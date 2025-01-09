“What are things to do in Dubai this weekend?” I hear you ask…

It’s everyone’s favourite time of the week, where we give you the best things to do in Dubai this weekend. There’s some amazing gigs, icecream games and permanent jewellery so there’s no chance you’ll be bored.

Friday, January 24

Grab a bottle of wine and have a night in

Sometimes you don’t need to go to all the events in Dubai, sometimes all you need on a Friday is to have a night in, sorry not sorry. Head to your local African and Eastern, there are over 30 of them dotted around Dubai, grab your favourite bottle, head home, light a candle, stick on your favourite film and kick back and relax. If you don’t feel like heading to the physical shop, you can order online too. You’ll still get last year’s prices this month, regardless of the tax increase.

African and Eastern, various locations around Dubai, @africaneasterndubai

Lift your skin

Now this is the type of workout I can get on board with, a facial workout. All the way from Amsterdam, the brand SkinLyft has recently come to Dubai and are here to provide you with some luxurious treatments while you relax and refresh. They’re natural face treatments that will ‘lyft’ your skin. You can even get a monthly membership, sign us up…

SkinLyft Dubai, Citywalk, treatments start at Dhs350. Tel: +971 (0) 58 565 5628 @skinlyft.ae

Saturday, January 25

Have lots of laughs

With a CV including Faulty Towers, Life of Brian and Monty Python, it’s safe to say John Cleese is a comedy legend. So good news, the man himself is returning to Dubai Opera for one night only on Saturday January 25, 5pm onwards. Head down for a bucket of laughs. Tickets start at Dhs210 for the silver option, Dhs290 for gold, Dhs360 for platinum, Dhs460 for diamond and Dhs570 for VIP.

John Cleese at Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, 5pm, Saturday January 25, from Dhs210. @dubaiopera. Book here

Get caked

DJ and producer Steve Aoki is coming to Barasti and it’s set to be a fun night. Known for his famous cake throwing into the crowd, if you want to take part, check out the tips here. There’s even a cake zone, and we know exactly where we’ll be on Saturday night… Grab tickets here.

Barasti Beach, W Dubai Mina Seyahi, Saturday January 25, starts at 7pm, tickets from Dhs199 @barastibeach

Go gymwear shopping

The first Gymshark store in Dubai is opening on January 25 so head down to Dubai Mall and see the cult gymwear brand in real life before you buy. For the launch, there will be some famous faces there too such as fitness entrepreneur Leanna Deeb, Olympian Ryan Terry, and bodybuilding Tiktok star James Beardwell.

Vibe at the pool

DJ Bliss is performing at Playa Pacha on Saturday and it’s something you don’t want to miss. A DJ who has shared the stage with global icons like Drake, Beyoncé, Swedish House Mafia, French Montana, Nicki Minaj, and performed at the last UNTOLD festival in Dubai, the vibes are about to be immaculate at FIVE LUXE JBR.

Play Pacha, FIVE LUXE, JBR, Saturday, January 25, 12pm until sunset. Tel: +971 (0)4 455 9989 @playapachadubai

Sunday, January 26

Watch a cricket match

DP World International League T20 is on every day until February 9. On Sunday you can head to Zayed Cricket Stadium and watch Abu Dhabi Knight Riders take on Dubai Capitals. For cricket fans, this league is a dream. Tickets start from only Dhs20 and you can buy them here.

DP World International League T20, various locations, until February 9, tickets from Dhs20, @ilt20official

Grab your girls and get linked

Permanent jewellery is the latest trend to hit Dubai and it’s such a cute way to spend an afternoon. Linked by Permanent Jewelry have a studio and a mobile service so you can have them come to your home while you chill in your PJs. Choose from lots of different types of bracelets, add charms and make it personal to you. Sounds like a dreamy Sunday to me…

Linked by Permanent Jewelry, JVT or mobile, @linked_bypermanentjewelry

Play the icecream game

There are lots of cool foodie things to do in Dubai and one of them is City Social’s icecream game. It’s a guessing game where you have to guess the five, white coloured icecream flavours. Trust us, they’re not just normal icecream flavours, you won’t get chocolate or vanilla around here…

City Social, Grosvenor House, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Dubai, Mon to Wed, 6pm to 11pm, Fri, 6pm to 11.30pm, Sat, 7pm to 11.30pm, Sun, closed, Tel: (0) 4 402 2222, @citysocial_dubai

Have a great weekend…