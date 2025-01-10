And the next phase of villas have just gone on sale…

The Palm Jebel Ali relaunch is one of Dubai’s most exciting upcoming megaprojects.

After initially coming to a halt in 2009 after the global financial crash, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai confirmed that the development would be restarted in early 2023. In May 2023, he unveiled a masterplan for the manmade island, complete with hotels, beaches, residences and leisure attractions.

The island will ultimately span 13.4 kilometres, featuring 16 fronds and 91 kilometres of beachfront, as well as bringing 80 new hotels to Dubai.

Here’s everything we know so far about Palm Jebel Ali.

The villas

Palm Jebel Ali developer Nakheel announced in August 2024 that it had awarded a Dhs810 million contract for the manmade island’s marine works, marking a new milestone in the island’s redevelopment.

But that’s not all, Nakheel also confirmed that the first villas on Palm Jebel Ali, which went on sale in September 2023, are slated to handover in late 2026.

Available across four fronds – A, B, C and D, the villas are all either Coral villas or Beach villas, with eight styles of each villa available. Inspired by beautiful nature, the beachfront villas feature floor-to-ceiling windows, open up onto their own private beach, and are finished in luxurious neutral tones. Villas are priced from Dhs18.1 million.

A second phase of beach villas has also just gone on sale, also priced from Dhs18.1 million, and all have either five or six bedrooms.

If you’re in the market for something a little more modest, a number of apartment blocks will also be constructed on the 13.4 square kilometre island development. Sales of these are expected to follow the villas.

What else will feature on Palm Jebel Ali?

During the announcement about the revived project in 2023 Sheikh Mohammed confirmed Palm Jebel Ali would feature some 80 hotels and resorts. While no names have been given yet, amenities showcased in new renders include a signature wellness resort, family resort, and an eco resort.

Palm Jebel Ali will be home to a signature yacht club right at the entrance to the trunk. Elsewhere, visitors and residents can look forward to shopping and exploring a lifestyle mall, soaking up the sun at a strip of beach clubs, and relaxing at the park – all features of the original Palm Jumeirah. The trunk of Palm Jebel Ali will also be home to a sunset promenade on the beach, family beach, and an ‘iconic tower with 360-degree panoramic views’, which sounds similar to Palm Jumeirah’s Palm Tower.

Where Palm Jumeirah is crowned with the iconic Atlantis The Palm hotel, it appears as though the top of Palm Jebel Ali will have a collection of ‘Gateway Towers’ right at the top. Alongside the Gateway Towers, a ‘celebration village’ will sit at the top of the new Palm.

Other important things to know

Palm Jebel Ali will be seven connected islands: the trunk, the spine, the crown, the fronds, and then four parts to the crescent, A, B, C, and D. One of the major differences between the original Palm Jumeirah and this one appears to be that both ends of the crescent will be connected to the mainland. Hopefully that means improved traffic.

In May 2023, Sheikh Mohammed unveiled a new Dubai beaches masterplan, set to see the public beaches across the city increase by 400 per cent. The length of the emirate’s public beaches will increase from 21km to 105km by 2040. As per the master plan, the new beaches are to be developed at four key areas, which includes 90km of beachfront at Palm Jebel Ali.

