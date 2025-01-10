Catch this brand new ladies' night at Tapasake at just Dhs150
Luxe ladies’ night incoming…
Ultra-luxe pool day spot Tapasake is the new place to be and we’ll tell you why – all the lovely ladies, please stand up. The UAE’s longest infinity pool, nestled in the dining and nightlife wonderland of the One&Only One Za’abeel, The Link, is launching a brand new ladies’ night at just Dhs150.
View this post on Instagram
You might think there is a catch, but there’s none. Enjoy three hours of free-flowing bubbles and house wine 100 metres above the ground, with stunning views of the Dubai skyline and beyond. Add two signature dishes for Dhs100.
‘Ladies at 27’ starts launches come January 14, and will take place every Tuesday from 7pm to 10pm. A sweet night out accompanied by live DJ beats and a saxophonist, and an early night in – sounds like a dream.
Book at (0) 4 666 1617
More like this…
New year means new, exciting things to look forward to and along with Tapasake’s deliciously inviting offering, there are some new ladies’ nights in town we think you should check out.
Tatel
View this post on Instagram
On Wednesdays, head out to Tatel, where the ‘Ella Tatel’ event offers unlimited premium beverages and delectable canapes for Dhs150, accompanied by live Cuban Latin rhythms by Cubache in the stunning Red Room. The experience includes unlimited sparkling, white, red, and rosé wines, a selection of premium spirits.
You might also like
Tatel, Hotel Boulevard, Autograph Collection, Downtown Dubai, Wed, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs150, Tel: (0) 4 215 2121, @tatel.dubai
Tang Town
On Fridays, Tang Town in Downtown Dubai invites the ladies to complimentary drinks on the outdoor terrace. Spend your night out with a stunning view of the Burj Khalifa, delicious Chinese bites and a vibrant ambiance. Best way to start the weekend, if you ask us.
Tang Town, Dubai Mall Fountain Views, Downtown Dubai, Fri, 8pm to 11pm, Tel: (0) 4 431 2888, @tangtown_dubai
Images: Supplied