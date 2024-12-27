Don't let the bells end: There's still a sleigh-full of festive fun to be had in Dubai

Have yourself a merry little X-tended-mas…

Not quite ready to leave the world of big ol’baubles and breakfast Baileys just yet? Staring down the cracker barrel of inter-Xmas-NYE ennnuis? Fret not friends, put on your paper party hat and make yourself a leftover turkey sandwich – because there’s still a tinselly tonne of festive fun to be had in Dubai.

This is your sign to go and watch the fireworks of Hatta Winter Festival

The Hatta Winter Festival is a merry blizzard of entertainment and outdoor adventures and it’s available to experience until January 22, 2025. It includes a calendar of engaging festivities will be available to visitors from 4pm until 10pm on weekdays, and from 4pm until midnight on weekends. The festival line-up includes a theatrical fireworks show (Fri and Sat, 8pm) over the iconic sign each weekend, 120 different workshops, live music, the spectacular Hatta Mountain Light Show, pop-up restaurants (including Salt and Sadeem), and a range of cultural experiences.

@visit.hatta

There’s still time to see Santa and secure that 2025 good list placement at The Grotto in Dubai Mall

Running until January 5, The Grotto is a magical festive experience recreating Chris Kringle’s North Pole endz, right here in Dubai. Think strolling through the frosted monoliths of Candy Cane Land, passing through the Enchanted Forest, enjoying an elf’s-eye view of the Merry Mailroom, and a visit to Santa’s cosy cabin. open from 10am to midnight daily, with visitors able to book 10-minute windows for entry, it truly is one of the best Christmas experiences available in Dubai.

Located opposite the ice rink in Dubai Mall, tickets are on sale here, priced at Dhs149 for children and Dhs99 for every accompanying adult, with at least one adult and one child required per booking, and a maximum of five guests allowed. Babies under 12 months are free. @thegrottodubai

Fond of fondue? Head off-piste for the Alpine lodge vibes of Chalet 105

If you’re looking for the ultimate way to get in the winter spirit, look no further than Twiggy by La Cantine’s Chalet 105 x Montblanc experience. Guests are transported to an alpine cabin, complete with a fireplace, fondue and cosy blankets. The set menu includes a welcome drink of vin chaud (mulled wine) or a mocktail, priced at Dhs425 per person.

Twiggy by La Cantine, Park Hyatt Dubai, Dubai Creek, daily from 7pm, until January 31, Dhs425. Tel: (0)4 602 1105. twiggy.ae/chalet-105

Catch a proper Christmas panto at Jumeirah Beach Hotel Theatre

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Panto (@dubaipanto)

Is it even Christmas if you’ve not been to a panto? Oh no it isn’t. Fill your figurative stockings with festive slapstick schtick at the 1,001 Nights-inspired tale of the ‘street rat’ who steals a magic artefact to catfish a princess. It’s a real rags to magic carpet story. Along for the ride are the deliciously ‘he’s behind you’ evil Abanazar, a wish-granting genie and the lovely Princess Jasmine.

Jumeirah Beach Hotel Theatre, JBR, Dubai, until Dec 29, prices from Dhs90, h2productions.ae

Merry times continue at Madinat Jumeirah Christmas Market

Step into a winter wonderland at the Madinat Jumeirah Christmas Market, where the festive spirit comes alive with twinkling lights, live entertainment, and family-friendly fun. Stroll through stalls offering unique gifts and treats, indulge in festive food, or enjoy activities like mini train rides, abra tours, and gingerbread decorating. The highlight? A dazzling 36-foot-tall Christmas tree adorned with holiday cheer. With free entry, it’s the perfect way to celebrate the season with loved ones.

Madinat Jumeirah, Umm Suqeim, running until December 31, Mon to Thu from 3pm, Fri to Sun from 12pm. Tel: (0)4 366 8888. @madinatjumeirah

After apres-ski vibes without the ski? It has to be Drift Beach

If you’re pine-ing (sorry) for your favourite snow-capped ski destinations, sipping a hot chocolate or mulled wine Après-style, then Drift Beach is the place to be. A beach club might not be your first thought for a taste of winter, but this Provencal-chic beach club has unveiled an Alpine-inspired takeover at its gorgeous Sea Lounge. Done in collaboration with Belvedere, the month-long takeover runs until January 12 and sees Drift Sea Lounge reimagined into an Après ski retreat with a magical winter feel.

DRIFT Sea Lounge’s Après-Ski retreat, daily 12pm to 1am until January 17. Tel: (0)4 315 2200. @driftebeachdubai

There are free activities and Christmas-themed shows at Nickelodeon Winter Fest

Ibn Battuta Mall is hosting the Nickelodeon Winter Fest – a free-to-enter, full-on festive experience filled with fun family activities, exciting games, beloved characters from a rich dynasty of quality entertainment and a fantastic range of F&B to keep the whole clan fueled up and ready for forever memories. You’ll find the alfresco event space at Ibn Battuta’s Parking 5, accessed by exiting Homes R US, Marks & Spencer, Home Box or directly from the Metrolink. It’s taking place until December 29, with activities ongoing daily between 2pm and 9pm. Little ones have the chance to meet a whole cast of colourful Nickelodeon characters including Dora the Explorer, pups Chase and Marshall from PAW Patrol, a certain Baby Shark, Shimmer and Shine, Donnie and Leo from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and SpongeBob SquarePants. We’ve also heard, from a little bird (OK, Turtle) that Santa has been paying regular visits to the Nickelodeon Fun Hub.

Ibn Battuta Mall, until December 29 daily between 2pm and 9pm, free entry. @IbnBattutaMall

Cosy up in a real desert Winter Nest

If you’re staying in Dubai for Christmas and you’re looking to fuse festive fun with a little Arabian splendour, you need to know about this cosy Alpine-inspired desert pop-up. From the team behind luxe desert experiences The Nest and Sonara Camp, The Winter Nest by Sonara has been designed to bring the warmth of holiday traditions to the elegant luxury of the desert. There are eight private chalets arranged around a stunning central Christmas tree. Think twinkling lights, festive decorations, and the tranquil desert backdrop to create the perfect setting for traditional Alpine meals. There are two menus to choose from, one with a succulent roast turkey and the other with a decadent Swiss fondue, so you’ll find it hard to choose.

The Winter Nest, The Nest by Sonara, Dubai, Dec 14 to Feb 28, 7pm to 9pm. @sonara_camp

Experience the drone show and festive milleu at Bluewaters

Bluewaters has gone all out for Christmas this season. Until January 11, visitors can enjoy dazzling displays, engaging entertainment and even a festive parade. Head down and dive into the Wild Wild Blue with laser trees, 3D light installations, and the perfect spectating spot for an epic dose of sky ballet. The winter drone show is running twice a night until January 12 at 8pm and 10pm with a thousand high-tech drones dancing in the night sky, creating amazing stories and stunning animations. Plus with the news that Ain Dubai has now reopened, you’ll be able to get a whole new perspective on this stunning area of the emirate.

Bluewaters, Dubai, @bluewatersdubai