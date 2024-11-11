Ever wondered what Dubai’s top chefs crave when they’re not in the kitchen?

We asked six of them to share their favourite takeout spots, and let’s just say, their picks are as diverse as the city’s food scene itself. From Greek pitas and Ethiopian feasts to açai bowls and cheeky KFC cravings, here’s a taste of what these chefs love to eat when they’re off duty…

Lara Said, FLO’C Café

Favourite takeaway: The Mad Greeks

“The best thing about Mad Greeks (@themadgreeksdubai), is the high-end products they use, every time I try a new item on the menu I’m super impressed by the quality, It’s full of flavour and its great for sharing too. Order the spinach pie, chicken souvlaki pita & the spicy tomato pizza.”

Follow FLO’C Cafe

Shaw Lash, Lila Molino and Lila Taqueira

Favourite takeaway: CarniStore

“My all-time favorite takeaway order is an Alserkal Avenue classic – 1kg of whatever CarniStore ( @carnistore ) has on hand from their smokehouse (smoked brisket, smoked beef cheeks, whole smoked chicken) with a packet of Lila Molino tortillas, fresh guacamole, and groceries from our Molino store. Can I ever eat enough tacos? I really think not.”

Follow Lila Taqueria

Kelvin Cheung, Jun’s

Favourite takeaway: Zagol

“Zagol for Ethiopian is a weekly staple in our household. I love a fresh fade and head to Al Karama once a week for a Dhs10 hair freshen-up and head massage followed by picking up lunch for the family three doors down. The injera, naturally gluten-free fermented flatbread, is flown in daily and with its wide variety of vegetables and meat there’s something everyone in the family enjoys. Our go-to order is the the Beyaynet, a vegetarian lentil based platter as well as the Zagol Special platter full of meat and cheese. Every child we’ve fed loves the turmeric rich Atakilt Wat potato and carrot dish, including my own son Bodhi.” @zagol_restaurant

Follow Jun’s

Solemann Haddad, Moonrise

Favourite takeaway: Zaroob

“My favorite takeaway spot in Dubai, without question, is Zaroob (@zaroob). After a long day of work, it really hits the spot. The wraps are so juicy and tender, it’s always well-seasoned, saucy, and full of flavour. They’ve nailed what makes Dubai’s food scene exciting and culturally relevant. My favourites are the sujuk wrap, the kofta wrap, and even the hot dog wrap, which has a ketchup and mayo-y vibe that’s nostalgic and just somehow works. Honourable mentions go to The Prince Shawarma, Shawarma Al Farooj, Rascals Deli, and Pickl.”

Follow Moonrise

Vikram Gaude, The Curry Bureau

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE LUNCH BUREAU (@thelunchbureau)

Favourite takeaway: The Lunch Bureau

“When I’m in need of something hearty and satisfying, my go-to orders tend to be Cornish pasties from The Lunch Bureau (@thelunchbureau) —perfect for a quick bite or something comforting. Another favorite is Pressman’s Sandwiches in DIFC, which are always great for a lunch break or an easy dinner at home. And when it’s really late and I’m craving something indulgent, I can’t resist a cheeky KFC—it never fails to hit the spot!”

Follow The Curry Bureau

Brando Moros, 11 Woodfire

Favourite takeaway: The Açai Spot

“My favorite takeaway spot is The Açai Spot (@theacaispot)—I became an açai addict because of them! There are several items I love from their menu, but my top pick is definitely the açai bowl with their homemade granola, blueberry, mango, pineapple, raspberry, strawberry, homemade peanut butter, Greek yogurt, and Nido. It’s simply amazing. My second favorite item is the cheesebuns with dulce de leche and cream cheese. They also serve a fantastic pastel de nata, and their peanut butter, granola, and dark chocolate bar is perfect as a snack. Plus, their healthy chicken wrap is super tasty and comes in a generous portion.”

Follow 11 Woodfire

Images: Provided/Social