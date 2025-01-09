If you’re looking for things to do in Dubai this weekend, you’re at the right place. From fitness to shopping to market hopping, there’s still lots to do even though the festivities may be over.

Friday, January 3

Search for the Aztec inspired speakeasy bar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by D’LIRIO Dubai (@dliriodubai)

Tucked away behind a secret entrance at The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi, D’LIRIO is a captivating new lounge bringing Aztec mystique to the city’s nightlife scene. Expect plush low-slung seating, moody lighting, and a vibrant DJ booth anchoring the space. Entertainment is top-tier too, with live DJ sets and dazzling dance performances nightly from 7pm to 3am.

The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Tues to Sun, 7pm to 3am. @dliriodubai

Just keep swimming… at night

.@DMunicipality opens three new night-swimming beaches in Jumeirah 2, Jumeirah 3, and Umm Suqeim 1. These 800-meter-long beaches feature lighting systems for 24/7 swimming and electronic safety screens for beachgoers. #Dubai https://t.co/5NNukFWxmM pic.twitter.com/bjlNdhBC7W — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) May 14, 2023

Fun and free… Dubai has three beaches where you can go swimming at night. Located in Jumeirah 2, Jumeirah 3 and Umm Suqeim 1, these 800-meter stretches of shore have been fitted with lighting systems and safety enhancements that allow for 24-hour swimming.

Do a fancy pool day inspired by Paris and St Tropez

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

Already renowned in Paris and St Tropez, Maison Revka is the newest beach club at Bluewaters. Joining newly opened La Cantine Beach at Delano Dubai, at Maison Revka Dubai guests can enjoy days spent lazing by the sparkling swimming pool, lined with luxurious sunbeds and exclusive cabanas.

Maison Revka, Delano Dubai, Bluewaters, off JBR, pool daily 10am to sunset, from Dhs200 @maisonrevkadubai

Saturday, January 4

Have a wheel-y good time on Ain Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ain Dubai (@aindxbofficial)

The world’s largest observation wheel has reopened, and it’s better than ever. Ain Dubai now offers elevated ticket options, from standard shared cabins starting at Dhs145 to premium experiences with mocktails, cocktails, or bubbly. Upgrade your visit with VIP cabins, perfect for special occasions or group gatherings, or opt for the Ain Dubai Views Plus package for interactive displays and photo-worthy moments. Timings vary, but sunset rides between 4pm and 6:30pm offer unbeatable views – worth the small surcharge.

Ain Dubai, Bluewaters Island, 12pm to 9pm, Tues to Sun, from Dhs145. Tel: (0)4 442 80411. Book via aindubai.com

Shop ’til you drop at MOTB

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Festivals & Retail Events (@dubaifestivals)

Dubai Shopping Festival is back, and with it returns everyone’s favourite outdoor market, Market Outside The Box, Dubai Design District’s beloved winter activation. This year marks the 12th edition of the market, which will be running from January 3 to 12, 2025. It promises 10 days of unique fashion finds, fabulous brand pop-ups with plenty of freebies, hip entertainment, and the opportunity to sample your way around the flavours of some of Dubai’s most delicious – and viral – restaurants.

e& MOTB, Dubai Design District (d3), Dubai, Jan 3 to 12,4pm to 10pm Mon to Thurs, 4pm to 12am Fri, 12pm to 12am Sat and Sun, free entry. @dubaifestivals

You you should visit Jou Jou

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach has a new jewel in its glittering gastronomic crown, the stunning Jou Jou Brasserie, is now open and serving . A dazzling tribute to the golden allure of the Mediterranean, Jou Jou exudes authentic French sophistication with a laidback chic coastal charm.

Jou Jou Brasserie, Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, Jumeirah Beach, open daily 7am to 11pm. @joujoudubai. @FSDubai

Sunday, January 5

Find the best roast in Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Spaniel (@thespanieldxb)

Whether you want good pub grub, or a fancier alternative there are lots roasts in Dubai to choose from. The Spaniel is the new kid on the block at Bluewaters. It’s a quintessential British brasserie, housed inside The Wharf. The two-floor restaurant has a roster of happy hours, brunches and business lunches to try, but for the Sunday roast, there’s a choice of beef, lamb, chicken or celereiac, all served up to sides of crispy roast potatoes, a Yorkshire pud, lashings of gravy, green beens, creamy cauliflower cheese and swede mash. Yum.

The Spaniel, The Wharf, Bluewaters, off Dubai Marina, 12pm to 10.30pm, Sundays, from Dhs95. Tel: +971 (0)4 554 3728. @thespanieldxb

Treat yourself to some self-care

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The British Salon JLT 📍 (@thebritishsalondubai)

January is often a time to reset and take care of yourself, and what better way to do it but with a little bit of pampering at The British Salon, a pink themed, girly spot in JLT. You can get hair, nails, lashes, brows, makeup all done in one place and you’ll leave there feeling, and looking, like new.

The British Salon, Cluster V, JLT. Tel +971 (0) 44 580 469, @thebritishsalondubai

Try out a new fitness class

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reset Fitness (@ihitreset)

If your new year’s resolution is to start exercising, and you’re already lacking motivation, maybe a switch up will help. Classes are a brilliant way to get into fitness and meet people wanting to do the same. There are so many fitness classes in Dubai, so try them out until you find one that suits you. There are lots of deals for newbies too so you won’t have to spend a fortune. Reset Fitness has a variety of classes to try from strength to HIIT to yoga, so if you’re looking for a healthier you in 2025, it’s a good place to start.

Reset Fitness, Jumeirah Islands, @ihitreset

Enjoy the weekend…