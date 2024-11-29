Tickets go on sale today…

Filipino rock band Rivermaya is set to perform in Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena next year in February.

Taking place on Sunday, February 9, 2025, Rivermaya will bring “The Reunion” World Tour to Dubai, and fans are in for an unforgettable night of the band’s greatest hits. Tickets for this one-night-only event go on sale on November 29, from 5pm and prices start at Dhs199. You can purchase your tickets here.

Formed in 1994, Rivermaya have since been hailed as one of the most influential rock bands of the Philippines and are celebrating their musical journey as they reunite for their newest world tour. Known for their genre-defying music style and a reputation for electrifying live performances, the night promises to be full of rock ‘n’ roll, with some nostalgia thrown in.

The band has performed around the world and has shaped the OPM (Original Pilipino Music) scene. Be prepared for anthems such as 214, Elesi, Himala, and Awit ng Kabataan as the band blends heartfelt lyrics with powerful melodies.

They last performed in Dubai four years ago, in 2020, at the closing of Expo 2020 Dubai. Those who missed it back then will be delighted to see them take the stage next year.

More gigs in 2025

Lots of incredible acts are lined up to perform in Dubai in 2025, with genres ranging from indie to folk, so there’s something for people of all ages and tastes.

Iconic band Green Day are due to play Dubai for the first time ever on January 27, with guests Offspring taking to the Expo City stage to support. The Corrs are also heading to the Coca-Cola Arena on February 7, and it’s bound to be a craic-ing night.

To stay up-to-date with all the upcoming events in Dubai, see our roundup here.

Rivermaya, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Sunday, Feb 9 2025, tickets from Dhs199, livenation.me

Images: Supplied