…

The days get shorter and the nights get longer and things get more and more fun in the capital. This week, as always, we have an eclectic mix of activities that will keep your weekdays busy but still fun, which is the best way to do it in the capital. Take your pick.

Monday, November 18

Try a new restaurant

The culinary master behind Dubai’s popular Japanese steakhouse Netsu, Ross Shonhan, will bring his take on Japanese Warayaki cooking to Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental this November. At Strawfire, guests can enjoy a culinary adventure that merges traditional Japanese techniques with bold, modern design

Strawfire, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, West Corniche Road, opening Nov 15, @strawfireabudhabi

The inaugural Public Art Abu Dhabi Biennial

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Public Art Abu Dhabi (@publicartabudhabi)

There are numerous art festivals that take place around the UAE, but in a major move, Abu Dhabi has opened its first ever Public Art Abu Dhabi Biennial this week. The biennial is set to run for five months until April 30, 2025. It will showcase works by over 70 contemporary artists (based in the UAE and internationally) who have created site-specific installations revolving around the theme of ‘Public Matter’.

Public Art Abu Dhabi Bienniel, until Apr 30, 2025, @publicartabudhabi

Tuesday, November 19

Laugh out loud at Ting Irie’s Comedy Nights

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PON DI BEACH (@tingirieauh)



Head over to Ting Irie’s BaamBoomRuum where you can enjoy two free beverages while witnessing epic live performances by up-and-coming stand-up comedians. Tickets at Dhs95.

Ting Irie, Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Island, Tues, 7.30pm, Dhs95, Tel: (0) 2 886 7786, @tingirieauh

Wednesday, November 20

Try a white truffle menu at Four Seasons Hotel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi (@fsabudhabi)



Cafe Milano has introduced it’s seasonal white truffle menu, which you can sample all November long. The restaurant’s newest truffle-infused creations will feature an array of appetisers, mains, and desserts.

Cafe Milano, Four Seasons Hotel Al Maryah Island, throughout Nov, 12pm onwards, Tel: (0) 2 333 2630, @cafemilanoae

Thursday, November 21

Get stuck in the first day of cricket action

The eighth edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 lands at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium this month. The fastest and most exciting format of cricket promises a spectacular tournament.

Abu Dhabi T10 League, Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Nov 21 to Dec 2, 2024, @t10league

Try out a new ladies’ night

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosewood Abu Dhabi (@rosewoodabudhabi)



Dragon’s Tooth at Rosewood Abu Dhabi has an all-new ladies’ night. Tales of the Orient offers two signature cocktails, each one inspired by one of eight remarkable women and choice of two legendary Dim Sum selections from a curated menu for Dhs125.

Dragon’s Tooth, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Thurs and Fri, 5pm to 1am, Dhs125, Tel: (0) 2 813 5588, @rosewoodabudhabi

