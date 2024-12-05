Looking to try somewhere new? Bookmark these…

If you’ve exhausted all of your usual dinner spots, you’re in the right place as new restaurants in Dubai are always popping up. Whether it’s a fancy fine-dining spot for a romantic date night, or somewhere more cool and casual to gather with your mates, we’ve got the inside scoop on the must-visit places across the city.

Here are 16 new restaurants in Dubai you need to try.

FZN

Chef Björn Frantzén’s second concept, FZN, is the newest addition to the culinary line-up at Atlantis, The Palm. Sibling to the three-Michelin-starred Frantzén in Stockholm and Zén in Singapore, this intimate 27-seat fine dining restaurant presents intimate and immersive experience that brings together modern European cuisine with Japanese influences. The nine-course tasting menu, priced at Dhs2,000 per person, features dishes like duck “bbq” with yuzu, Kampot pepper and foie gras, chawanmushi with smoked beef broth and caviar, and turbot with Cecina de wagyu, with guests taken from the lounge, to the restaurant, and back to the lounge again, as they journey through the greatest hits of this deliciously decadent menu.

FZN, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Tues to Sat, from 7pm. Dhs2,000 per person. Guests aged 13 and above welcome. @restaurantfzn / Book a table here

Maison Revka

Already renowned in Paris and St Tropez, in Dubai Maison Revka provides a rich and regal gastronomic and aesthetic journey, inspired by the fictional residence of a Slavic bourgeois family, who relocated after the revolution to Paris in the 20th Century. A collision of Slavic culture and Parisian glamour creates a place that’s sophisticated and refined, with minute attention to detail. Located at Delano Dubai on Bluewaters, it’s both a gloriously chic beach club for relaxing by day; and a dazzling restaurant for dining at night. On the menu, quintessential Slavic flavours get an injection of Dubai multiculturalism, through gourmet options like an extensive caviar offering, grilled lobster, and smoked salmon. The whole experience is designed to transport guests on a decadent and sophisticated journey, whether reclining poolside, dining alfresco, or enjoying a date night in the intimate dining room.

Maison Revka, Delano Dubai, Bluewaters, off JBR, daily 10am to 1am. Tel: (0)4 543 2900. @maisonrevkadubai

Sexy Fish

One of London’s most glittering restaurants, Sexy Fish is now open in DIFC atop the exciting new Innovation One building. The venue is known for its opulent and glamorous interiors, which is exactly what we can expect from Sexy Fish Dubai, with a custom marble flooring and bar, artworks by Damien Hirst, and those Instagrammable toilets that parent company Caprice Holding are renowned for. At the culinary helm, global chef director Bjoern Weissgerber presents Sexy Fish signatures like caramelised black cod, crispy duck and watermelon salad, as well as new-for-Dubai dishes like the scallop ceviche with cucumber and shiso.

Sexy Fish Dubai, Innovation One, DIFC, daily 6pm to 2am. @sexyfish_dubai

Jato

Taking the spot formerly occupied by beloved bar Q43 is Jato, a new Peruvian restaurant and lounge now welcoming diners to Media One Hotel. The new eatery is perched on the hotel’s 43rd floor, and serves up creative South American flavours and innovative cocktails against the backdrop of sweeping views. Meaning “home” in the Quechua language of Peru, Jato features a spacious restaurant with an open kitchen, a stylish bar and lounge where a live DJ sets the vibe, and versatile private dining areas perfect for intimate gatherings and celebrations. The menu is as impressive as the setting, with bold Peruvian flavors taking centre stage. Signature dishes include the zesty ceviche carretillero and melt-in-the-mouth short rib estofado, while the cocktail menu is every bit as inventive. Don’t miss the Chicha Royale or the Andean Mule – perfect for sipping as you take in those incredible skyline views.

Jato, Level 43, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, 12pm to 1am Mon to Sat. @jatodxb

Gitano

Part beach club, part restaurant, Gitano is a Tulum-born concept that’s one of a dozen new options at J1 Beach. Its rustic-luxe aesthetic spans across a beach, pool, indoor restaurant, alfresco restaurant and even a rooftop with Burj Khalifa views. A tropical aesthetic with a glamorous touch, verdant plants and trees surround wooden tables, all of which fall under the twinkling of disco balls and the bright neon pink Gitano logo. Perch up in the high-octane ‘Jungle Room’ restaurant for modern Mexican dishes and signature mezcal cocktails; or dine alfresco, where their authentic twists on Mexican dishes are presented by a passionate team keen to showcase the restaurant’s best bits. As well as a restaurant for more formal lively dining, part of the Gitano DNA is a lively beach lounge for dancing into the early hours, especially on weekends.

Gitano, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 1, 11am to 1am weekdays, 11am to 2am weekends. Tel: (0)58 566 2320 @gitanodubai

Khadak

A new mint from the Culinary Class of 2024, Khadak is the brainchild of Chef Naved Nasir, the captain of the ship that was the Dishoom brand for 15 years as it grew into a chain of beloved restaurants across the UK, introducing Indian food to curious diners. The attention to detail is beautifully thoughtful: The electricity metre outside the door, an old typewriter, a miniature art of yesteryear on the walls – it’s kitsch and quirky and everything tells a story. Some of the dishes you can sample include the kheem pao (Dhs48) from the iconic Radio Cafe in Bombay, the N.M. chicken shami (Dhs62) from the legendary Noor Mohammadi at Bhendi Bazaar, the kathal ki haleem (Dhs65), a vegetarian take on Hyderabad’s culinary staple with jackfruit as the new star and loads more.

Khadak, Al Wasl Road, Jumeirah, Mon to Fri, 12pm to 12am, Sat and Sun 12pm to 1am, Tel: (0)4 558 3787. @khadak_ae

Tête à Tête

Described as a culinary destination where French indulgence meets Dubai glamour, Tête à Tête is the final piece of the culinary puzzle at FIVE LUXE. Now open alongside Japanese fun-dining restaurant Ronin; Barcelona’s renowned Paradiso bar, and Ibiza-born Playa Pacha, Tête à Tête is a swanky Monte Carlo-inspired brasserie. The restaurant is split between a gorgeous terrace, where Marie Antoinette-style chairs are arranged around tables adorned with crisp white tablecloths; and the indoor restaurant, where you’ll find a bar inside a jewellery box, multiple private dining spaces, and a ceiling covered with faux lavender. On cooler evenings, the windows fully open allowing one to lead into the other. On the menu, guests can look forward to refined Southern French fare, with dishes like niçoise salad, foie gras terrine and escargot to start; followed by roasted duck, grilled lamb chops, and dover sole for main.

Tête à Tête, FIVE LUXE, The Walk, JBR, 6pm to 1am Mon to Thurs, 6pm to 3am Fri to Sun. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. @teteatetedubai

Studio Frantzen

Studio Frantzén is the first of two new restaurants acclaimed chef Björn Frantzén is bringing to Atlantis, The Palm. Taking the spot formerly occupied by Nobu, the restaurant offers a star showcase of the best of Chef Frantzén’s creative Nordic cuisine in a relaxed yet immersive setting. Seating up to 220 guests, the restaurant features a lively bar, private dining area, intimate booths, as well as space at the kitchen counter for an intimate dining experience. Serving Nordic gastronomy with Asian influences, menu highlights include porterhouse steak, as well as blistered lobster with curry hollandaise, pomegranate-infused mirin, dried cloudberries, ginger and coriander butter.

Studio Frantzén, Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, daily 6pm to 1am. @studiofrantzendubai

Dragonfly

The first restaurant at The Lana Promenade, Dragonfly is an elevated Japanese eatery bringing bold, vibrant flavours to Business Bay. It’s set to bring star flavours to the city, serving up a menu of Japanese cuisine with a wider pan-Asian influence, with the menu curated by star local chef, Reif Othman. Gourmet flavours to look forward to are options like Hokkaido scallop with Uni and Cristal bread topped with black caviar. A must-try will be the Dragonfly Peking Duck, complemented by foie gras. And for dessert, a matcha molten cake provides a sweet and Instagrammable end to any meal. For alfresco dining, the Burj Khalifa facing terrace snakes its way around the whole outside of the restaurant, and features an array of lounge seating and restaurant tables. Inside, the dining room boasts 8-metre high ceilings, and sits under a super-sized dragonfly hovering above the restaurant. At the centre, a red glass bar adds a touch of drama to the space, while the open kitchen invites diners to watch the culinary artistry unroll.

Dragonfly, The Lana Promenade, Marasi Marina, daily 6pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 834 8278. @dragonfly.dxb

Gigi

The first venue at J1 Beach is St Tropez hotspot, Gigi Rigolatto, and it’s now welcoming guests.At the beach club’s 5,000 square meter space, there’s loungers on the beach, a gorgeous pool area lined with around 40 loungers, and a Bellini bar where the signature tipple gets a chic Gigi upgrade. But it’s mostly about the culinary experience, and guests dine on an Italian menu either indoors or out on one of two picture-perfect terraces. Start off with bites of truffle arancini, move on to a zesty lemon-infused octopus, then round out your meal with a classic tiramisu or the beloved pistachio gelato. As for its aesthetic, a timeless and enchanting atmosphere has been created, complete with lush green foliage.

Gigi Rigolatto, J1 Beach, pool 10am to sunset, restaurant 12pm to 6pm and 8pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 558 2067 @gigi_beach_dubai

Arrogante

Located in the Opera District of Downtown Dubai in the belly of new-ish entrant Salvaje, is Arrogante. The ethos of Arrogante is to keep the fare and the experience wholly authentic. No insane fusions, no crazy combinations, just good old, authentic Italian food. This is a premium casual restaurant – a new brand of laidback spots that you can choose from for your weekend dinner dates or spontaneous mid-week lunches. On the menu we have the very best of real Italy, from handmade pastas to pizzas, and an array of seasonal dishes. The drinks menu is another highlight, with expertly crafted cocktails.

Arrogante, The Address Opera Residences, Opera District, Downtown Dubai, 12pm to 12am daily. Tel: (0)4 570 3653. @arrogantedubai

Adaline

From Fundamental Hospitality, the creators of Gaia, Shanghai Me, and Alaya in DIFC, Adaline is a sultry supper club now open in DIFC, blending traditional Italian cuisine with a roster of live music. Oozing old school glamour, it’s a vibrant social spot with a strict no-photos policy. With glamorous marble, velvet and gold elements to the aesthetic, it’s divided between a relaxed and refined lounge, and a more formal restaurant, where tables are neatly arranged around the stage. Guests can look forward to live musical performances that blend jazz and modern soul sounds, making you feel as much like you’re in an intimate jazz club as you are a haute DIFC restaurant. And on the food front, acclaimed chef Izu Ani presents a menu of timeless Italian classics paired with a curated drinks menu that honours traditional Italian aperitifs and classic cocktails.

Adaline, Gate Village, DIFC, daily 5pm to late. @adalinedubai

The Spaniel

Traditional British brasserie, The Spaniel, is the newest addition to the dining scene at Bluewaters. This quintessentially British gastropub is cosy, two-floor space complete with a roaring fireplace, where you can enjoy the best of British flavours – including a classic Sunday roast. On the culinary front, former Marina Social head chef Will Stanyer has a passion for reinterpreting British classics, so expect fun and flavourful twists on Welsh Rarebit, beef Wellington, and sticky toffee pudding. With a licensed bar, a premium beer selection, and live sports, it’s the perfect spot for a laid-back family meal or a fun night out.

The Spaniel, The Wharf, Bluewaters Island, daily 12pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 554 3728. @thespanieldxb

Ren

An elevated Nikkei dining experience from the Sushi Library team, Ren is the newest addition to the culinary landscape at Grand Plaza Movenpick Media City. Promising a fusion of Japanese and Latin American flavours, the menu pairs sharing plates of Izakaya bites, gyozas, signature rolls and robata grills, with a colourful array of cocktails and a sultry, vibrant atmosphere. The decor is sleek and sophisticated – and there’s even a private karaoke room, so when you’ve dined your way through the menu, you can sing your heart out in the exclusive surrounds of a private karaoke pod.

Ren by Sushi Library, Grand Plaza Movenpick Media City, 12pm to 12am Sun to Thurs, 12pm to 1am Fri and Sat. Tel: (0)50 670 4922. @ren_dubai

The Lighthouse

The Lighthouse has opened a new licensed eatery in Dubai Hills, serving as a more upscale sister restaurant to the original in D3. Promising a self-described ‘elevated dining and social experience’, guests can grab a drink in the bar, where you’ll find a mix of high tables and cosy lounges; or opt for a full restaurant experience, where a selection of Mediterranean-style dishes is paired with an exclusive cocktail menu. As is customary at this community-driven brand, we can look forward to unique experiences, including wine tastings, book readings, and other events.

The Lighthouse, Dubai Hills Business Park, 12pm to 12am Sun to Thurs, 12pm to 1am Fri and Sat. @thelighthouse_ae

Casa Amor

From the ultra chic shores of St Tropez, glitzy beach club and restaurant, Casa Amor, is now open at Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai. The dreamy beach club is bringing its lively music rituals, free-spirited ambience, and delicious Southern French cuisine to Dubai. By day, beachgoers will be able enjoy Casa Amor’s signature alchemy of music, art, food, and wellbeing. As the sun sets, the tempo goes up, as Casa Amor welcomes guests to for sundowners with signature cocktails at the world-class bar. The menu features sharing-style dishes blending South of France flavors with subtle Latin influences, served in an inviting, warm, and unpretentious atmosphere, surrounded by palm trees, earthy textures, and summery light wood.

Casa Amor, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai, daily 9.30am to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 777 2223. @casaamordubai