From new traffic laws to museum openings, big changes are happening in 2025…

The UAE is growing and developing at a rapid rate and the changes coming up in 2025 are a sign of the times. UAE residents can expect some new rules, important updates and major milestones in the following year.

Here are 12 major changes to expect in the UAE in 2025 you should know about.

New UAE traffic laws

One of the biggest announcements from UAE officials in 2025 covers UAE traffic laws – and it comes into effect from March 29, 2025. The law highlights various changes to the current driving regulations, from the new driving age requirement to stricter penalties for offenders.

Air taxis to take flight

It sounds like something from a science fiction film, but no, air taxis are predicted to take-off in Dubai and Abu Dhabi in 2025. Replacing longer car commutes for a quicker trip to work. The electric aircrafts are expected to reduce a 45-minute commute on road to 10 minutes by air.

Parking tariffs to rise

Public parking charges are set to rise in key areas from March 2025. Parkin, the largest provider of paid public parking in Dubai, announced a new variable price structure for public parking that will come into effect next year.

The new structure will see the rates rise for parking in peak areas during peak hours, going from Dhs4 per hour to Dhs6 per hour. There will also be a significant increase in the price of parking in event zones next year, which will be set at Dhs25 per hour.

New sewerage tariff structure

In November, Dubai Municipality announced that after 10 years, they would be increasing sewerage fees in the city. Over the next three years, the government entity will introduce a new sewerage tariff structure, which will apply to existing customers paying the fees within areas managed by Dubai Municipality.

Since 2015, the fee has been set at 1 fil per gallon. In 2025, sewerage in Dubai will cost 1.5 fils per gallon. In 2026, it will rise to 2 fils per gallon. And in 2027, it will increase again to 2.8 fils per gallon.

Women on board of directors to increase

The Ministry of Economy announced that from January 2025, all UAE private joint-stock companies must have at least one woman on the board of directors once the current terms are over. This marks a huge step forward in representation of women in leadership roles in the UAE.

Al Maktoum Bridge maintenance works to end

The country is working hard to ease some of the traffic in it’s cities and in Dubai, the Al Maktoum bridge is set to re-open in mid January after being closed for maintenance works for the last few months. It’s one of the oldest bridges in the city and it connects the districts of Deira and Bur Dubai, and we’re hoping it will make a big difference to the rush hour traffic.

Yas Waterworld to get even bigger

Another one of the changes in the UAE is that Yas Island’s huge aqua park is getting a makeover and it’s set to happen next year. The powerhouse water park is expanding by 16,900 sqm, with an additional 3.3 kilometres of slides, and there will be 18 new attractions. Don’t let this experience slide…

Rush hour Salik charges to increase

The RTA announced an increase in toll gate charges for the first time ever and from the end of January 2025, Dubai’s Salik toll gates during rush hour will soon cost Dhs6 instead of Dhs4, marking the first increase since the system launched.

Rush hours are defined as 6am to 10am and 4pm to 8pm, while off-peak times fall between 10am and 4pm, and 8pm to 1am. For the night owls, crossing the gates will be free between 1am and 6am. Sundays, excluding public holidays, special occasions, or major events, will follow the off-peak rate of Dhs4.

Abu Dhabi smart-travel system to be extended

Passing through Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport is about to get even easier for travelers. The airport is expected to expand their biometric-enabled smart-travel system across all security and operations touchpoints and to passengers from all airlines in 2025. Now you’ll be able to complete your immigration process, shop at duty free, use the airport lounges, all without taking out your passport or boarding pass.

More plastics banned

Dubai is becoming greener and after successfully banning single use plastic bags in June 2024, next on the list to be banned from January 1 2025 are utensils such as plastic stirrers, styrofoam food containers, plastic straws and more. We love to see planet friendly changes in the UAE.

Digital nol card to be expanded

Currently the digital nol card is only available to Samsung and Huawei phone users, but from 2025, it’s expected that it will be accessible to all users. Using the Dubai Metro or buses around the city, and even paying for shopping and parking is about to get a whole lot easier. By 2026, we could even be paying with our palm…

Saadiyat Cultural District to be completed

Saadiyat Cultural District in Abu Dhabi is about to get busier as the is expected to be open to the public at the end of 2025. Already home to the Louvre Abu Dhabi, the district is also set to see Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi opened as the largest museum in the region. teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi and Zayed National Museum are also due to be opened in 2025 and we can’t wait to visit.

Now you’re prepared for 2025…

