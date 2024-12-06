9 fantastic things to do in Dubai this weekend: December 6 to 8

Looking for things to do this weekend? Look no further…

The search for the best things to do in Dubai at the weekend isn’t exactly the easiest endeavour. Why? Because there are so many options including catching a drone show, cooking with Santa, watching a movie under the stars and more…

Without further ado, here is our shortlist of 9 fantastic things to do in Dubai this weekend:

The Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) opens tonight, running for 38 days until January 12, 2025. Besides an action-packed line-up of concerts, festivals, and pop-ups, we will be treated to an incredible drone show to celebrate the 30th anniversary edition. The DSF drone show will light up the skies at Bluewaters and The Beach opposite JBR every day from Friday, December 6, until the end of DSF with not one, but two displays. You’ll be able to catch it at 8pm and 10pm each evening. Read more here to find out more. And you can get a taste of what to expect in the Instagram reel above.

The Beach opposite JBR and Bluewaters, daily, Dec 6, 2024, until Jan 12, 2025, 8pm and 10pm, free. visitdubai.com

Take the little ones to see Santa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

Bringing the North Pole to Dubai, take the little ones to The Grotto at Dubai Ice Rink in Dubai Mall over the festive season. Think walking in a winter wonderland through Candy Cane Land, passing through the Enchanted Forest, a trip to the Merry Mailroom, and a visit to Santa’s cosy cabin. Running from December 6 until January 5, The Grotto will open from 10am to midnight daily, with visitors able to book 10-minute windows for entry. Tickets are on sale here and are priced at Dhs149 for children and Dhs99 for every accompanying adult, with at least one adult and one child required per booking and a maximum of five guests allowed. Babies under 12 months are free. Read more here.

The Grotto Dubai, Dubai Mall Ice Rink, 10am to midnight, December 6 to January 5, from Dhs149. @thegrottodubai Get your thrills in the capital Okay, okay, yes we know this isn’t a thing to do in “Dubai” but it’s something you can’t miss. The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is the final race of the F1 calendar, and it returns to Yas Marina Circuit in the capital from December 6 to 8. The on- and off-grid spectacle isn’t just about the thrilling Formula 1 race; it also comes with headline performances from Maroon 5, Muse, and Eminem, brunches and after parties aplenty, and so much more. See our full guide here. Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island, December 5 to 8, from Dhs750. abudhabigp.com

Saturday, December 7

Winter City at Expo City

The festive extravaganza will make a welcome return to Expo City Dubai from December 6 to 31. This year promises to be extra special, as Toys R Us teams up with Expo City to transform Al Wasl Plaza into a magical toy factory. Entry is just Dhs40 per person, with free admission for children under five. Inside the festive wonderland, families can meet Santa Claus, post their letters to Santa in the giant letterbox, wander around the North Pole Market, and dive into fun-filled workshops hosted by Santa’s elves, from cookie decorating to festive crafts.

Winter City, Expo City Dubai, Dubai, Dec 6 to 31, 2pm to 10pm daily. Dhs40 per person. @expocitydubai

Watch a movie under the stars

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The leafy green JLT Park becomes a backdrop for a free weekly movie screening every Saturday night at 7.30pm. It’s free to attend if you’re happy to just bring along a blanket and create your own little setup, or Dhs30 if you’d like one of the beanbags. Upcoming, family-friendly screenings include Puss in Boots: The Last Wish on December 7, The Polar Express on December 14, and Elf on December 21. You just need to register here to attend. For more outdoor cinema experiences, head here.

JLT Park, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai, outdoor movie screening every Sat at 7.30pm, @jltbydmcc

Last chance to shop at the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

If you didn’t know. The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale is in town. If you don’t know what that means, in short… you can walk away with books starting from just Dhs2. The sale began on November 29 but sadly ends this weekend on December 9, 2024. The sale runs from 10am to midnight, so no excuses. And you don’t have to be a book lover to head on over. Since it’s Christmas, just think of how much gift shopping you can get done for a loved one who loves to read. And, in case you’re wondering, it’s free to enter. If you’re visiting the sale for the first time, here are some tips offered by the Big Bad Wolf himself. Go, go, go!

Big Bad Wolf Book Sale, Sound Stages, Dubai Studio City, Dubai, until Dec 9, 10am to 12am, free entry, @bigbadwolf.uae

Sunday, December 8

Say ciao to Siena

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

Dubai Marina folks, there is a new restaurant on the block, and if you’re a fan of Italian, you need to make a reservation. Located at the Grosvenor House, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Siena boasts charming interiors with wholesome Italian dishes and warm hospitality that will make you feel like you’re part of the family. Head Chef Alessandro Mirabelli has curated a menu that is very much from his heart, offering up classic and signature dishes created with home-style cooking. Want to make a reservation? Call the team on 04 317 6000. Siena is open to couples, families, friends, and foodies and can’t wait to welcome you to the true spirit of Italian dining. Read more here.

Siena, Grosvenor House, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Dubai Marina, Dubai, open daily from 6pm, Tel: (0)4 317 6000. @sienadubai

Beach, please

The 305 brings a touch of Miami magic to Dubai. The 305 promises feel-good day-cay vibes whether it’s for a weekend pool day or a long weekday lunch. Alongside a small indoor restaurant, there are ample tables on the terrace for dining with your toes in the sand, plus a lounger-lined swimming pool, and a private stretch of sand with a collection of day beds. Nestled between palm trees, the oh-so-Instagrammable beach club is an ode to the Magic City, adorned in bubblegum shades of pink and green that give it that blockbuster Barbie feel. Pool passes are fully redeemable from Monday to Thursday, priced at Dhs200, while Friday to Sunday rates are Dhs250, of which you get 50 per cent back.

The 305 Dubai, The Club, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, daily 9am to midnight, Dhs200 weekdays, Dhs250 weekends. @305dubai

Cook with Santa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 1004 Gourmet (@1004gourmet)

Looking for a festive activity that’s fun and delicious? Head to Seoul Street Café by 1004 Gourmet, where little ones can get hands-on creating their own Hotteok (Korean pancakes) while meeting Santa for a magical Christmas experience. The workshop runs from 10am to 12pm, priced at Dhs100 per child. Spaces are limited, so book now.

Seoul Street Café by 1004 Gourmet, The Onyx Tower, The Greens, Dubai, Dec 8, Dhs100 per child, 1004gourmet.com

Images: Supplied