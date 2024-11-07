The little ones will love these shows…

The busy season is upon us, and while it was quiet over the summer, there are plenty of top performances in Dubai and Abu Dhabi to look forward to. Not all of them will be family-friendly, but the ones listed below are surely ones you can take the little ones to.

Here are all the upcoming family-friendly performances in the UAE

Abu Dhabi

Monster Trucks Live Glow Party

When: November 8 to 10, 2024

Where: Etihad Arena

Fans in the UAE capital can get set for metal crunching, mean machine, bright-light action, as Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live is all set to roar in to Abu Dhabi from November 8 to 10, 2024. The one-of-a-kind, colour-splashed, action-packed experience is coming to the UAE for the first time, with the heavy machinery all set to draw wild cheers. The action will not be limited to these gigantic machines here, with plenty of fan-centric programming in store including spectacular light shows, a high-energy dance party and exciting Hot Wheels giveaways. Read more here.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, November 8 to 10, from Dhs145, livenation.me

Lang Lang

When: November 22, 2024

Where: Etihad Arena

Internationally-renowned pianist Lang Lang is bringing some of your favourite Disney soundtracks to the Etihad Arena in a captivating performance on November 22, 2024. The acclaimed pianist has performed at major global events such as the Olympics in Beijing (2008) and at the FIFA World Cup 2014. In November, he will bring these tunes to you accompanied by a full orchestra and special guests, taking you on a tour of Disney’s most popular tracks in what promises to be a stirring musical and visual experience. This is a show for the older kids. And if they are under 16, they will need to be accompanied by an adult over the age of 21. Read more here

Lang Lang Plays Disney, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, November 22, from Dhs145, Tel: (600) 511 115, etihadarena.ae Elf The Musical When: Saturday, December 14 and 15

Where: Etihad Arena

Based on the beloved holiday film, Elf The Musical is coming to Abu Dhabi to Etihad Arena this December. The 80-minute long, must-see musical by Olivier Award-winning producer Paul Taylor-Mills is suitable for all ages and the perfect festive family experience. Expect Santa’s magical flying sleigh, an audience snowball fight, and a giant candy cane journey from the North Pole. Ticket prices start from Dhs75 and can be purchased here. Read more about the performance here.

Elf The Musical, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Dec 14 and 15, prices from Dhs75, Tel: (600) 511 115, etihadarena.ae

2025

Disney The Magic Box

When: November 22, 2024

Where: Etihad Arena

A fabulous new musical featuring the beloved sounds of Disney is coming to Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena from January 29 to February 9, 2025. The production will feature Disney’s timeless songbook, drawing you in with an immersive Disney adventure like you’ve never seen before. Be entertained by an incredible blend of puppetry, extravagant costumes, and stunning projections. It’s a guaranteed magical night for all ages.

Disney’s The Magic Box, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Jan 29 to Feb 9 2025, from Dhs100. disneythemagicbox.com.

Dubai

There’s a Monster in Your Show

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zabeel Theatre (@artforalluae)

When: September 21 and 22, 2024

Where: Zabeel Theatre, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray

Heard of Tom Fletcher? He is one of the UK’s bestselling authors for children and the creator of the very popular Who’s in Your Book? and his interactive adventures are now making their debut in Dubai as a musical show. It follows a group of performers preparing to start their show, but they soon realise they are not alone on stage. The Little Monster wants to be a part of the fun, too! Expect comedy and chaos as he helps to create a magical show learning about the joy of books and friendship along the way. There will be lively original music and plenty of interactive moments.

Zabeel Theatre, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, West Crescent, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Sept 21 and 22, tickets from Dhs150, Tel: (0)56 611 2719, artforall.ae

Lea Salonga

When: November 10, 2024

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

Do you and your little one love Disney? Lea Salonga is returning to Dubai to the Coca-Cola Arena on November 10, 2024, bringing her sparkling Disney magic. The award-winning superstar has performed across the city, including Expo 2020. The Filipina artist provided the singing voices of two Disney princesses, Jasmine and Mulan (yeah, that’s why she sounds familiar). She sold out seats at the Dubai Opera when she debuted in 2017, so don’t wait until the last moment.

Lea Salonga, Coca-Cola Arena, Citywalk, Dubai, Nov 10, tickets from Dhs150, Tel: (0)4 coca-cola-arena.com