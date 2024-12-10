Get ready to laugh until your sides are sore…

Australian comedian and social media personality Celeste Barber is coming to Dubai in 2025 and we believe it could be a sold-out show. The comedian is performing at the iconic Dubai Opera on Tuesday April 29, 2025.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 13 at 10am. Grab your besties and head down for a fun girly night, full of giggles, or grab your partner and make a date night out of it. Tickets start from Dhs195 and can be purchased on livenation.me.

She’s bringing her new show Backup Dancer to the Middle East as part of her highly anticipated UK and Europe tour, just as she finishes her sold-out tour across the US, Australia and New Zealand.

Backup Dancer takes audiences on a hilarious ride through her thoughts on everything from texting therapists to her childhood obsession with Janet Jackson. There’s a reason she’s been hailed the ‘Australian Queen of Comedy”, starred on a Netflix series and made an appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show.

With nearly 10 million followers on her personal instagram page, the star is well known in the world of social media for her parody skits and even has her own beauty brand outside of comedy.

There are some amazing artists coming to the UAE next year. Fellow comedian Al Murray is due to perform in Dubai Opera in January. If you’re a music fan, there are tonnes of music acts announced for next year too, and they suit all music tastes from folk to pop. Superstar DJ Steve Aoki is due to headline in Barasti in January, Ed Sheeran is coming to Abu Dhabi in April, and even Green Day are going to thrill the middle-aged fans by their appearance at Expo City.

We’re ready to laugh our socks off…

Images: Provided