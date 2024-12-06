It’s set to be an Unforgettable NYE warm-up…

Bohemia is the weekly festival that brings some of the biggest names in music to FIVE Palm Jumeirah every Saturday. But on Friday December 27 they’ll be hosting a one-off special with none other than rap royalty, French Montana.

The beachfront festival will add a Friday special for one week only, inviting you to kick off the New Year’s Eve celebrations early with a huge night out on the shores of Dubai’s iconic party hotel. With doors open from 5pm, it’s the perfect invitation to clock-off early and kickstart the weekend in style with one of the biggest names in the rap scene.

Tickets are on sale now, priced from Dhs200 including one drink for early arrival (before 7.30pm), or Dhs250 for general admission after 7.30pm, with a welcome drink included.

If you’re unfamiliar with this American-Moroccan rapper, then let us give you the lowdown. He’s the man behind the 2017 summer anthem Unforgettable and featured on the Deadpool track, Welcome To The Party. He’s performed in the UAE on several occasions before, including at Sky2.0 in November 2022, Drai’s in 2019 and at the 1OAK pop-up at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in November 2017.

And Montana won’t be the sole performer on the night. An exciting lineup of international support artists are set to be announced soon.

More big gigs

This December is shaping up to be a massive month for music lovers – and that’s before we event get to New Year’s Eve. On December 28, South African DJ superstar Black Coffee will headline at Dubai Harbour, while December 30 will see DJ Snake bring the noise to the Coca Cola Arena. Then on December 31 you’ve got your choice of pop icons, legendary DJs and superstar performers across the city, with performances from Lionel Richie, Joel Corry, Gipsy Kings and many more.

Bohemia presents French Montana, Beach by FIVE, FIVE Palm Jumeirah, 5pm, Friday December 27, from Dhs200. fourvenues.com, @bohemiadubai