The busy season is upon us, and while it was quiet over the summer, there are plenty of top performances in Dubai and Abu Dhabi to look forward to. Not all of them will be family-friendly, but the ones listed below are surely ones you can take the little ones to.
Abu Dhabi
Monster Trucks Live Glow Party
When: November 8 to 10, 2024
Where: Etihad Arena
Fans in the UAE capital can get set for metal crunching, mean machine, bright-light action, as Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live is all set to roar in to Abu Dhabi from November 8 to 10, 2024. The one-of-a-kind, colour-splashed, action-packed experience is coming to the UAE for the first time, with the heavy machinery all set to draw wild cheers. The action will not be limited to these gigantic machines here, with plenty of fan-centric programming in store including spectacular light shows, a high-energy dance party and exciting Hot Wheels giveaways. Read more here.
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, November 8 to 10, from Dhs145, livenation.me
Lang Lang
When: November 22, 2024
Where: Etihad Arena
Lang Lang Plays Disney, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, November 22, from Dhs145, Tel: (600) 511 115, etihadarena.ae
Elf The Musical
When: Saturday, December 14 and 15
Where: Etihad Arena
Based on the beloved holiday film, Elf The Musical is coming to Abu Dhabi to Etihad Arena this December. The 80-minute long, must-see musical by Olivier Award-winning producer Paul Taylor-Mills is suitable for all ages and the perfect festive family experience. Expect Santa’s magical flying sleigh, an audience snowball fight, and a giant candy cane journey from the North Pole. Ticket prices start from Dhs75 and can be purchased here. Read more about the performance here.
Elf The Musical, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Dec 14 and 15, prices from Dhs75, Tel: (600) 511 115, etihadarena.ae
2025
Disney The Magic Box
When: November 22, 2024
Where: Etihad Arena
A fabulous new musical featuring the beloved sounds of Disney is coming to Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena from January 29 to February 9, 2025. The production will feature Disney’s timeless songbook, drawing you in with an immersive Disney adventure like you’ve never seen before. Be entertained by an incredible blend of puppetry, extravagant costumes, and stunning projections. It’s a guaranteed magical night for all ages.
Disney’s The Magic Box, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Jan 29 to Feb 9 2025, from Dhs100. disneythemagicbox.com.
Dubai
There’s a Monster in Your Show
When: September 21 and 22, 2024
Where: Zabeel Theatre, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray
Heard of Tom Fletcher? He is one of the UK’s bestselling authors for children and the creator of the very popular Who’s in Your Book? and his interactive adventures are now making their debut in Dubai as a musical show. It follows a group of performers preparing to start their show, but they soon realise they are not alone on stage. The Little Monster wants to be a part of the fun, too! Expect comedy and chaos as he helps to create a magical show learning about the joy of books and friendship along the way. There will be lively original music and plenty of interactive moments.
Zabeel Theatre, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, West Crescent, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Sept 21 and 22, tickets from Dhs150, Tel: (0)56 611 2719, artforall.ae
Lea Salonga
When: November 10, 2024
Where: Coca-Cola Arena
Do you and your little one love Disney? Lea Salonga is returning to Dubai to the Coca-Cola Arena on November 10, 2024, bringing her sparkling Disney magic. The award-winning superstar has performed across the city, including Expo 2020. The Filipina artist provided the singing voices of two Disney princesses, Jasmine and Mulan (yeah, that’s why she sounds familiar). She sold out seats at the Dubai Opera when she debuted in 2017, so don’t wait until the last moment.
The Snowman Festive Concert
When: Saturday, November 23
Where: Dubai Opera
Encore and Dubai Opera are bringing together a concert of festive favourites, featuring a screening of The Snowman – a beloved animated film. It will include festive tunes, including The Nutcracker and other holiday favourites. The film follows the tale of a young boy and his magical snowman. As you watch, an orchestra will bring the music to life. It’s perfect for the whole family, and is sure to get you in the Christmas spirit. Purchase your tickets here.
The Snowman Festive Concert, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Nov 23, prices from Dhs290, Tel: (0)4 440 8888, dubaiopera.com
Magic Phil’s Toyland Express
When: December 6, 7 and 8, 2024
Where: Theatre by QE2
UAE’s favourite family entertainer, Magic Phil is set to take you on a magical journey this Christmas month to Toyland. It’s where all the perfect toys live, and during this adventure, the audience will meet some ‘broken’ friends. Can Magic Phil rescue these toys and bring their joy back? Will they make it to Toyland? And… is there such a thing as perfect? Dig deep and you’ll recognise a story of kindness, self-acceptance and equality. Expect songs, magic, puppets and plenty of Magic Phil’s silliness. Book here.
Theatre by QE2, Queen Elizabeth 2, Port Rashid, Dubai, Dec 6 to 8, prices from Dhs80, Tel: (0)58 838 3107, @theatrebyqe2
The Wizard of Oz
When: December 14 to 26, 2024
Where: Theatre by QE2
We’re off to see The Wizard, the Wonderful Wizard of Oz! This Christmas, join Dorothy and Toto onboard the QE2 as they adventure down the yellow brick road to the merry old land of Oz. Along the way, they meet the Scarecrow, Tin Man, and Cowardly Lion. But the Wicked Witch has other plans. Can they make it to Oz to get their heart’s desires? Expect a festive twist to this classic tale promising laughter, excitement and plenty of joy.
Theatre by QE2, Queen Elizabeth 2, Port Rashid, Dubai, Dec 14 to 26, prices from Dhs90, Tel: (0)58 838 3107, @theatrebyqe2
How The Grinch Stole Christmas: The Musical
When: Friday, December 20 to 24
Where: Zabeel Theatre, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray
Dr. Suess’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas The Musical is debuting in Dubai this festive season in December. The classic tale will take place on stage at the Zabeel Theatre, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray and is sure to bring the heartwarming story to life. Bought to you by ArtForAll, this new production by Paul Taylor-Mills will feature iconic numbers like You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch and Welcome Christmas. Tickets start from Dhs200. Read more here and book here.
Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas The Musical, Zabeel Theatre, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Dec 20 to 24, prices from Dhs200, Tel: (0)56 611 2719, artforall.ae
Aladdin
When: December 17 to 29, 2024
Where: Jumeirah Beach Hotel
The popular Dubai Panto has returned home to the purpose-built theatre in Jumeirah Beach Hotel. This December, you and the little ones will go on a magic carpet ride to witness streetwise Aladdin outwit the evil Abanazar. Will he rescue and win the hand of Princess Jasmine with the help of the Genie and his silly brother? There’s only one way to find out. Get your tickets here.
Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Jumeirah Beach Road, Dubai, Dec 17 to 29, prices from Dhs90, h2productions.ae
Images: Getty Images, Instagram and supplied